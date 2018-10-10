Amazon Australia Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: what to expect in 2018

As the largest online retailer in the world, Amazon has an incredibly diverse range of tech on offer, and on Black Friday, a lot of that tech goes on sale, especially in regions where the marketplace is well established.

Australia missed out on Amazon’s last Black Friday sale, with the retail giant launching Down Under just weeks after the big day, but this year, the bargain hunting heats up.

Amazon had its first Prime Day in Australia this year and following on from its success, there are high expectations that the company will have plenty more on sale come Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 .

The big sale is just around the corner, so you should get cracking on your shopping list right away, so you can find the best deals of the year real quick when Black Friday arrives.

When the time comes, however, TechRadar’s Australian team will be on hand to help you sift through them all. We’ll be curating the best offers on Amazon Australia and listing them all here throughout the sale period, ready for you to scroll through, ponder over and, hopefully, be delighted with when it arrives on your doorstep.

In the meantime, though, we’ve put together a buyer’s guide to shopping on Amazon on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

How to get the best Amazon Australia deals on Black Friday/Cyber Monday

It’s very difficult to make predictions on Amazon Australia’s best deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, given we’ve got nothing from previous years to go on. But we can extrapolate from Prime Day’s performance Down Under and what happens in other regions where Amazon has a presence during the big sale season.

Although Black Friday is on November 23 and Cyber Monday on November 26, the sale isn’t just on those two days anymore. It usually goes on for a while, so it’s hard to tell when you can find the best bargains on Amazon. However, you can expect to know more in early November when the deals world starts to buzz.

While you can expect to see some excellent bargains from a variety of third-party sellers on Amazon over the long sale weekend in November, the online retail giant may begin offering its own products well before that.

Our advice would be to check out what's happening in the days leading up to Black Friday, but to hang on to your money until you're certain you've found the very best deal.

What to expect from Amazon Australia on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Amazon has an ongoing scheme called Deals of the Day which, in the UK and US, began last year on November 17 and went on for 10 whole days. We could see something similar in Australia this year, with all Echo devices, including the newly announced ones, along with Kindles and the Fire TV Stick, on sale.

Along with Deals of the Day, we expect there to be a lot more Lightning Deals, which last only for a short while, or until stocks are gone. Anyone can buy these, but Amazon Prime members get access to these 30 minutes before anyone else.

We’d recommend becoming an Amazon Prime customer for that benefit alone, but it also gives you access to Amazon Prime Video and two-day delivery as well.

Amazon Prime free trial Get 30 free days of Amazon Prime! Wait until at least November 1 to be sure you've got the whole Black Friday period covered with your subscription and you'll get access Lightning deals and two-day delivery plus lots of other benefits too. Also, you get pay only $4.99 until January 2019 if you wish to continue your membership, after which you will be charged $6.99 a month.View Deal

There may also be some big offers on Amazon's own services, too. Prime Day brought fantastic deals on Kindle Unlimited, Audible and Amazon Music Unlimited, so we could see the same again for Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

Our last bit of core advice is to regularly check back TechRadar for our selection of the best deals, and to not rely on Amazon having the lowest prices over the Black Friday period. We’ll also be covering a wide range of retailers, including JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, as well as specific products like laptops, cameras and gaming gear.