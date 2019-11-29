The word is spreading: folk Down Under are fast becoming aware that the merry month of November is a great time to shop thanks to a week-long sale period that sees prices across pretty much everything – from furniture to clothing, toys to tech – slashed significantly.

The race to find the best Black Friday deals just gets more intense with each passing year. Thanks to the annual sale event, savvy shoppers can save plenty of money in the run up to Christmas – and even help eliminate the pressure of last-minute gift shopping.

And bargain-hunting season is upon us, so grab your wallets, fish out your credit cards ready, and happy shopping!

While we have all things tech listed right here – neatly arranged in an easily navigable sectioned page – the sheer volume of deals may become overwhelming for some. So if you're after something specific, we've got a handful of dedicated Black Friday pages that you can head straight to, listed in the box on the right.

Black Friday deals from around the web

The best Black Friday 2019 deals in Australia

Black Friday has well and truly kicked off, and retailers have announced a plethora of offers for this massive sale. There's a lot to choose from, so we're handpicking the best bargains in tech for you. This page will be kept updated throughout the sale period, so keep checking back to see what's new and what's out.

Gaming

Nintendo Switch (2019) Grey + Mario Kart 8 | AU$359.10 (was AU$469.95; save AU$110.85) If you've been waiting for the best Black Friday deal on the Nintendo Switch this is it! Amazon has dropped the price of the revised 2019 model of the popular console to an all-time low of just AU$359 – and even better, it includes a download code for Mario Kart 8, which is valued at AU$79.95.

Nintendo Switch Lite | AU$279 (was AU$329.95 – save AU$50.95) Bound to be one of the hottest sale items this Black Friday 2019, Amazon Australia is already selling the Nintendo Switch Lite for AU$279 – that's AU$50.95 cheaper than the current RRP. Available in Torquoise, Grey and Yellow colour options.View Deal

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console + Fortnite | AU$349.99 (usually $550)

With the regular going price for a Pro at around the $550 mark, this is a good way to pick one up, especially if you're into Fortnite: you'll get 2,000 VBucks and a bunch of skins with this bundle, via Amazon.

OUT OF STOCK Xbox One S Digital Edition 1TB bundle | AU$198 (was AU$248; save AU$50) Coming with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3, this bundle on Amazon Australia is currently the cheapest option you can get. Alternatively, Microsoft has a five-game bundle that includes Gears 5 , Anthem , Minecraft , Sea of Thieves and Fortnite (including 2,000 Vbucks and exclusive skins) for AU$249 – that's a total saving of AU$200 on this exciting bundle.



Xbox One X + Division 2 token | AU$428 (was AU$619; save AU$191) It's not the most enticing of titles to be offered, but If you don't need any of the other popular games that are currently being bundled with the Xbox One X on Microsoft. then this 1TB console is down to AU$428 on Amazon right now.

Xbox One X with two games + extra controller | AU$479 (was AU$844; save AU$365) Not only will you score the brand new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order title alongside your Xbox One X, you'll also get a free controller of your choice, as well as a download token for one select game, including the likes of FIFA 20 or Borderlands 3. Huge, from Microsoft Australia.

View Deal

Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition + extra game and extra controller | AU$479 (was AU$844; save AU$365) This is similar to the deal above, where you get an extra controller of your choice as well as a digital token for Borderlands 3 or FIFA 20, but the console itself is a limited edition Gears 5 cosmetic version and it comes with the Ultimate Edition of Gears 5, which includes every title in the Gears series to date.

View Deal

Xbox One S two-controller bundle + three games | AU$299 (was AU$604; save AU$305) If you're keen on the Xbox One S with a disc drive and were after a second controller anyway, this is the perfect combo. You'll also get download tokens for Forza Horizon 4, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and your choice of either The Witcher 3, Naruto Shippuden, or Rainbow Six Siege.

View Deal

Oculus Rift S | AU$568 (was AU$649; save AU$81) If you simply must play Half-life: Alyx but do not want to pay through the nose for a VR set-up, the Oculus Rift S is the way to go, especially when you can get it for AU$81 cheaper than normal. Via Amazon.

View Deal

Oculus Go 32GB| AU$239 (was AU$299; save AU$60) For a totally untethered, wireless VR experience with no requirement for a beefy PC, this is the best way to wet your feet in the world of VR, with AU$60 off on Amazon.

Oculus Go 64GB | AU$289 (was AU$369; save AU$80) This model of the Oculus Go boasts the largest storage capacity of the two, and given it's only $50 more expensive than the 32GB model, it's probably the best value. Via Amazon.

Asus TUF FX505DT gaming laptop | Ryzen 7 / 8GB / 512GB / GTX 1650 | AU$988 (was AU$1,235; save AU$247) For under a thousand dollars, this is a decent bargain on an entry-level 15-inch gaming laptop. While it won't do well against some hardcore games, it's got enough and more power for the casual gamer. And at this price, you could consider it as a gift for a budding gamer in your life. Just be sure to use the eBay code PITCH20 at checkout by December 2. The price will go up slightly if you choose to have it shipped to you.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PC) | AU$66.20 (was AU$89.95; save AU$23.75) Rockstar's long-awaited cowboy opus is finally on PC, and this deal on Green Man Gaming is the steepest discount it's had yet. A nice time to jump aboard if you haven't already. This offer also gets you five free (mystery) games while stocks last.

Borderlands 3 (PS4 + Xbox One) | $49 (was $89; save AU$40) A good price on a game that released only two months ago at Mighty Ape. This has been discounted several times before, especially digitally, and if you're an Amazon Prime member, you're much better off getting it at Amazon for $49 with no shipping fees.

Borderlands 3 (PC) | AU$54.24 (was AU$89.95; save AU$35.71) The loot FPS with roughly a bajillion guns only released two months ago, so this is a bit of a steal via Green Man Gaming if you're playing on PC and haven't yet dug into the phenomenon that is Borderlands 3. You'll also get five free (mystery) games with this offer, but only as long as stocks last.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | AU$54.40 (usually AU$64)

One of the evergreens for the Nintendo Switch. A good way to charm and infuriate friends and foes alike, now for a little cheaper than normal via Amazon.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | AU$58.65 (usually AU$69)

It's only one of the best games of the decade, according to every second person you ask. And it always bears mentioning that Nintendo doesn't often discount their first-party titles, so if you're keen, now's a good time.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate | AU$57.80 (usually AU$68)

They're not all brothers, but they're all definitely in the business of smashing each other out of the battle arena. Anyway, this is a nice deal on this essential Nintendo Switch game, via Amazon.

Bloodborne (PS4) | now AU$13.60 From the makers of the legendary Dark Souls series comes Bloodborne, arguably one of the best games of its kind to date. More gothic and horror-focused than the Souls games, Bloodborne is nonetheless a brutally-hard but incredibly rewarding action RPG. Now at the bargain price of AU$13.60 from Amazon.

The Last of Us Remastered (PS4) | now AU$13.60 With The Last of Us II set to arrive next year, now's the time to either revisit the original in 4K/HDR or play it through for the first time. Considered by many to the best finest example of a narrative game that's ever been produced, you owe it to yourself to play developer Naughty Dog's magnum opus. At only AU$13.60 from Amazon, what are you waiting for?

HP Omen Sequencer Optical-Mechanical gaming keyboard | AU$139 (was AU$279 – save AU$140) Combining the tactility and actuation of mechanical keyboards with the precision and speed of optical sensors, the Omen Sequencer from HP offers the best of both worlds. This allows all 104 of the Sequencer's keys to achieve a response time of 0.2ms, which is ten times faster than a conventional keyboard. Get it from Mwave for less than half price.

View Deal

HP Omen Reactor optical gaming mouse | AU$65 (was AU$129 – save AU$64) For FPS gaming, simplicity, reliability, precision and speed are all important factors, and the Omen Reactor has all of these attributes. Using a similar optical-mechanical switch design as the Omen Sequencer keyboard mentioned above, this mouse achieves 0.2ms response times when clicked due to its lack of bouncing metal. It also features a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, 400 IPS / 50g acceleration, a 1,000Hz polling rate and on-the-fly DPI adjustment. Nab it from Mwave.

View Deal

HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset | AU$110 (was AU$169 – save AU$59) With super comfortable, oversized earcups, a durable aluminium frame and top-notch audio quality, the Cloud Alphas from HyperX are a no-fuss solution for gaming cans, and can go the distance for everyday listening as well. The noise-cancelling microphone is detachable so you can take them out on the streets and listen to your tunes, because these are so comfortable you won't want to be taking them off. Buy from Mwave.

View Deal

Sennheiser GSP 500 gaming headset | AU$168 (was AU$280 – save AU$112) Whether you're gaming on PC, Mac, PS4, or Xbox, this headset from Sennheiser with its broadcasting-quality microphone will keep you immersed, engaged and in the competition. It's worth noting that some Xbox One controllers need a Stereo Headset Adapter, sold separately. Grab it from Mwave.

View Deal

Laptops & PCs

Dell XPS 13 (9380) | i7 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,699 (was AU$2,499; save AU$800) Never before have we seen a 30% discount on an XPS 13! Admittedly it's not the latest model but it still has some powerful innards, powered by an 8th-generation Core i7 processor. With a decent amount of system memory and storage, this is a steal at AU$1,699!

New Dell XPS 13 (7390) | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,839.20 (was AU$2,299; save AU$459.80) If you prefer the latest iteration of our favourite Ultrabook, then this configuration is a total of 20% off but you will need to use the checkout code BFXPS20 to get the full discount. That saves you just over AU$450, which is actually pretty darn good, considering the XPS series hardly ever sees more than 15% off.

Dell XPS 15 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB / GTX 1050 | AU$1,799 (was AU$2,399; save AU$600) Need a bigger screen on an XPS machine that won't burn a hole in your pocket? Then consider this slightly older model. There's an 8th-gen Core i5 CPU housed in the chassis, alongside an Nvidia GTX 1050 GPU. While it's not powerful enough for hardcore gaming, it will do just fine for a casual gamer. And you get 25% off the usual RRP.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 | from AU$1,359 (save up to AU$695) For Black Friday this year, Microsoft is already discounting its entire Surface Laptop 3 range, even though it's just been released. This is true of both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models in all five configurations and colours, meaning you could go from an Core i5 / 8GB / 128GB 13.5-inch model to a Ryzen 7 / 16GB / 512GB 15-inch model and still save some dosh. You also get a bonus protective sleeve of your choice valued at up to AU$90.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | from AU$974 (save up to AU$750) Similar to the Surface Laptop 3 above, Microsoft is also knocking hundreds off its complete lineup of Surface Pro 7 devices for Black Friday, meaning you could save over AU$562 on the top model with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. There are six other (more affordable) configurations to choose from if that's a bit rich for you. Bundled in is a bonus protective sleeve of your choice valued at up to AU$90.

View Deal

Huawei MateBook 13 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,399 (was AU$1,799; save AU$400) Despite all the problems Huawei is facing because of its US ban, this Ultrabook is one of our favourites here at TechRadar. It's a powerful performer that's currently AU$400 cheaper than its usual RRP on Microsoft's eBay store, and you don't even need a code to pocket the savings.

Asus Zenbook UX434FL 14-inch laptop | i7 / 16GB / 1TB | AU$1,848 (was AU$2,148; save AU$300) UPDATE: This Ultrabook was temporarily out of stock but there seems to be a limited quantity back on. So if you're keen, get a wriggle on. This is the best offer you're going to get on this particular configuration of Asus' rather good-looking Ultrabook. With a heck of a lot of storage (it's an SSD, mind) and plenty of grunt under the hood, the AU$300 saving isn't a bad bargain. You will have to use the checkout code PITCH20 on eBay to save though.

HP Envy x2 2-in-1 | Snapdragon 835 / 256GB SSD | AU$1,199 (was AU$1,899; save AU$700) This is a darn good solution for those constantly on the move. The keyboard and screen are detachable, so you get a tablet when you want one or make it a laptop when you need it. It runs Windows 10S, has a battery life of a whopping 22 hours, 4G LTE connectivity and comes with some decent specs with a AU$600 on Microsoft's eBay store, and add the code PRINCE200 to get a further AU$100 off.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,199 (was AU$1,699; save AU$500) For those seeking the flexibility of a 2-in-1, this ZenBook Flip is a great choice. Although it's a bit lighter on specs than the gaming laptops on this page, it's also considerably more affordable and offers a 360-degree hinge and tablet-like functionality thanks to its 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-one | i5 / 8GB / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD / GTX 1050 | AU$1,329 (was AU$1,899; save AU$570) This is actually a pretty good option for a desktop, if you're after one for the home or the office, particularly because it comes a dedicated GPU as well, which will suffice for the casual gamer. There's also an additional 1TB of storage available aside from the SSD and the 8th-gen i5 CPU isn't too shabby either, particularly when you're get it for 30% off.

Home entertainment

Sony 49-inch X70G 4K smart TV | AU$845 (was AU$1,199; save AU$354) This Black Friday, Amazon is offering this 49-inch 4K LED panel for well under AU$1,000. This super-slick set has sharp picture quality and the ability to access YouTube at the click of a button, plus comes with over AU$350 in savings.

Samsung 75-inch Series 7 RU7100 4K LED TV | AU$1,433 (was AU$3,099; save AU$1,666) Want a massive 75-inch Samsung telly without paying an exorbitant amount? Aussie retailer Powerland is selling Samsung's 75-inch Series 7 RU7100 4K HDR smart TV for only AU$1,433 on its eBay store. That's a huge saving on the telly's RRP of AU$2,849. This edge-lit set boasts a 100Hz refresh rate and built-in access to Netflix, Freeview and more. Use the code PRINCE200 to get an extra AU$100 off at checkout.

LG 70UM7300PTA 70-inch UHD TV | AU$1,360 (was AU$1,620; save AU$260) If you're looking for an enormous smart TV with Google Assistant built-in that's also inexpensive, you've come to the right place. LG's 70-inch ThinQ 70UM7300PTA television boasts Ultra HD resolution images with webOS smart functionality that will allow you to stream Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. Was previously discounted at AU$1,620, now AU$1,320 + AU$40 shipping when you use the coupon code PITCH20 at checkout.

Sonos

View Deal

Nvidia Shield TV 4K media streaming player | AU$228 (was AU$299; save AU$71) This nifty device will let you cast your PC games onto your TV if you'd like to play on a bigger screen, and also gives you easy access to all your favourite streaming services in 4K HDR video quality if the content is hi-res. And you don't need shell out AU$300 for it, as it's much cheaper on eBay with the checkout code PITCH20 until December 2.View Deal

Fire TV Stick | AU$49 (was AU$69; save AU$20) If you don't have a smart TV, this is an easy way to add streaming options. And it's not just Netflix or Amazon Prime any more, the Disney+ app is also now available on the Fire TV Stick. We only get the basic edition in Australia, so don't expect to view any 4K content here.View Deal

Smartphones & tablets

OUT OF STOCK Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (256GB) Aura Black | AU$850 (was AU$1,198 – save AU$348) Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is one of the best phones in the world right now, making this deal from Amazon Australia too good to pass up for those looking to upgrade. The 256GB Aura Black model has been discounted to just AU$850 – that's a saving of AU$348 from the usual listing price. Take note (heh) – this deal is for the smaller Note 10 and not the Note 10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S10e | AU$789 (was AU$999; save AU$210) The cheaper option in the latest Galaxy S10 range is cheaper still on Amazon, with AU$210 shaved off the usual RRP. This is Aussie stock, so you won't need to worry about warranties and charging cables – available in Prism White and Prism Green with 128GB of on-board storage. The black version is over AU$100 more expensive, though.View Deal

Google Pixel 3 | AU$670.21 (was AU$849; save AU$178.79) If you prefer to capture your memories on a smartphone over a clunky 'real' camera, the Google Pixel 3 is a superb choice. When it came out, we thought it had the best smartphone camera money could buy. It’s now been slightly overshadowed by the Google Pixel 4, but that also means it’s seen a price drop. You can now grab it in Clearly White for real cheap on eBay – just don’t forget to use the code PITCH20 at checkout before December 2.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A50 | AU$447 (was AU$499; save AU$52) At under AU$500, the new Galaxy A50 offers a premium experience without the jaw-dropping price tag of the Galaxy S range. However, this handset, in blue and with 64GB of onboard storage, is available on Amazon for less, saving you over AU$50 and making it a very good budget option.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch | AU$799 (was AU$1,049 – save AU$250) Looking for a tablet but not keen on an iPad? Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S6 is a 10.5-inch Android-powered tablet that comes with a nifty S Pen and a dedicated slot to keep it magnetically attached and charging while not in use.

View Deal

Nokia 9 PureView | AU$699 (was AU$1,099; save AU$400) Get your hands on a smartphone with a five-camera array without having to pay the premium price for it. Instead, on Amazon, you get the Nokia 9 PureView for a mid-range price, saving yourself a sweet AU$400 in the bargain. So get snapping those awesome depth-of-field images with perfect bokehs!View Deal

Audio

Apple AirPods 2 | AU$239 (was AU$319; save AU$80) The 2019 iteration of Apple's true wireless headphones are a minor upgrade on the originals, but you can get the latest model for less than the RRP of the first generation AirPods at Mighty Ape. So if you happen to use an Apple device and want to pair them with these iconic 'buds, get a wriggle on and save AU$80.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earbuds | AU$327 (was AU$399 – save AU$72) For those seeking an alternative to Apple's AirPods, Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless earbuds could be the answer. Featuring an IPX4 splash-resistance, 4 hours of battery life with an extra 8 in the charging case, and the clear audio that the brand is known for, it's worth checking these out at their discounted price.

View Deal

OUT OF STOCK Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$298 (was AU$549; save AU$200 ) This is the lowest price yet on these excellent noise-cancelling cans, but that offer is only on the silver version on Amazon. The black set is slightly pricier at AU$349. For the black option, it's admittedly not the biggest discount as it was cheaper last year, but it's definitely very well discounted.

Bose QC35 II | AU$338.40 (AU$499; save AU$160.60) It's not quite the Black Friday price we were expecting on Amazon but the these marvellous and very popular noise cancelling cans are, in the silver and black colour options, down to just over AU$338 apiece. However, if you're fine with a bit more colour on your headphones, the new Rose Gold version is even cheaper at AU$332.10.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass Wireless | AU$279 (was AU$399; save AU$120) Sony brought noise cancelling to its Extra Bass range earlier this year, starting with these over-ear cans. For those on a budget but still lusting after a set of Sony's headphones, these might not be a bad option, with AU$120 shaved off the RRP. View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t | AU$143.20 (was AU$249; save AU$70) The cheapest price yet on one of the best true wireless 'buds you can get today – thank you, Amazon. With great, bassy sound and a comfortable fit (there are three different eartips in the box), these are worth every penny you spend on them. However, this price is only available on the copper black, while the titanium black colour option is a tad more expensive at AU$179.View Deal

Blue Ella Active Planar headphones | AU$649 (was AU$1,230 – save AU$581) The Ella headphones from Blue Microphones (the same company responsible for the game-changing Yeit podcasting microphone) are a premium pair of cans, but this sale knocks almost AU$600 off them! They feature a planar driver design and an integrated amplifier for the ultimate in high fidelity. Check them out from Mwave.

View Deal

AKG N700NC Wireless | AU$199 (was AU$499; save AU$300) This is the kind of price drop we were hoping to see across plenty more of our favourite gadgets and gizmos, but it's great that the newest noise-cancelling cans from AKG (Samsung now) come with a massive saving of AU$300, bringing the price of these premium wireless cans down to under AU$200. Putting that into perspective, that's 60% off!View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free | AU$175 (was AU$295; save AU$120) It's one of the best prices we've seen for these true wireless headphones from Bose. Better yet, Amazon has a range of colour options to choose from, all at the same price. So whether you want to be sporty with the Citron/Blue option, stay conservative with Black, add a dash of brightness with the Orange/Blue version, or prefer to go Ultraviolet, Amazon's got you covered.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ | AU$308 (was AU$439; save AU$131) One of the best prices we've seen for the SoundLink Revolve+, so if you're keen on a potable Bluetooth speaker with Bose's superior sound quality, this is your chance. Just be sure to use the code PITCH20 at checkout to avail the discounted price before the offer expires on December 2.View Deal

Edifier R1280DB 2.0 bookshelf speakers | AU$99 (was AU$227; save AU$128) Perhaps one of the most underrated speakers currently available in Australia, these Edifiers are portable Bluetooth-enabled options you can set up anywhere – on your desk or at home on a shelving unit. It promises an excellent soundstage and for under AU$100 they are an absolute steal, available on both Kogan and on Dick Smith for the same price.View Deal

Smart home

Sonos One | AU$210 (was AU$299; save AU$89) Our favourite smart speaker here at TechRadar has finally hit its lowest price yet on Amazon. At just AU$210 a pop, you could consider a pair and setting up multi-room smarts and beautiful sound to enjoy your favourite tunes. You also two voice assistants to choose from, with both Google Assistant and Alexa on board. Available in both black and in white.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300 | AU$288 (was AU$399; save AU$111) It's the second smart speaker in Bose's catalogue, and it's smallest and cheapest too, with both Google Assistant and Alexa smarts available at your beck and call. You also get the promise of Bose's signature sound when listening to tunes, all for just AU$288 on Amazon available in both Luxe Silver and Black.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500 | AU$395 (was AU$529; save AU$134) If you'd like a bigger and louder version of the Bose smart speaker, then the 500 is currently cheapest on Amazon, with a sweet AU$134 discount, with this low price available on both the Luxe Silver and the Triple Black versions.View Deal

Amazon Echo (3rd gen) | AU$99 (was AU$149; save AU$50) This is the latest (2019) iteration of the original Echo smart speaker from Amazon and its new looks are definitely a pleaser. It also offers better sound quality and, of course, puts Alexa at your beck and call. This is the best offer on the 2019 Amazon Echo model, with AU$50 off the RRP.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | AU$36 (was AU$79; save AU$43) Setting up a smart home doesn't have to be an expensive affair, particularly when you can get a tiny smart speaker with Alexa on board for a measly AU$39. That's half price! So why not get two – or three – to set up multi-room smarts, or just as a Christmas gift for a loved one.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock | AU$69 (was AU$99; save AU$30) There's a newer and slightly fancier version of the Echo Dot – this one displays the time on the fabric cover, making it a good addition for the bedside table. That little upgrade means Amazon has slapped a higher price tag onto the little smart speaker, but it's pretty affordable at AU$69 a pop for Black Friday.View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd gen) | AU$179 (was AU$229; save AU$50) The big brother in the Echo range is the powerhouse you need if you want room-filling sound. The Echo Plus also has a Zigbee hub built-in so you can easily set up a smart home, and then get Alexa to help out. It's also not the biggest discount offered on the Echo speakers, but you still save AU$50 on this device.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$79 (was AU$125; save AU$50) Smart speakers are beginning to feel like last year's tech. After all, why just get a speaker when you can get a display as well? Enter the little Amazon Echo Show 5, which not only puts Alexa in your home, but also offers you a 5.5-inch screen so you can make video calls, watch YouTube videos, even catch up on some news flashes. Plus you get to save AU$50 on this compact smart display.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) | AU$269 (was AU$349; save AU$80) If a 5.5-inch screen is too small for you needs, then the latest version of the Echo Show could be for you. There's a 10-inch display here, so you can even follow step-by-step recipes while you've got your hands full. Of course, all the Alexa smarts are built-in, so you can even control your smart home with a simple voice command. Plus you get to save AU$80.View Deal

Home security

Ring Video Doorbell 2 | AU$269 (was AU$329; save AU$60) It's not a huge discount on a premium smart security product, but your family's safety is priceless. So if you'd like a nifty little device that allows you to monitor who's at your front door even when you're on the other side of the world, then get yourself the second iteration of the Ring Video Doorbell and save AU$60 in the bargain.View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam (battery) | AU$199 (was AU$319; save AU$120) If you're after a simple video security camera that works either indoors or outdoors, this is a fantastic option, particularly because it's battery powered, so you don't worry about wires and cables. Setup easier and the discount here is significant – keep in mind that the low price is only available on the wireless version of the camera.View Deal

Ring Spotlight Camera | AU$249 (was AU$329; save AU$80) Shine some light on the people lurking around your property with this little security camera. It has a built-in mic and speaker, features Full HD (1080p) video and comes in a battery-powered option as well as a wired one, both with AU$80 off the RRP. That's 24% off.View Deal

Cameras

Sony Alpha A7 III (body only) | AU$2,299 (was AU$2,599; save AU$300) It's one of the best all-round full-frame mirrorless cameras you can get right now, and the best price you can get for Black Friday is directly from Sony, where it's AU$300 cheaper than usual. In case you find Sony has run out of stock over the course of this big sale, it's also available on eBay for AU$2,303 with the use of the checkout code PITCH20.View Deal

Sony Alpha A7R III (body only) | AU$2,999 (was AU$3,999; save AU$1,000) Sony megapixel monster has a fourth generation out, but there's been no official price drop for the mark III version yet. It's still pretty expensive but Camera House has the A7R III for under AU$3,000 if you're keen on high resolution images.View Deal

Nikon D7500 | from AU$999 (save up to AU$700) It might be ageing but the D7500 is still a superb DSLR. Being on shelves from 2017 means the price has come down a bit since launch, but it's never been this low before. For the body alone , it's just AU$999 on Amazon, instead of the usual AU$1,699. That's a neat AU$700 off. If you're just getting into photography and need to get a lens as well, Amazon is offering a kit with the 18-140mm lens for AU$1,199, which will save you a very respectable AU$400 on the bundle.

Sony Alpha A6400 (body only) | AU$1,122 (was AU$1,398; save AU$276) Mirrorless cameras don't have to have full frame sensors to be great. In fact, this little compact APS-C option from Sony has been one of our favourites at TechRadar and if you can snag the body with over AU$275 still in your pocket (thanks to CameraPro), it's well worth the money. It will not disappoint.View Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III + 14-42 EZ lens | AU$849 (was AU$1,187; save AU$338) Amazon mentions this is a twin lens kit, but the model number reflects that it's coming with the 14-42mm kit lens. The details of the second lens is unclear, but even for a single lens kit, this a good price for this micro four thirds mirrorless snapper. It's small, light and the image quality is impeccable – a great camera if you are on a budget.View Deal

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 IV | AU$679.15 (was AU$949; save AU$269.85) If you're on a budget and would love to get yourself one of the superb Sony RX100 compacts, then the fourth generation is not a bad option. It's not as quick as the latest model, but it can still hold its own. And it's way more affordable than the later models at Camera House.View Deal

DJI Osmo Action | AU$399 (was AU$499; save AU$100) If you think the GoPros are too expensive for you, then consider the Osmo Action. It's not as full-featured as the latest GoPro flagship but it's a top performer and one of the best action cams you can get right now, particularly when you save AU$100 on it directly from the DJI store.View Deal

DJI Osmo Pocket (4K) | AU$499 (was AU$599; save AU$100) This mini gimbal is one heck of a gadget if you want a pocketable camera that shoots 4K video. It's stabilised, so you videos are buttery smooth, and it does cost a pretty penny. But there's AU$100 off on the usual AU$599 price tag for Black Friday, if you keen on a tiny video recording marvel.View Deal

Sony Cyber-shot RX10 III | AU$999 (was AU$2,099; save AU$1,100) This is one whopper of an offer from Sony, considering its RX10 range of bridge cameras are ridiculously premium However, this goes way beyond our expectations, as we're in love with these snapper. So grab this bridge camera if you're looking for a 50x zoom to get closer to all the action in a form factor that's similar to a DSLR but with simpler functionality, not to mention lighter too.View Deal

Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV | AU$1,699 (was AU$2,209; save AU$510) It's the latest iteration of Sony's excellent bridge cameras and the best yet, but it's as expensive as buying an enthusiast-level DSLR or mirrorless snapper. Thankfully, though, CameraPro has reduced that premium price by over AU$500, making our favourite bridge camera that much more affordable.View Deal

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm)| AU$358 (was AU$399; save AU$41) Not the best discount but if you are an Android user looking for a full-featured smartwatch, you really can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Watch. It's got classic good looks and is capable of tracking over 39 different activities while also helping you calm down with guided meditative exercises. Available in black and in rose gold on Amazon.View Deal

Fitbit Versa | AU$194 (was AU$246; save AU$52 ) A smartwatch under AU$200? Sure. It may not be as fully featured as an Apple Watch but it looks like the premium alternative and tracks your fitness pretty darn well. And you get to save over AU$50 on Amazon, but this really low price on the Versa is only available on the black-with-white-band option .

Fitbit Versa Lite | AU$162.61 (was AU$249; save AU$86.39) It's the parred back version of the original Fitbit Versa above, offering just the basic smartwatch functions but the same fitness tracking features. However, it's not been discounted this heavily before, so if you're after a great looking wearable with a superb companion apps, then this is one heck of a bargain available on the Mulberry colour option on Amazon. If you'd prefer one of the other colours, those are still discounted, but will set you back a few dollars more.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 (Special Edition) | AU$299 (was AU$379; save AU$80) It's the best version of Fitbit's most popular smartwatch, now with Alexa integration as well. It looks good, comes with excellent fitness tracking features and access to plenty of apps. There's no GPS, though, so you'll need your phone if you're out for a run, ride or walk, but it's still a darn good 'dumb' smartwatch. And this Special Edition is a rose gold chassis with a beautiful blue woven band. If you aren't too keen on that colour option, then the regular black Versa 2 is also discounted on Amazon, currently on sale for just AU$260, saving you AU$69.View Deal

Appliances

Dyson V8 Animal Handstick Vacuum | AU$497 (was AU$799 – save AU$302) While this isn't Dyson's latest flagship vacuum, it's worth checking out any discount on this premier home appliance brand, especially when it's almost 40% off. The V8 Animal is portable, powerful, and specially designed to catch all that pet hair and fur that finds its way around the house. Check it out at Bing Lee.

View Deal

Dyson V11 Torque Drive cordless vacuum | AU$948 (was AU$1,099; save AU$151) It's the best cordless vacuum cleaner from Dyson yet, taking innovation to extremes. That kind of suction power comes at a steep price usually, but The Good Guys has the Torque Drive version of this brilliant cleaner for under the thousand dollar mark, saving you a decent AU$151.View Deal

Dyson Hot+Cool Fan Heater AM09 | AU$429 (was AU$569; save AU$140) You don't need a heater in winter and a fan in summer with this one very sleek-looking gizmo from Dyson. And you don't need to pay full price either, with AU$170 shaved off the usual price on Kogan on the white/nickel colour option. That's about 25% off. In case you find it's out of stock on Kogan, you'll find it for the exact same price on Dick Smith as well.View Deal

Breville Barista Espresso Coffee Machine (Red) | AU$579 (was AU$949; save AU$370) It's the coffee machine that powers the TechRadar AU deals team, and now it can be yours for just AU$579 – that's a 38% discount on the RRP of AU$949! Best of all, it comes with an absolutely gorgeous red finish. You know what they say about red espresso machines – they... err... brew faster. Includes integrated grinder and steam wand.View Deal

Software

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020 | AU$29.99 per year (was AU$69.99, save AU$40) TechRadar's favourite AV package can often be had at a steep discount of around 50% off the Aussie RRP (taking it to about AU$35), but for Black Friday it's even cheaper and a one-year subscription can be grabbed for only AU$29.99, or 57% off. It's quite accurate when it comes to virus detection and effectively blocks access to malicious sites. It also has a password manager which auto-completes credit card details and can be used across three devices.View Deal

Bitdefender Total Security 2020 | AU$44.99 per year (was AU$119.99, save AU$75) If your family uses devices ranging across Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, this complete package will protect them all and it's also available at a special Black Friday discount. With Total Security you’ll be able to protect up to five devices and get set up parental controls for any machine your kids use, now at one of the lowest prices we've seen recently.View Deal

Norton AntiVirus Plus | AU$24.99 (was AU$69.99, save AU$45) Norton's popular AntiVirus Plus is number two on our list of top antivirus software with good reason: it's easy to use but still has advanced options for those who want them, is rated highly by AV testing labs, and is light on system resource use. This Black Friday deal knocks $45 off the regular RRP and makes it even cheaper than Bitdefender's alternative suite. If Norton's your preferred brand, this is a great offer.View Deal

PC peripherals, parts & accessories

[EXPIRED] AOC 24V2Q 23.8-inch 75Hz IPS 1080p FreeSync Monitor | AU$99 (was AU$159; save $60 ) This entry-level gaming monitor from AOC was already selling for one of the lowest prices on the market, but with another AU$60 off at Mwave, it'll set back back less than a pair of pineapples. Yes, it's only 1080p resolution at 75Hz, but if you're PC gaming on the cheap you absolutely will not find better at this price. Our colleagues at Windows Central gave this one a score of 4.5 out of 5 in their review too, saying that it's "much more premium than it's priced at". Could make for a great Xmas gift. View Deal

TP-Link Archer AX3000E Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.0 PCIe Adapter | AU$69 (was $109; save $40) If you're picking up Asus' RT-AX88U above and want to ensure you're getting the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on your desktop PC, this 802.11ax PCIe adapter is just the ticket. With speeds up to 3,000Mbps when connected to a Wi-Fi 6 router (which includes the aforementioned Asus), you'll have masses of bandwidth and super-fast pings for movie streaming, gaming and just browsing the web. Snag $40 (around 36%) off with this Mwave discount.View Deal

Netgear Orbi RBK50 AC3000 Tri-Band WiFi Router System | AU$399 (was AU$598; save $199) In our buying guide to mesh routers, we rank Netgear's Orbi as second only to Google when it comes to mesh Wi-Fi systems. While it might not be the absolute fastest when it comes to wireless speeds, its 802.11ac AC3000 tech is plenty fast enough for even demanding home with lots of devices, and its both easy to use and expand upon. You can make wireless dead spots a thing of the past and save nearly $200 off the regular price with this set of two Orbi nodes for AU$399 from Mwave. View Deal

Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 3200MHz Memory | AU$189 (was AU$259; save $70) If you're looking to build a new desktop PC or just want to upgrade the memory in your current one, this 32GB set of speedy Corsair Vengeance RAM is a definite bargain at AU$189 from Mwave. That's around AU$50 less than most other online Aussie retailers.View Deal

Epson WorkForce DS-860 Colour Document Scanner | AU$599 (was AU$1,199 – save AU$600) If you or your business has any need for scanning colour documents, and you'd like to do so at speed, the WorkForce DS-860 is the beast for the job. This can scan either single- or double-sided A4 documents at a rate of 65 per minute and with a resolution of 300dpi. Huge.

View Deal

Miscellaneous

Amazon Kindle | AU$99 (was AU$139; save AU$40) Avid readers will love this deal, as you can get yourself – or a loved one – a Kindle for under AU$100. This is the latest edition of Amazon's basic e-reader, and doesn't have the bells and whistles like its bigger siblings. However, it does have an adjustable light so you can read for hours together, and a battery life to match as well.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | AU$149 (was AU$199; save AU$50) Have a habit of reading come rain or shine? Or even in the bath? Then you'll need a waterproof Kindle like the latest version of the Paperwhite. There's 8GB of onboard storage (that's a lot of books) and an adjustable front light. It's also one of the best e-readers you can get without breaking out the bank.View Deal

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019?

How does TechRadar prepare for Black Friday? Black Friday is one of the most important times of the year for TechRadar – we spend weeks ahead of the big day (or weekend) making sure the whole site is ready for people looking for the information they need to help them make the right buying choice. Whether that's knowing which is the best laptop, TV or iPad, or just seeing great deals for them through our sister site Getprice – Australia's leading price comparison platform – we've got everything you need to know.

Black Friday is the Friday immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, so this year it will fall on November 29, 2019.

Cyber Monday, as the name may suggest, is the Monday immediately after Black Friday. So Cyber Monday 2019 will fall on Monday, December 2.

Although the two days are, on paper, individual sales, it’s become hard to distinguish between them. More often than not, retailers begin their Black Friday sales well before the actual day and end the sale well after Cyber Monday, giving shoppers an extended week (or two) of excellent bargains.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday so late in the month, it's actually the perfect opportunity for you to get your Christmas gift shopping out of the way, and save some cash while you're at it.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

There was a time, especially in the US, when Black Friday meant physically going to a store to shop, mostly to shake off the turkey sweats, while Cyber Monday was exclusively for online deals. Now, however, there’s barely any difference since most deals offered through the November sale period are also available online.

As an online sale, Cyber Monday is a more recent development, coming after the advent of the internet and e-commerce. It traditionally marks the point when people realised they needed to get a wriggle on and start buying Christmas presents.

Another point of difference that’s more valid in the US than anywhere else is that Black Friday was traditionally more about electronics and other high-ticket items, while Cyber Monday was more about lifestyle goods. Nowadays, though, they’re all just one big smooshed-together shopping spree over an entire week or two.

Why Black Friday and Cyber Monday matter

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have changed the way we shop in the run-up to Christmas, and they’ve had a massive effect on the retail industry, especially online.

For the shoppers, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales frenzy means a whole week or more of what appear to be good deals, but if you aren’t too careful, you could end up going overboard.

Despite having their origins in the US, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have become very popular in Australia with both retailers and shoppers alike, forever changing the local shopping calendar. Outside of the Boxing Day sales, the last couple of weeks of November are when stores across the country offer some of their biggest discounts across a plethora of products (ranging from clothing to electronics to furniture) to lure shoppers.

Retailers are definitely reaping the benefits of adopting the Black Friday sale period, with November 2018 recording the highest online retail turnover to date, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). The ABS reports that overall Australian retail turnover rose 3.6% during Black Friday 2018 compared to the previous year.

That’s a clear indication that Aussies love bargain hunting while comfortably settled on a chair or their couch. That’s somewhat of a contrast to the US, where the concept of ‘doorbuster’ sales are still popular – shoppers queue up outside brick-and-mortar stores and jostle for the best bargains.

Black Friday. Cyber Monday. Broke Tuesday.November 27, 2017

If you’re savvy, though, and take advantage of TechRadar's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals monitoring, you really can save a lot of money on some of the hottest tech in town.

Last year, Australian consumers were so focused on Black Friday sales that December’s overall retail turnover fell, according to the ABS. This year, the Black Friday weekend falls across the end of November and into December – which makes the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping sorted.

The Black Friday deals to expect in 2019

As Black Friday gains in popularity in Australia, more and more retailers are joining the bandwagon and offering greater discounts. And with competition between retailers gaining momentum, we saw Black Friday go from being a single-day event prior to 2015 to being spread over an entire week – if not more – in 2018.

With Amazon firmly established in Australia, the competition has gotten fiercer. This could mean local retailers will be scrambling to sell more and possibly offering higher discounts.

While it’s hard to predict exactly what could happen this year, here are some safe bets:

After its debut Black Friday sale last year, Amazon Australia will make sure its own devices get rather juicy price cuts

Alongside Amazon, other retailers like eBay and JB Hi-Fi will push hard on sales

You’ll want to hold off buying a new computer as laptops always get a big discount

It will be a great time to upgrade your home entertainment system with prices on TVs and sound bars likely to be slashed

You should definitely find some great deals on some of the best headphones

Cameras, in all forms, will have savings firmly in their sights

The top deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018

Here at TechRadar, we spent hours and hours sifting through the best deals from the major retailers – and last year we saw some really big trends emerge, which should influence this year’s discounts.

Like 2017, the Nintendo Switch once again outshone the PS4 and Xbox One X deals in 2018. That said, gaming gear is always a hot-selling item, be they consoles, bundles or individual titles. We even saw VR headsets drop in price over the Black Friday period, with both the PlayStation VR and Oculus Go available for less.

Laptops also saw some deep discounts, with up to AU$1,200 off on selected models, including gaming laptops.

Home AV was another winner, with the Nvidia Shield TV making it to our top deals in 2018. Personal audio wasn’t too far behind, but the popular Bose QC35 II headphones saw the biggest drop in price thanks to Amazon.

For those after the latest smartphones, you’ll need to keep an eye on eBay. The auction site’s 20% off discounts meant you could snag a new handset for less.

Many wearables, including smartwatches and fitness trackers, were almost 50% off. Considering how expensive some of Garmin’s excellent multi-sport watches are, that kind of a discount will be welcome again.

Photography buffs should definitely get excited too, as Black Friday 2018 saw a plethora of cameras, including DSLRs, mirrorless, bridge, travel compacts and action cameras being heavily discounted. The world’s foremost drone manufacturer wasn’t going to get left behind. Even DJI got in the act and offered its own Black Friday deals on drones and accessories.

And then there’s home automation – not only were smart speakers available for less, smart displays made the cut for the first time, heating up the battle for your home.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals: what we predict

There's no way the Australian Black Friday bandwagon will slow down this year. In fact, we fully expect it to outdo last year’s performance. What we’re hoping is that retailers extend their deals for a longer period of time to entice shoppers.

In 2018, some retailers in the UK and US promised to ‘future price match’, meaning consumers could buy something during the Black Friday sales and know that if the price dropped later, they could reclaim the difference. While that didn’t happen in Australia, we’re hoping it might catch on soon.

What did happen, however, was that discounted prices were being offered on laybys as well, especially on high-ticket items. This offer was so tempting that our Australian cameras editor ended up paying a small deposit on an entirely new kit – camera body, lenses, filters and all – during Black Friday, but paid the full Black Friday price in the third week of December, long after the actual sale had ended.

However, despite all this, we’re still expecting that the best deals will be found surrounding Black Friday – as ever, our advice is to know your budget going in, set a maximum price you’re willing to pay (having done the research to know what sort of prices your desired tech has been at throughout the year) and stick to it.

And if we do say so ourselves, TechRadar’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages are, of course, worth keeping an eye on if you’re looking to bag the very best deals in tech. (Bookmark this page and it’ll be populated with all the best Black Friday deals come November – you won’t even need to search them out!)

What technology should you be looking out for? These are our top predictions for what desirable gadgets you’ll be able to get for less.

Top deals to expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019

Image credit: Apple

Apple iPhone XS / XS Max / XR

Apple released the 2019 iPhone flagships in September this year, so don't expect the iPhone 11 range to be discounted during Black Friday. Instead, you'll likely score an excellent bargain on last year's models, with the infamously expensive iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max potentially becoming a lot more affordable. That said, we did see the iPhone XS Max get a significant discount last year, so it's possible we'll see something similar again with one of the iPhone 11s. We'd also expect some decent deals on iPads, too, as Apple has refreshed the line-up.

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 Plus / S10e

As with the iPhones, so with the Galaxies, and deals likely won’t be restricted to the latest S10 range. You can expect the Note 10 to be discounted as well, giving those who like Samsung’s phablet range a chance to scoop up the latest Note for less. And with the 2019 handsets all released long before Black Friday, there's likely to be some big bargains on older Galaxy S9 and Note 9 handsets too.

Nintendo Switch

Every time there’s been a big sale, especially on Amazon, the Nintendo Switch disappears within seconds. We’re positive this popular console will be discounted again in 2019, but you will have to hurry and snag one before stocks disappear again. For the first time, though, there's going to be a choice where the Switch is concerned, with Nintendo releasing a 2019 version of the original console with better battery life and also launching the Switch Lite, a purely handheld version of the console.

Sony PlayStation 4

With news of the PS5 swirling around the ether and a pretty saturated market, we’d expect to see some great deals on the PS4, especially bundles, where retailers have much more room to manoeuvre. Amazon has already shown us that it’s willing to offer great bargains on gaming consoles, so the competition is high.

Xbox One X

Microsoft’s 'pro' console saw a darn good discount on Amazon last year, so expect Microsoft to try and match that this year, with plenty of bundles to choose from, both direct from the manufacturer and on the world’s largest online marketplace. With competition that hot, also keep an eye on the big Aussie retailers – like JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and the Gamesmen – as they are likely to price match or offer their own unique bundles.

4K HD OLED TVs

As in previous years, Black Friday 2018 was positively packed with TV deals, including nearly half-price deals on selected OLED TVs. High-end sets are where the really expensive RRPs are, and the ever-advancing world of telly tech means those prices can only be sustained for a fairly short time. If you’re in the market for the kind of TV whose price tag wouldn’t look out of place on a car, Black Friday 2019 could be a very good weekend for you indeed.

Amazon Echo devices

It wouldn’t be Black Friday if Amazon wasn’t slashing the prices of its own Alexa-enabled smart speakers. That won’t be all you can score from Amazon, though. You’ll find the Fire TV Stick available for less, along with Ring doorbells and Philips Hue smart lights for those looking to set up home automation on a budget.

Black Friday 2019 FAQ: what it is, when it happens and where to get the best deals

Are Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales held in Australia?

Most definitely. Black Friday may have started off as an American tradition, but it's become increasingly popular in Australia over the last five years or so, with major retailers like Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, and Ted's Cameras offering big bargains on a wide variety of products, with the sale usually starting before the actual date and extending well beyond Cyber Monday.

What and when is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving in the US. It’s the day when retailers offer big discounts to kick-start the holiday shopping season. Black Friday 2019 will be Friday, 29 November.

What and when is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the Monday immediately after Black Friday. Cyber Monday 2019 will be on Monday, 2 December.

What’s the origin of Black Friday?

Let’s take a Black Friday history lesson: the first known mention of Black Friday related to this shopping experience was in November 1951, when the journal Factory Management and Maintenance used it to describe people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could have an extra day off work. At the same time, US police was using the phrases “Black Friday” and “Black Saturday” to describe the horrendous traffic that crowded the streets at the beginning of the pre-Christmas shopping season. In 1961 there was a movement from the local governments to change the shopping season to “Big Friday” and “Big Saturday”, but it clearly never caught on.

How did Cyber Monday get its name?

The term was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman of the US’s National Retail Federation and Shop.org, and it was a deliberate move to promote online shopping back in 2005 when the internet was made of wood and powered by steam. It was intended to help smaller retailers compete with the big names who were harping on about Black Friday, although of course those big names promptly jumped on the Cyber Monday bandwagon too.

What is Black Friday deals week?

It’s the week that includes Black Friday. Retailers are increasingly offering deals before and after Black Friday itself in an attempt to stand out from the crowd.

Are Black Friday deals real?

Generally speaking, yes – although there are two kinds of deals. The first has been pre-agreed between brands/retailers and suppliers, so they’re not as off-the-cuff as you might expect. The other is sudden price drops, whether that’s an algorithm working out the best way to attract users to buy (as brands like Amazon often will) or just the big names price-matching one another.

As with any sales, you’ll see a mix of genuine bargains, discounted end-of-line stock and mysterious things found in the back of a warehouse somewhere.

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

Right here on TechRadar of course! We scour all the top retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so that you don’t have to – and we tell you whether the deals are worth getting excited about too. Whether it’s a 4K HDR OLED TV or an Xbox One controller, if it’s discounted we’ll have the details here.

How do I get the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals?

Doing your homework really helps. Know what you want, know what you can afford to spend and know the market: you’ll often spot retailers charging higher than usual prices in October so they can offer amazing discounts on Black Friday. Pay particular attention to real prices, not RRPs: TVs are particularly bad for this, with sets whose RRP is eleventy billion dollars routinely selling for a few hundred dollars.

It’s also a very good idea to be flexible: for example, if you fancy a Sony 4K TV then think about the features you want rather than a specific model number: the BRV123ABD54-88C-9218-B may not be discounted on Black Friday, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.

Can I get cashback on Black Friday deals?

Sometimes, yes. Your credit card may offer cashback on purchases, and some big brands, particularly cameras, often offer cashback even when you purchase from a retailer.

Am I protected when I buy on Black Friday?

Yes. In Australia, anything you buy from a company online is covered by a wealth of consumer protection legislation which gives you the same rights as with any other online purchase.

How can I stay safe on Black Friday?

Black Friday brings out the scammers as well as the sellers, so be wary of unsolicited emails or links to deals on social media, no matter how legitimate they look: anything asking for card details or login details may be a scam. Phishing sites do big business on Black Friday, so be extra suspicious – and if you’re on a PC, make sure your security software is up to date. Many security suites automatically block known scam sites.

