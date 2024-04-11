The Hisense U8K is the best cheap mini-LED 4K TV you can buy - and it's had its price slashed at Amazon

The Hisense U8K is one of the best TVs of 2023, offering mini-LED brightness and vivid colors, a suite of gaming features including 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision gaming - all for an excellent price. But, with this discount at Amazon, its value has gotten even better.

The Hisense U8K is available for a brilliant $698 at Amazon in the US and down to an excellent £899 at Amazon in the UK. It is worth pointing out that at Amazon UK, the Hisense U8K is available for £813 through a third-party seller, but in our opinion, it's worth paying the extra to get it through the proper channels.

If you're buying in the UK, you'll need to click to apply the 10% voucher which will then be added at checkout, taking it down to £899.

Hisense U8K 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHisense-55-Inch-Mini-LED-Google-55U8K%2Fdp%2FB0C73H8PVT%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $1,099.99 now $698 at Amazon

Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to the pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this deal at Amazon takes the U8K below $700. In our Hisense U8K review, we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support.

Hisense 55-inch U8K 4K mini-LED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB0C4Z8P2GV%2Fref%3Dox_sc_act_title_1%3Fsmid%3DA3P5ROKL5A1OLE%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £1,299 now £899 at Amazon

The Hisense U8K offers a bright mini-LED picture and 144hz gaming refresh rate for a lower price than other big brand mini-LED TVs and it also has black levels that are as rich and deep as movie fans could want. At £899 for a 55-inch TV with this much to offer, the deal is a no-brainer. This links you through to the £813 deal, but we advise changing it to the official Amazon price using the instructions above.

The Hisense U8K is the definition of value for money. In our review of the U8K, we said "there was a consistently natural look to the images" across a variety of sources. With a peak brightness of 1,590 nits (measured on a 10% window) and 760 nits (100% window), the U8K will make an excellent companion for those viewing in a bright environment.

Gaming-wise, it's tough to argue against the U8K for its price. Offering 144Hz at 4K, VRR that includes AMD Freesync Premium Pro support and a low 13ms input lag, the Hisense U8K comes with a lot of features that will keep gamers happy, making it one of the best gaming TVs out there.

There are more premium mini-LED options available on the market, such as the Sony X95L and Samsung QN90C, but you'll pay substantially more for those. The Hisense U8K is a budget-friendly alternative that will suit most people and with these discounts, it's now an even better option.