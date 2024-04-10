Razer has announced PlayStation and Xbox versions of the excellent BlackShark V2 Pro gaming headset - and they're available now

Razer has just announced that its excellent mid-range gaming headset, the BlackShark V2 Pro, now has models available for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Previously, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro had one PC-compatible model. Now, the brand has introduced versions for PlayStation and Xbox, coming in at $199.99 / £199.99. Do note, however, that the PlayStation version, specifically, isn't multiplatform while the Xbox version will work across its native systems as well as PS5 and PS4.

Additionally, the headset is available in both black and white colorways for either version, like we see for some of the best wireless gaming headsets like the JBL Quantum 910P and JBL Quantum 910X.

And for those looking for a more budget-friendly gaming headset, there's also been an update for the Razer BlackShark V2 X. Impressively, this headset does offer many of its pricier counterpart's features like robust 50mm drivers and noise canceling, though you are missing out on wireless connectivity here as it relies on a 3.5mm jack. It's now available for consoles for $49.99 / £49.99.

We were huge fans of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro in our review, citing its immersive and detailed audio, superb battery life and high level of comfort as reasons why you should consider buying it. We did find its lower ends to be fairly lacking, though, wishing its bass profile was just a little punchier than what's there.

All in all, it's an extremely solid mid-range headset that excels at bolstering audio for both online multiplayer and some of the best single-player games. But if you're put off by the price, know that the headset's original PC version is subject to semi-frequent discounts, meaning the same could very well apply to these new console-compatible models in the coming months.

