Black Friday 2018 TV deals: the best 4K TV bargains in Australia

Listen up, bargain hunters: Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 are just around the corner, and we expect both dates to bring some incredible savings when it comes to 4K TV deals this year. In fact, the sale is no longer restricted to just the two days; you're going to see bargains begin to appear well before the actual day and linger on till the end of November.

That means, if you're ready to leave the Full HD era behind and step into the world of 4K Ultra HD, the time to buy is almost here.

But with so many deals to choose from, with models and manufacturers you may not be familiar with, it can be tricky to know which deals are worth snapping up and which ones you should probably avoid. To that end, we want to help you sort through the deals this upcoming shopping season, which is why we've assembled this handy guide.

Admittedly, the best Black Friday TV deals are reserved for the actual day, which many believe to be the biggest shopping day on the calendar – that's why you won't find any Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals on this page just yet. Instead, you'll find a selection of the best deals from last year's sales, which should give you an idea of what to expect in 2018.

Once the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales officially kick off on November 23 we'll be populating this very page with the best 4K TV deals we can find. Of course, we'll also alert you when a great new deal gets posted in the lead up to the big days, so keep an eye on this page or, better yet, bookmark it.

So whether you're planning on upgrading to a top-end OLED or QLED screen for a reasonable price, or are just in the market for mid-range 4K television set at a decent discount, we've put together this one page to guide you through the deals bonanza that is to come.

Ready for a primer on the biggest and best shopping day of the year? Here we go!

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday starts on November 23, 2018. Why that particular date? Because it's the day after Thanksgiving in the US, which is where the shopping holiday originated.

Deals will continue through the weekend and culminate in the online shopping day we know as Cyber Monday, which happens on November 26, 2018.

While we'll see the biggest deals on Friday and Monday, there's sure to be a number of deals dropping throughout the month of November leading up the shopping event of the year.

You can also count on a number of the best deals lasting through the entire weekend, which means if you happen to miss Friday, Saturday and Sunday should still pack some of the better deals we're going to see all year.

And of course after that, the stores will turn their attention towards Christmas (if they haven't already), so there'll likely be a number of deals popping up until just after Boxing Day.

How to get the best Black Friday TV deals

You're off to a good start just by being here right now.

But in all seriousness, you'll find the best Black Friday TV deals by constantly scanning deal pages like these looking for 'flash sales' – deals that only last a few minutes but typically have the best prices on the stuff you're looking for. They sell out fast, especially when it's for something like a 65-inch 4K TV.

It's also a good idea to keep in mind a clear picture of what you're looking for. Chances are you don't just want any old TV – you want something at a certain size and maybe even from a manufacturer you trust. If that's the case, you'll have to do a little extra research to find the best deal on your dream screen but, trust us, you'll be happier having done the work.

It's also worth noting that the larger or more expensive sets will be the most likely to get massive reductions, and a few hundred off a $1,500 screen is the difference between purchase and an unclimbable paywall. More mid-range (sub-$1,000) sets will also be getting sizeable discounts, though if you're looking at budget offerings there's only so much cheaper they can go.

JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys and Amazon will be your best friends, but don't discount other outlets like Billy Guyatts, as well as online options like Appliances Online and Videopro – many of whom will offer similar deals as the big box stores but with plenty more units in stock.

What to look for in a new TV

High Dynamic Range (HDR) is now considered a general standard for modern televisions and allows for a richer, more vivid picture quality. So if you're buying a new set you'll probably want this included. If you want to get really specific and pick up a telly with the latest HDR tech inside it, keep an eye out for sets that include Dolby Vision and/or HDR10+ functionality.

Of course, you'll want to skip Full HD, which is limited to a resolution of 1080p, and go for a new '4K UHD' television, which is the standard in displays these days. It will generally be found in most sets, as 4K has become quite affordable over the last year, and will prove invaluable when it comes to future-proofing your television for a few years to come.

It goes without saying that 'smart' features like integrated apps, streaming services and browsers are now built right into most TVs nowadays – but just in case, check that you're getting a connected set that lets you access all these modern features. For what exactly this entails, we have a more fleshed out guide to each smart TV platform too.

The best Black Friday TV deals from 2017

While the deals below are no longer valid, having taken place during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, they are still a good indication of the kinds of savings you can expect in 2018's sales.

Check out some of the best 4K Ultra HD TV deals from last year's epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. If this year's deals are as good as these, we'll be in for a real treat!

Sony KD70X6700E 70-inch 4K HDR TV ($2,498, save $1,000)



This smart TV from Sony has it all, AND it’s a monstrous 70 inches to boot. This TV has all the mod-cons – from Smart TV app hosting to smart image processing – during last year's sales, customers were able to save a whopping $1,000 on the Sony X6700E 70-inch TV for only $2,498 from JB Hi-Fi.View Deal

Sony 55-inch A1 4K OLED TV ($3,499; save $1,500)



Sony’s first stab at bringing big-screen OLED to Australia was a huge success, with the A1 OLED television series bringing sharp picture clarity, gorgeous colours and room-filling sounds. The 55-inch A1 carried a price tag of $4,999, but during last year's sales, customers were able to save over $1,500 on this beautifully designed telly, getting the 55-inch A1 OLED TV for $3,499. View Deal

LG 55-inch OLED55E7T smart TV ($3,000; save $759)



Many of us dream of getting an OLED TV, and thanks to Black Friday, that dream is closer to reality than ever. Last year, customers were able to score a brand new 55-inch LG OLED E7 TV for just $3,000 using an eBay eBay’s 20% coupon code – not a bad way to acquire the blackest blacks of any television currently on the market! View Deal

Panasonic 65-inch 4K UHD smart TV (1,596; save $399)



Panasonic’s EX600 series of television sets promise vibrant colours in glorious 4K HDR quality. Just like the previous telly, customers were able to save 20% off the price of the 65-inch Panasonic TH-65EX600A 4K TV on eBay last year using a coupon code at checkout, dropping the price to just $1,596. We suggest keeping an eye for similar codes this year.View Deal

So what about Cyber Monday TV Deals?

Unfortunately, at this point we know just about as much as you do. We have yet to see any manufacturer announce their Cyber Monday TV deals, but we expect you'll see some of the same deals pop up that we listed above with a few hundred bucks taken off the list price.

So why wait for Cyber Monday to snag a TV? Ultimately, because online shopping is just so darn easy. Delivery to your door and no crowds to fight through? You can't beat that!

The tradeoff is that some deals might slip through your fingers while you're waiting and while that's not ideal – and something we'd advise against if you see your dream TV available on Black Friday or anytime before - it's not the end of the world, either.

Our deals predictions for Black Friday 2018

As much as it pains us to say it, there probably won't be a sub-$1,000 2018 OLED during Black Friday this year. Sure, you might find something from 2016 around that price, but it's very unlikely LG will drop the price of its entry-level OLED down to where Samsung's base-level QLED is sitting.

That said, we think it's fair to say that the B8 OLED might reach $1,500 during a sale, putting it on par with Samsung's Q7F QLED – a super bright LCD screen that packs two versions of HDR, including HDR10+.

Sony doesn't have a ton of TVs available this year, but if we get a good deal on the company's new A9F OLED and Z9F Master Series screens that put them in the realm of affordability, it will be a very good year.

Last but not least, expect to see a slew of super cheap <50-inch screens from TCL, Hisense and others. These TVs are for the bargain hunters out there and shouldn't really appeal to the cinephiles among us. Still, if you need a second (or third!) TV in your house, that's not a bad way to go.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

All that said, you can count on TechRadar to be here with you every step of the way to Black Friday/Cyber Monday. We'll be scoping out the best deals and talking to manufacturers to see when those deals might hit. We'll post what we find and keep the above list as up-to-date as we can leading up to the holidays.

