Treat your ears to a luxury gaming headset at a lowest-ever price, with a saving of over $100 on the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro

This is easily one of the most exciting gaming headset deals that I've seen so far this year. With huge discounts on both versions of the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, this is your chance to pick up a seriously high-end gaming headset for less.

The biggest discount is available on the PlayStation version of the peripheral, which is available for just $223.28 (was $329.99) at Amazon. That’s a massive $106.71 saving and a new lowest-ever price. This version is compatible with PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

There is still a great discount if you’re an Xbox owner, however, as the Xbox version is on sale for just $240.03 (was $329.99) at Amazon. While it’s a slightly smaller $89.96 discount, it’s still a very impressive saving that takes the headset down to a new lowest-ever price too. In addition to compatibility with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, this Xbox option can still be used with PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch making the added cost worthwhile if you play on multiple platforms.

Lowest-ever prices on the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro wireless gaming headset (PlayStation): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BX76VRZL%2Fref%3Dtwister_B0BYWD2PGF%3F_encoding%3DUTF8%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $329.99 now $240.03 at Amazon

This is a fantastic saving of $106.71 on a seriously high-end gaming headset that boasts active noise cancellation, a swappable 12 hour battery, and an included charging stand. Look no further if you're after the ultimate audio upgrade. While the US price is a new lowest-ever, a much more modest discount is also available from Amazon in the UK. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6535761&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fturtle-beach-stealth-pro-playstation-edition-wireless-noise-cancelling-gaming-headset-for-ps5-ps4-switch-and-pc-dual-batteries-black%2F6535761.p%3FskuId%3D6535761&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $279.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FStealth-Pro-PS-Black-GAMES-ACCESSORIES-Playstation-5-Black%2F3535187204%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $258.95 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FTurtle-Beach-Multiplatform-Wireless-Noise-Cancelling%2Fdp%2FB0BT237PQG%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3DT21ZIWMKZG5J%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.2fx2gfN73MaZaq1mt92X2fpv2VPjfqKJv9rIUDaiyYAFzsQyMcE7Lc_SiQkZGdhMLbuSR99EPf-pYMpMvad12TquyKx7A2z6Lw4zfItqCIRQCF0tPegBH0MJkBKhdDJgczbwyPm59ZH7wtzg1YpWYZ7ChfkgMg09fCgFdtU9NPmAUszsK4myEEPWJuP3txa24-3jHNe-t_Yj2oH6IeYqEB_j4HaAW49fyVVR1V8iEZs.lLgsgkF5QV7Hola4RMHyVzUY10dTq4zeeaGalgFDkdA%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dstealth%2Bpro%26qid%3D1712923293%26sprefix%3Dstealth%2Bpro%252Caps%252C106%26sr%3D8-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was £279.99 now £236.43 at Amazon

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro wireless gaming headset (Xbox): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FStealth-Multiplatform-Wireless-Noise-Cancelling-Xbox-X%2Fdp%2FB0BX77C1LD%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3D36DA347P0PVP9%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.cfYkSkn81QqZZSqLLPOe_nKimdwVpHI5QX8OHBDCMfeDgG371irN0CFU9a06mr9FwEoFyrvEjYddJaGC7sHxrX-UUpF94GsfV6DB18t_GQEnHZYvJ3iw_DmC-32uhdUG7sJiPReFsRZc1ld5kGbAuRUtYsI2NlcR7QHNUF57WTBRpQExUJ7n5X1PQ1kU7eExNqTuyGXd53T1ZtXkBgHTYe_LvD5PWxFJppFDI-NCrtY.ry8tBWFlVGXkS7jzwRO8n8jmtyxpmAc50jxDG39unXk%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dstealth%252Bpro%252Bxbox%26qid%3D1712922874%26sprefix%3Dstealth%252Bpro%252Bxbox%252Caps%252C181%26sr%3D8-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $329.99 now $240.03 at Amazon

Make sure to choose this version of the headset if you require added Xbox compatibility. While the $89.96 saving is a little less than the discount on the PlayStation model, it's still a hefty discount that takes the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro down to a new lowest-ever. A smaller discount is also available from Amazon in the UK though, again, it's a chunk above the lowest-ever price. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6535754&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fturtle-beach-stealth-pro-xbox-edition-wireless-noise-cancelling-gaming-headset-for-xbox-ps5-ps4-switch-and-pc-dual-batteries-black%2F6535754.p%3FskuId%3D6535754&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $279.99| <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FTurtle-Beach-Stealth-Pro-Multiplatform-Wireless-Noise-Cancelling-Gaming-Headset-for-Xbox-PS5-PS4-PC-Mac-Switch-Mobile-Dual-Batteries-Black%2F3114093563%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $249.80 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FTurtle-Beach-Multiplatform-Noise-Cancelling-Officially%2Fdp%2FB0BT21DZ7J%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3DT21ZIWMKZG5J%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.2fx2gfN73MaZaq1mt92X2fpv2VPjfqKJv9rIUDaiyYAFzsQyMcE7Lc_SiQkZGdhMLbuSR99EPf-pYMpMvad12TquyKx7A2z6Lw4zfItqCIRQCF0tPegBH0MJkBKhdDJgczbwyPm59ZH7wtzg1YpWYZ7ChfkgMg09fCgFdtU9NPmAUszsK4myEEPWJuP3txa24-3jHNe-t_Yj2oH6IeYqEB_j4HaAW49fyVVR1V8iEZs.lLgsgkF5QV7Hola4RMHyVzUY10dTq4zeeaGalgFDkdA%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dstealth%2Bpro%26qid%3D1712923293%26sprefix%3Dstealth%2Bpro%252Caps%252C106%26sr%3D8-3%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was £279.99 now £232.34 at Amazon

We consider the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro to be one of the best PS5 headsets and one of the best Xbox Series X headsets on the market. In our Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review, we awarded the product a rare four and a half out of five stars and called it "the definitive premium gaming headset." Offering flagship features such as active noise cancellation, a swappable 12 hour battery, and an included charging stand that doubles as a wireless receiver this is a seriously high-end package.

It also helps that the headset itself feels excellent, with premium materials and a seriously classy overall look. If you're looking for the perfect way to improve your audio experience in some of the best PS5 games or best Xbox Series X games, this is an excellent opportunity to do so for less.

Don't worry if you're outside of the US or UK, you can browse some of the best Turtle Beach Stealth Pro discounts in your region below.