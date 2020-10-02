The best Google Pixel 5 pre-orders and prices in Australia

Bucking the current smartphone trend, Google has announced that its latest flagship device – the Google Pixel 5 – will be launching at a lower price than its predecessor and without an 'XL' version besides.

The Pixel 5 is available to pre-order right now for just AU$999, available in either Just Black or Sorta Sage with a single 128GB storage configuration.

Alongside the mid-range Pixel 4a 5G, these handsets will be the first from Google that are 5G capable – great news if you live in an area that currently has coverage with the major telcos.

Some other significant step-ups for the Pixel 5 include an IPX8 water-resistance rating, the capacity for wireless charging despite a metal back, and a significant reduction in bezels that better show off the 6-inch OLED display with 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The 3D Face Unlock technology introduced in the Pixel 4 is absent here, as is all other motion sensing capabilities. Instead, biometric security returns in the form of a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

An impressive 4,080mAh battery runs the show, along with 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 765G chipset, and of course Google's AI smarts are present to help out with both day-to-day tasks via Assistant and all the camera-related functionality the tech giant's renowned for.

For those looking to get their hands on Googles latest Pixel 5 flagship handset, we've put together some of the best pre-order deals below, as well as a live price comparison chart to find the best outright pre-order deals and plans.

Best Google Pixel 5 pre-order offer

Google Pixel 5 | 60GB data | AU$84.61pm This plan from Optus falls in the Goldilocks zone, with enough monthly data (60GB) for the majority of users, access to the telco's 5G network at no extra charge, and a AU$144 discount on the device itself if you stay connected for 24 months. If that isn't enough data for you, bump it up to the 200GB plan for just AU$10 per month extra. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,030.40

