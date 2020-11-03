Black Friday 2020 Lenovo AU deals: Score yourself a laptop or 2-in-1 for less

With plenty of Aussies working and gaming from home, it's likely become plenty apparent for those using machines that simply aren't up to the task. Thankfully, Lenovo will likely have a replacement for you, and at a reduced price no less.

Black Friday 2020 is just around the corner for Australia, and Lenovo is one of many retailers that will be offering up crazy deals and savings across its range of gaming laptops, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1s and more.

We fully expect to see discounts on its popular Yoga 2-in-1 series, as well as Legion gaming laptops and its work-ready ThinkPad line.

With that said, there's plenty to weigh up when considering buying a new laptop, and throwing discounted prices into the mix can complicate it even further, so we're here to help by picking out the cream of the crop for you.

Below we've listed some early Black Friday Lenovo Australia deals if you're keen to get your next system ASAP, but for those sticking around for the big sale event itself, there's plenty of info on what to expect if you keep reading.

Early Black Friday Lenovo deals

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 | i5 / 8GB / 512GB | AU$1,149 (was AU$2,299; save AU$1,149) One of Lenovo's most popular business laptops, the ThinkPad E15, is now on sale for half price from the company's own store. Grab it now to net yourself a 15.6-inch display, 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD all housed in a sleek aluminium frame. Naturally, you'll also get the security features that Lenovo is known for, with a dedicated security chip and fingerprint scanner.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 14 | Intel Celeron 5305U / 8GB RAM / 256GB | AU$499 (was AU$799; save AU$300) Looking for a lightweight budget machine? The 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 3i won't be the most powerful performer out, but a solid 256GB SSD for storage and a decent 8GB of RAM will make most everyday tasks run smoothly. Not only is it super sleek and stylish, but it's also AU$300 off!View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 | i7 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,959 (was AU$4,099; save AU$2,140) With this beast more than half price off, it's a great chance to pick a gorgeous media laptop that's great for work and a bit of play. It packs in a 14-inch display (WQHD, 2560x1440), a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Check it!View Deal

When does Lenovo's Black Friday begin?

Black Friday 2020 falls on November 27 this year, with the aptly titled Cyber Monday following it up on November 30.

However, the days of Black Friday sales being strictly for just a weekend are long gone. These days, in Australia, offers begin to roll in at least a week ahead of the Friday itself, and the same is true afterwards, with sales continuing well after Cyber Monday lands.

Lenovo, though, has regular weekly sales on its Australian site, so be sure to keep an eye out for pre-Black Friday offers (above) in the lead up to the big sale, in case you're in dire need of a new device. If it's not urgent, though, our advice would be to hold on to your money until you're certain you've found the best deal.

How to get the best Lenovo deals on Black Friday/Cyber Monday

With all the jargon surrounding a device like a laptop, plus with so many different models to choose from, finding a great deal can be rather overwhelming. If you aren't sure of what you're after, just remember what each range from Lenovo has to offer.

ThinkPads are mostly business laptops that compete against the Dell Vostro line. These machines can very often have some powerful components under the hood, giving you the opportunity to double them up as a gaming laptop as well, as long as you're a casual gamer.

For more hardcore video games, though, you'll need to look at the Legion machines which come with powerful graphics options. However, the newer the GPU under the hood, the higher the price, but chances are you can score a decent bargain on a Legion laptop with Nvidia's latest RTX graphics solutions this November.

When it comes to getting an Ultrabook or a 2-in-1, look to Lenovo's IdeaPad range, which also includes some Yoga notebooks. However, the Yoga range straddles both the ThinkPad and IdeaPad lines, offering something for everyone across a variety of price points.

If you want to make the process of choosing the best machine easier, then read on and we’ll guide you through the decision-making process.

(Image credit: Future)

Know what you want before Black Friday

Draw up a list of what you want from your laptop before the Black Friday sales begin, and take note of any Lenovo machine that has caught your eye. This means your deal-hunting can be narrowed down and more successful, not to mention quicker.

This will also help to stop you blowing cash on impulse buys which you may regret later, especially if a deal for something you actually do want crops up on a later date, and you've already blown your budget.

Size it up

If you've decided on a Lenovo device, the first thing you need to do is consider the size of the machine you want. Most of Lenovo's laptops come with a 13-inch, 15-inch or 17-inch screen.

Smaller notebooks are not only more portable, but are often cheaper as well. Larger devices, on the other hand, offer more screen real estate and, with the increase in space under the hood, you're likely to find more powerful components alongside a bigger battery.

Then there's the weight consideration. If you need to carry your laptop around for work a lot, you'll want to opt for a lightweight, compact notebook that ideally weighs less than 1.5kg.

If it's a desktop PC you're after, consider the space you can spare in the room you're planning to house it in. You can get 24-inch and 27-inch all-in-ones, saving you the need to get a separate PC tower.

(Image credit: Future)

Check the spec sheet

Taking a long look at the configuration of the Lenovo machine you covet before you buy can provide a clear idea of whether the deal is worth considering. If the specifications point to an old or low-power device, then the deal may not be as decent as you first thought.

On the other hand, if the specifications point towards a strong laptop that comes with features you'll seldom – if ever – use, then you may be better off saving your cash and searching elsewhere.

As far as performance is concerned, it’s important to consider the core parts of the machine – the processor (CPU), system memory, storage and, specifically for gaming laptops, the graphics processor (GPU).

When it comes to the main processor, you'll commonly find an Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU within the chassis. The 10th-generation of these processors have already made their way into Lenovo devices, but don't be shy about considering an 8th-generation CPU if it suits your budget better. While the i5 is a decently powerful model, the Core i7 is the more powerful choice of the two.

Store that memory

The next piece to mull over is system memory, or RAM. These days most machines come with a minimum of 8GB of RAM, which is far better than the 4GB we used to get as an entry point. That's actually plenty of system memory to handle some amount gaming and video editing, with Windows 10 running pretty smoothly on these devices.

If you're planning on getting a machine that needs some serious grunt under the hood, you're likely looking at a device that comes with 16GB of memory.

For your storage needs, you're best off with a solid state drive (SSD). These offer more reliable performance and you’ll find that apps and programs will load very quickly. Traditional hard drives (which you’ll often find referred to as an HDD or hard disk drive) are a slower medium of storage. Their strength lies in the fact that they usually have far bigger capacity for the price – you can find storage of up to 2TB even in budget hardware.

Graphics and display

Many laptops have integrated graphics, meaning the GPU is built into the CPU and you’ll usually find that visual performance is pretty limited as a result. Integrated graphics – referred to as Intel HD Graphics, or Intel Iris, when it comes to Intel processors – is more for the casual gamer, but nothing more than that. For anyone who wants to play more heavy-duty games, you’ll need a discrete GPU – a graphics solution that sits separate from the processor.

For example, the GeForce MX150 is Nvidia’s current (Pascal-based) entry-level mobile GPU, but you may find you need to fork out for something a little more powerful than that for really good performance, like the GeForce GTX 1060. However, it’s worth noting that prices can soar quickly when it comes to powerful GPUs.

As far as screens are concerned, most mid-range laptops will offer a Full HD display as standard, which is a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. If you're after a higher resolution display (4K), you'll need to be prepared to rethink your budget.

Although a 4K screen looks and sounds like a great idea, it’ll take a serious toll on your machine’s core components and sometimes it’s worth sacrificing a bit of image quality for a smoother frame rate. 4K displays will also drain your laptop battery faster and, given this is an area where gaming laptops already struggle, you may want to consider what you’re losing to gain 4K.

Keep the receipts

Make sure you keep hold of your receipts in case you're not happy with any of your purchases and want a refund – it's also worth checking the refund policy of websites before buying on Black Friday.

Some retailers may offer longer warranties than others, which could be a deciding factor when buying a laptop on Black Friday. Most PC manufacturers offer a two-year warranty, but under Australian consumer law, you’ll typically be covered for three years.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales can get rather overwhelming. With several Lenovo products going on sale at the same time, we understand that it can also be time-consuming if you’re trying to locate a specific model.

That’s why you should visit TechRadar to ensure you get the best Lenovo Black Friday deals this year. We’ll keep an eye on the retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and highlight the very best savings on the best machines.