The best Black Friday iPhone deals for 2019 in the US

The big deals day - Black Friday 2019 - is almost upon us (November 29, to be exact), and it's a fantastic opportunity to find discounts on TVs, appliances, smart home devices - and, most importantly, a new iPhone.

To help you sift through all the offers, we've put together this guide to bring you all the best Black Friday iPhone deals in one place. We'll also tell you anything else you need to know, like what range of prices to expect, which models will be discounted, and all the retailers expected to participate in the November sale event.



Our team is continuously monitoring the price of the iPhone with our deal pages on models like the iPhone 11 line, the iPhone XR, the iPhone XS, and the iPhone 8. We'll be checking retailers like Walmart and Amazon for unlocked iPhone discounts as well as all the major carriers so you can find the best deal or plan that's right for you.



Thanks to the recent release of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, it's been easier to find discounts on older model iPhones like the XR, XS and iPhone 8. This means we could see record low discounts on older generation iPhones during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

For newer models, we usually only see discounts through carrier activations, but we're hoping that this Black Friday sees slight discounts on unlocked models, too, though it would be the first time.

Below we'll run you through the early deals that we've seen for all models of the iPhone. As we get closer to the big day we'll add all the discounts we find to this page.

THE BEST iPHONE DEALS IN THE US RIGHT NOW

While we wait to shop Black Friday iPhone deals, you can see current offers below from carriers and retailers. We'll continue to update this page with new offers so you can shop the top iPhone deals leading up to the November sale event.

iPhone XS, 256GB, Unlocked (Renewed) $1,299.99 $645.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the unlocked iPhone XS on sale for $654.09. The space gray phone packs 256GB of storage and is a renewed item which means it's a preowned product that has been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers.

iPhone XR, 64GB, $599 FREE (with signup) at AT&T

Want to pick up an iPhone XR...for free (eventually)? AT&T's Black Friday deal will pay you back for the full retail price of the iPhone XR over the course of a 30-month contract. You'll have to pay for the phone up front, but regular monthly credits will recoup the cost of the phone. If you want the slightly less powerful but Touch ID-equipped iPhone 8, the same (free after 30 months) deal is live.

iPhone XR, 64GB, Unlocked (Renewed) $749.99 $500 at Amazon

You can get an unlocked iPhone XR on sale at Amazon for $500. The renewed iPhone features 64GB of storage and comes in six different color choices.

iPhone 8, 64GB (renewed) for $ 345 $339 on Amazon

Apple iPhone 7, 128GB $249 $199 at Walmart

Save $250 on the Apple iPhone 7 at Walmart. The affordable yet robust iPhone 7 is better than ever with iOS 13 and the iPhone's signature photo software. Keep in mind that this is a GSM-only unlocked phone, so it won't work on Verizon or Sprint networks.View Deal

(Image credit: Apple)

BLACK FRIDAY iPHONE 8 DEALS

The iPhone 8 was released in September of 2017 and had a starting retail price of $699 for the 64GB version and $849 for the larger 256GB storage option. Thanks to the release of newer models, like the iPhone 11 and XS, you can now find the smartphone on sale for $449 for the 64GB model, and $499 for the 128GB version - perfect Black Friday discount fodder!



Last Black Friday, Walmart included a $400 gift card with your purchase of the iPhone 8 with a carrier activation. We're hoping to see even better deals this year, which should include discounts on unlocked models.

Apple's iPhone 8 is a solid and reliable phone, featuring a 4.7-inch display, 12MP camera, and touch ID fingerprint for secure authorization. The iPhone 8 can charge wirelessly and offers a battery life that can last a full day on a single charge.

(Image credit: Apple)

BLACK FRIDAY iPHONE XS and XR DEALS

The iPhone XS and XR were both released last year, with a starting price of $749 for the XR and $999 for the XS. You can now get an unlocked iPhone XR for $599 (64GB), and while the XS is no longer on sale at Apple's website, you can still find deals from carriers for the more expensive smartphone.



Last year during Black Friday, the XS and XR were the latest iPhones available, so you could only find deals attached to carrier plans. Because of the release of the iPhone 11, expect to see more significant discounts from carriers and retailers like Walmart and Best Buy.



The biggest difference between the iPhone XS and XR is the size and display. The iPhone XS features a Super Retina OLED display and is available in a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch size. The more expensive iPhone XS uses a 6.1-inch Retina LCD panel and offers a further 1GB of RAM. Both phones feature Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip, include Face ID, and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

(Image credit: Apple)

BLACK FRIDAY iPHONE 11 AND 11 PRO DEALS

The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro were released this past September with a starting price of $699 for the 64GB version, and the 11 Pro priced at $999. The only discounts you can currently find on the latest iPhone are with qualified trade-ins with a carrier activation. For Black Friday, we're hoping to see included gift cards with your purchase of the smartphone from retailers like Target and Walmart, like we did last year with the iPhone XR and XS. Apple typically doesn't offer Black Friday discounts so we must rely on activation offers directly through the carrier or through online retailers.



The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD display, while the iPhone 11 Pro comes with a Super Retina XDR OLED display in either a 5.8-inch or 6.5-inch size. The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro both have updated camera hardware and include the A13 Bionic chipset, which Apple claims is the fastest processor ever in a smartphone.

You can learn more about Black Friday with our guide to Black Friday 2019: the date and early predictions list.

If you're interested in more of the latest iPhone offers, you can see our roundup of the best iPhone 11 and 11 Pro deals that are happening now.

