Get the Meta Quest 2 for just $199.99 with Target Circle and you'll get a free $50 gift card

The Meta Quest 2 headset has been bobbing up and down in price this Spring, with several sightings of lowest-ever prices. It's therefore not much of a surprise that the virtual reality (VR) headset has dropped in price again at a lot of retailers but there's one particular offering from Target that takes the win today.

This deal comes in two parts that help make it stand out: first, the headset can be had from Target for just $199.99 if you sign up to Target Circle (which is free). Then, by virtue of having a Target Circle account, you'll get a free $50 gift card when you purchase the headset!

However, it's worth noting that both elements of this deal expire soon: the discounted price for Target Circle members ends on April 13, and the free $50 gift card for the same members expires today! So act quickly if you've been waiting for the best deal on the headset.

Today's best Oculus Quest 2 deal

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB): <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmeta-quest-2-advanced-all-in-one-virtual-reality-headset-128gb%2F-%2FA-83984421" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank">was $249.99 now $199.99 at Target + free $50 gift card with Target Circle

Simply sign up to Target Circle, and you can bag the Meta Quest 2 for less than $200 and get a free $50 gift card to spend on extras and goodies at Target too. This is exceptional value for money for a free retailer program and represents probably the best deal on the headset we've seen Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOculus-Quest-Advanced-All-One-Virtual%2Fdp%2FB099VMT8VZ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="target.com"">Amazon - $199 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMeta-Quest-2-All-in-One-Wireless-VR-Headset-128GB%2F723227733%3Fathbdg%3DL1200%26adsRedirect%3Dtrue" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="target.com"">Walmart - $199 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6473553&intl=nosplash&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmeta-quest-2-advanced-all-in-one-virtual-reality-headset-128gb-gray%2F6473553.p%3FskuId%3D6473553%26intl%3Dnosplash&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="target.com"">Best Buy - $199.99 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0973RP7H3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="target.com"">Amazon - £199

Even though the Meta Quest 3 has replaced the Meta Quest 2 we think it is absolutely still worth the money in 2024. It offers an abundance of games, apps, and experiences - some of which you can buy immediately with that gift card in the above deal - and with its price steadily falling, the value on offer is better than ever.

Head over to our full Meta Quest 2 review for a more in-depth look at the headset - you'll soon see that the comfortable and powerful VR experience it offers still makes it one of the best VR headsets you can buy.

