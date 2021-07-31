Best phone tripods: top mobile picks for photography, vlogging and more

Modern camera phones offer an incredible array of specifications which enable fantastic pictures and video in a range of situations. However, that’s not to say that you can’t improve their capabilities even further by investing in the right accessory.

The best phone tripods will help you in a number of ways. When light is low and you need to keep the phone as steady as possible for the sharpest shots, a tripod is your best friend. If you’re recording video or special effects such as time-lapses and want it to be smooth and stable, they’re also a must - especially if you’re a vlogger filming yourself.

Unusual compositions, as well as group shots, will also benefit from a dedicated tripod. With one of those listed in the guide below, you’ll no longer be reliant on balancing your device awkwardly against a glass on a table or trying to prop it up against a wall.

Tripods for phones come in a variety of options. Most are small, so you don’t need to worry about too much extra bulk. Some are regular tripods which use a smartphone-specific attachment, while others are inbuilt into a phone case for ultimate portability.

The majority of the tripods in this guide work with any brand (and size) of smartphone, but it always pays to double check the grip’s maximum width before you buy - especially if you’re toting a phablet-type device.

The majority of the tripods in this guide work with any brand (and size) of smartphone, but it always pays to double check the grip's maximum width before you buy - especially if you're toting a phablet-type device.

1. Joby GripTight ONE Micro Stand for Smartphones A flexible, portable and universal smartphone stand Reasons to buy + Small and lightweight + Fits any smartphone Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for very large smartphones / phablets - Doesn't add much height

If you’re looking for something small, light and extremely handy, then you can’t go far wrong with the Joby GripTight ONE Micro stand. With a foldable design you can slip it into your pocket or bag ready for exactly when you need it.

The holder part expands to fit a variety of smartphones, though it’s not ideal for very large or particularly heavy devices, which may cause it to overbalance. You can use the stand on its own for balancing on other surfaces, but it also has a tripod mount so if you need extra height, you can attach to it a standard tripod too.

Useful for group shots, low light and even presenting to camera, this is a stand which is ideal for a wide variety of content creators.

The Manfrotto Pixi is an excellent little tabletop tripod. It’s chunkily built, feeling sturdy and steady, but also folds down for easy transportation. It can’t quite fit in your pocket, but a small bag will do the trick.

On its own, the Pixi can be used as a tripod for any device with a tripod mount, but for your phone, you’ll also need the MClamp, which you can buy with it as part of a bundle.

The clamp uses silicone rubber pads and expands to fit any phone up to 8.4cm / 3.2inches wide. The clamp can also be used a stand on its own, which is useful for watching videos and the like without having to hold your phone. The clamp can also be used with other standard tripods if you need more height, too.

3. Manfrotto Compact Light Aluminium Tripod with Ball Head and MClamp A phone tripod kit which is ideal for those who need the height Reasons to buy + Variety of heights + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Overkill for many - Fairly pricey

This tripod kit uses the same MClamp as the listing above, but this time pairs it with a full-sized tripod for even greater flexibility. It gives you better scope for framing your shots - or videos - from a variety of different heights and positions.

The ball head at the top of the tripod allows you to position your phone in whatever orientation you need as well. When you are using heavy devices such as cameras, you’ll want the sturdiest tripod possible.

But, with smartphones which are much lighter, you can get away with a nicely light tripod such as Manfrotto Compact Light, making it ideal for travel and transportation, too.

This device is particularly well-suited to video-content creators, especially those who want to create the smoothest footage possible.

Lightweight and small, the OM4 is ideal for chucking in a bag when you know you’ll be heading somewhere exciting. Your phone is attached via the innovative magnetic quick release plate, so there’s minimal faffing around.

To keep your phone footage as smooth as possible, you get a range of stabilization options - but you can also use it as a simple tabletop tripod too thanks to the small feet that can be screwed onto the bottom.

Vloggers and content creators will love the flexibility that the GorillaPod Mobile Rig provides. With it, you can adjust your phone to a huge variety of different positions - so whether you’re filming for YouTube, TikTok or Instagram, you’ll be able to orient it correctly.

You can also use the flexible Gorillapod legs to attach the tripod to a variety of different surfaces, or just place it somewhere flat. What makes the Mobile Rig particularly interesting however is the ability to add other useful accessories such as lights, microphones or even a second camera via the additional arms and connectors.

6. Adonit PhotoGrip A useful phone tripod for travel Reasons to buy + Powerbank included + Adds "real" shutter to your phone Reasons to avoid - Bulky - Not easy to use with existing phone cases

You can use the Adonit to give a little extra bulk to your phone to make it more comfortable for taking pictures (you know, like a ‘real’ camera). With Bluetooth connectivity you can fire off the camera’s shutter using a button on the top of the grip (again, like a real camera).

Aside from that, the grip can also be used as a stand, while a mini tripod attachment comes in the box too.

A wireless charger also gives you a power boost, too. Overall, this is a little bit of a gimmicky product, but if you like the idea of making your phone feel a little more authentic when taking pictures it’s worth a look.

If you - understandably - don’t want the hassle of taking a phone tripod everywhere with you, then this could be the ideal solution for you.

The Joby Standpoint integrates a miniature tripod within a phone case, so you’ll never be without it. The legs fold out from the back of the case to give you stability whenever you need it, and you can even attach accessories to it if need be too. T

he major downside here is that it’s only available for a limited number of smartphones, and it’ll also become redundant should you switch phones - so it’s probably not one for frequent upgraders.

8. Peheshe Ring Selfie LED Light with Phone Holder Create flattering effects with this tripod with inbuilt ring light Reasons to buy + Variety of different uses + Flattering ring light Reasons to avoid - Slightly cheap construction - Not as stable as more expensive options

Another dream device for vloggers, you could also use this to simply up your FaceTime and Zoom call game too. The tripod can be used as a normal tripod, but its stand out feature is the integrated ring light which is designed to produce a flattering effect on your face.

The ring light can be adjusted to produce different settings and tones, while the phone holder expands to fit a variety of different models. It also can be rotated, giving you options to stream in whichever orientation you desire.

The tripod folds down relatively neatly, and you can also use it as a selfie stick - the ring light can be removed when not in use.