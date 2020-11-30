This top security software protects all your devices, and is cheaper than ever this Cyber Monday

The most trusted name in cyber safety is giving away huge savings for the Norton 360 Standard plan which gives protection for one PC, Mac, smartphone, or tablet this Cyber Monday .

The company has revealed a deal that slashes $60 off of the annual fee, making it only $24.99 for the first year.

Norton’s primary focus is to ensure safety in navigating today’s complex digital universe, which is why with their plans, users can get device security, identity theft protection, virtual private networks for online privacy, and worry-free solutions like Parental Controls.

Norton 360 Standard: $84.99 $24.99 at Norton

This plan offers comprehensive malware protection for one PC, Mac, smartphone, or tablet with real-time threat protection for your device, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, password manager, 10GB cloud backup, and SafeCam. It markets for its lowest price this year.

With their confidence in their products, Norton’s 100% guarantee ensures that users either get viruses removed or their money back. Today, with millions of identity theft victims, global concerns about cyber safety are increasing, and one of your best partners against these crimes is Norton.

The Norton 360 Standard plan helps protect your private and financial information when you’re online, lets you browse the web anonymously, encrypt your sensitive data, as well as monitor your personal information from being shared on the dark web.

Why is this a great deal?

This is Norton’s best offer of the year, knocking over 70% off of its regular annual price for a full year of protection. Aside from the proven antivirus and malware protection, this plan also includes online threat protection, Smart Firewall, a password manager, secure VPN, SafeCam5, and dark web monitoring. It’s all of these for that peace of mind, and it’s offered with its best price of the year.