iPhone 12 mini pre-orders are live in Australia: here's Telstra, Optus and Vodafone's plans

After the big announcement a few weeks ago, the iPhone 12 mini is finally available to buy in Australia. Telstra, Optus and Vodafone are all competing for your pre-order, so we’ll be weighing up how this scaled-down phone compares to the rest of the range.

As both the cheapest and smallest of the iPhone 12 family, the mini stands out from the rest. It’s rather unique from the market more generally, as it’s the smallest and most powerful 5G phone available at just 5.4-inches.

Outright, the iPhone 12 mini starts at AU$1,199 for the 64GB model, which is the same price as the iPhone 11 was at launch. So what tech specs does it have to justify the cost?

Surprisingly, the mini shares a lot of the same features as the iPhone 12, and even the larger iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It’s 5G enabled, uses the same A14 Bionic chip, has MagSafe magnetic capabilities and the same high-quality display.

The most noticeable differences come in size, price and battery capacity. For those who’ve gotten used to a larger phone, an upgrade to one of the other iPhone 12 handsets is likely where you’ll want to go. For those on a budget or who like smaller phones, this is the one for you.

Below, you'll find links and tables with info on the iPhone 12 mini pre-order deals from the Aussie telcos below.

Cheapest iPhone 12 mini plans

If you want to pick up the iPhone 12 mini at the lowest price point, you’ll be looking at the 64GB model. Here are the most affordable options from the three major telcos – note that on Optus and Vodafone, you'll be paying the handset off over 36 months:

Telstra mini plans (64GB, 24 months)

If you want the telco with the largest 5G network to go with your new 5G-ready handset, here are the Telstra plans for the iPhone 12 mini (64GB). For other capacities, click the links below:

Optus mini plans (64GB, 24 months)

Here’s what you can expect to pay for the 64GB model of the iPhone 12 mini with Optus. If you need more storage, you’ll find links for other capacities below as well:

Vodafone mini plans (64GB, 24 months)

Vodafone is the telco to choose for the cheapest iPhone 12 mini plan. These prices are for the 64GB version, and you’ll also find links to the other storage capacities below:

iPhone 12 mini review

iPhone 12 mini review in brief Small and 5G ready Screen size: 5.4-inches | Resolution: 2340 x 1080 | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | OS: iOS 14 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB / 128GB / 256GB | Battery: 2,227mAh | Weight: 133g New improved processor High-end camera 5G-enabled Might be too small for some

In a world where smartphones keep getting bigger, the iPhone 12 mini is unique. It sits at just 5.4-inches, but uses the same high-end Super Retina display as the rest of the iPhone 12 family.

Despite its size and lower price tag, the iPhone 12 mini is still able to offer 5G capability, Apple’s new MagSafe feature, the upgraded A14 Bionic chip and even the Dolby Vision technology found in the rest of the iPhone 12 range and nowhere else.

For those who like small phones, this is likely going to be the best choice out there for you.

Outright iPhone 12 mini prices

If you have the means to buy the 12 mini upfront, buying the phone outright might just be one of the cheapest ways to get it. Prices start at AU$1,199 for the 64GB model, but bump up to AU$1,279 if you want the 128GB version and go up again to AU$1,449 for the 256GB model.

Despite being the cheapest of the four iPhone 12 handsets, that’s still pricey. With that in mind, investing in a cheap SIM-only deal can help you with the overall cost.