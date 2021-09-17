iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-orders: where to buy Apple’s top-end smartphone in Australia

If you’re looking for the biggest, meanest (and most expensive) of Apple’s newest devices, then look no further than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Pre-orders for Apple’s most premium phone will become available on Friday, September 17 at 10pm AEST, so you won’t have to wait for long to get your hands on it.

We don’t yet know what Telstra, Optus and Vodafone will be offering along with their iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-orders, but we’re keeping track and will update you here as soon as details become available.

There’s no two ways about it – with an introductory price of AU$1,849 for the 128GB model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a significant investment for even the most flush Apple fanatic. It’s exactly the same price as the iPhone 12 Pro Max was at launch, although as you’d expect, there are a number of beefy upgrades under the hood to justify that price.

At the heart of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is Apple’s all-new A15 Bionic chipset. It’s the most powerful mobile processor from the tech giant, and Apple claims that the CPU is 50% faster than what’s on offer from the competition. Though to be clear, the rest of the iPhone 13 range also have this processor.

Setting them apart from their smaller siblings, both the Pro and Pro Max also benefit from an upgraded 5-core GPU, which joins a 120Hz screen and camera sensor improvements to round out the specs on one very, very powerful mobile device indeed.

Interestingly, this is the first time Apple is offering a 1TB version of its handset, though you’ll pay a very premium price – AU$2,719 to be exact. If you don’t have any need for that amount of storage, your other options are 128GB for AU$1,849, 256GB for AU$2,019 and 512GB for AU$2,369.

We’ve laid out more detailed specs and thoughts on the iPhone 13 Pro Max below, as well as where you can expect to pre-order it.

iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-order deals

iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-order deals going live on September 17

Telstra, Optus and Vodafone are yet to reveal their iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-order deals, but we’ll be keeping track and will lay out each telco’s plans and pricing on this page once it becomes available. Pre-orders will be going live on September 17 at 10pm AEST.

Other big retailers will also launch their own pre-orders at this time, and that includes Apple, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys.

Apple does have its own offer, which will allow customers to get between AU$130 to AU$1,120 off the new iPhone 13 when trading in an iPhone 8 or newer. Apple hasn’t yet provided details around how much its older devices will be worth at trade-in, but information will be provided once pre-orders open.

iPhone 13 Pro Max at a glance: what you need to know

iPhone 13 Pro Max: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 15 | Screen size: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR (120Hz) | Resolution: 2778 x 1284 | CPU: Apple A15 Bionic | Memory: N/A | Weight: 238g |Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 12MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto | Front camera: 12MP

On the outside, the iPhone 13 Pro Max hasn’t changed a whole lot when compared to last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max, but inside, there’s a host of top-end tech to justify its jaw-dropping starting price of AU$1,849.

Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chipset promises to be the tech giant’s most powerful mobile processor to date, with performance that outranks the nearest rival by a whopping 50% – at least according to Apple.

An upgraded OLED display also means the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s Super Retina XDR screen is now capable of 1,000 nits of brightness and a super-smooth variable 10 to 120Hz refresh rate, thanks to the company's new ProMotion technology.

Looking at the camera array, you’ll find that lens and software improvements now enable a new 'cinematic mode' – essentially a super nifty suite of tools that give you easy depth filtering and Dolby Vision support for video capture.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a lofty starting price of AU$1,849, which is the same introductory price as last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max. If you want the best of the best, the 13 Pro Max is a no-brainer for a super high-end iOS device.

With that said, Apple has discontinued the 12 Pro Max on its official online store, but you may still be able to find it on shelves and at telcos for some time yet, though be sure to pay less than its original launch price. Both devices feature 5G capability and a design that’s strikingly similar, so it’s worth investigating the older device if you’d rather save a bit of cash.