Looking for a new gaming headset? Don't miss these Razer BlackShark deals

If you’re looking for a new gaming headset, then it's well worth taking note of these ongoing discounts on the Razer BlackShark line.

The star of the show is a $10 saving on the affordable Razer BlackShark V2 X wired gaming headset, which is on sale for just $39.99 (was $49.99) at Walmart. Although it has received this discount in the past, this price point is just $5 above the lowest-ever Amazon price and one of the first times this model has gone on sale since the end of last year.

If you want to cut the cord, consider the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro 2023 Edition which is now $172.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon. This $27 discount is one of the few substantial savings we have ever seen on this model and just $2 above the lowest-ever price of $169 which was recorded last week. Unlike the Razer BlackShark V2 X, however, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro 2023 Edition is only compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Finally, there is also a solid saving on the older Razer BlackShark V2 Pro which is on sale for $129.99 (was $179.99) at Amazon. This price is $32.67 above the lowest ever, which was recorded in November 2022. While you lose a little bit of overall sound quality and features compared to the newer model, it is still a tremendous option if you want a premium wireless headset without completely breaking the bank.

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Walmart

There's not much to fault in a $10 discount on an already affordable wired gaming headset. Lightweight, with comfortable memory foam ear cushions, this is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a wired option. It also boasts a very attractive design compared to other budget-friendly headsets. Price check: Best Buy - $40.99 | Amazon - $40.99 UK price: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro 2023 Edition wireless gaming headset: was $199.99 now $172.99 at Amazon

If you want to cut the cord, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro 2023 Edition is a fine option right now. Although the older model (which you can see below) is cheaper, this is one of the first discounts on this newer version which offers improved audio and better battery life. Price check: Best Buy - $199.99 | Walmart - $174.83 UK price: was £199.99 now £169.99 at Amazon

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset: was $179.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

This isn't the most impressive discount we have ever seen, but it's still a solid $70 saving on an older model. While we believe the Razer BlackShark V2 X and Razer BlackShark V2 Pro 2023 Edition are better overall value, this could be a decent choice if you want a wireless headset with a price that comes in squarely between the two. Price check: Best Buy - $129.99 | Walmart - $129.99 UK price: was £179.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

A lightweight headset designed for esports, the Razer BlackShark V2 X is compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch making it a good all-round pick. Do bear in mind, however, that it is a wired-only model.

We were big fans of the wireless Razer BlackShark V2 Pro in our Razer BlackShark V2 Pro review, which awarded the headset four and a half out of five stars and praised its exceptional performance, sound quality, and design. We were also impressed with its spatial audio capabilities, which offer excellent surround sound.

That said, it was soon superseded by the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro 2023 Edition, which we also awarded four and a half stars out of five. Although the design might look exactly the same, it offers massively improved battery life, alongside a far higher quality microphone, and improvements to the overall fit. This makes it easily one of the best wireless gaming headsets on the market, not to mention a very tempting proposition at this reduced price.

With new console-focused variants of the BlackShark V2 Pro coming out this month, the lineup looks like it's going nowhere and is now bursting at the seams with options.

Don't worry if you're outside of the US or UK, you can browse some of the best Razer BlackShark deals in your region below.