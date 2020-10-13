Amazon Prime Day 2020 in Australia: all the best tech deals on day one

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived and the deals avalanche has begun. If you're looking for a new speaker or set of headphones, a smart home setup, or just need something a cheap and cheerful portable power bank, there's cash to be saved on a wide variety of electronic goodies.

The only way to maximise your savings during the Prime Day sale is to become a Prime member.

Sign up for Amazon Prime now

Leading the charge are Amazon's own devices – Echo speakers with significant savings, Ring security devices to protect your home (and your wallet), and Kindle ereaders so you can curl up with a good book.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 in Australia will go on for a whopping 66 hours this year, having started at 12am AEDT on October 13, and ending at 6pm AEDT on October 15. All items sold and shipping directly from Amazon Australia will end at 11:59pm on October 14, while deals from the UK and the US will be available until the next evening.

TechRadar's Aussie team is here to help sift through the mountain of discounts and we're listing all the best tech deals right here. To make it simpler, we've got all the best Lightning Deals (those available only for a few hours) right up top. If you can't find a specific deal you're after, head to Amazon's dedicated Prime Day deals page and shop the entire sale.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals

Lightning deals

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB (Black) | AU$399 (usually AU$559.95)

Here's a steep discount on the most powerful PlayStation currently on the market... well, at least until the arrival of the PS5 next month. Still, there's a multitude of games to play on this soon-to-be-retro system, and if you don't want to fork out at least AU$600 for a PS5, (or you simply can't get a pre-order) this is a decent price. Ends 11:45pm AEDT on October 13, or when sold out.View Deal

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo | AU$1,899 (save AU$401) Take to the skies with DJI's latest iteration of the very popular and very capable Mavic Air. Shoot 8K hyperlapse clips or 4K footage at 60fps, or just capture aerial stills in 48MP resolution. This Fly More Combo not only comes with extra goodies, but also includes a 64GB microSD card. This Lightning Deal ends 11pm AEDT, October 13.View Deal

Gaming

Nintendo Switch + Minecraft | AU$409 (save AU$109) Here’s an excellent Prime Day deal: add a Nintendo Switch console to your Amazon cart, and then add Minecraft for Switch, and you'll come out saving AU$109. The Nintendo Switch usually retails for AU$470, while Minecraft normally goes for AU$40.View Deal

Oculus Rift S | AU$568 (save AU$81) It's not a huge discount but even a mere 12% off is a good bargain when you can't get it cheaper anywhere else. So if you want to take a deep dive into VR gaming, then snag a set of the Oculus Rift S while it's available for less.View Deal

The Last of Us Part II | AU$48 (save AU$51.95) The much-anticipated sequel to The Last of Us is now 50% off its launch price this Prime Day. It’s a gut-wrenching journey through a post-apocalyptic United States, and while the game divided fans, we’d argue it’s worth deciding for yourself.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 | AU$39 (save AU$30.95) Saddle up for an epic quest in the Wild West, and one of the most technically impressive games this console generation. The story will keep you going for around 80 hours, so pick it up now for just AU$39.View Deal

Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection | AU$39 (save AU$40) This packages two ye olde Assassin's Creed games: the brilliant Black Flag, which is something of a fan favourite, and the forgotten-but-underrated Rogue. Both feature naval combat, which is why they're so good (naval combat is good). View Deal

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield | AU$47 (save AU$32.95) This is the next-gen Pokemon game everyone has waited for for years. And considering how rarely Nintendo offers a discount on its games, this is a great opportunity to pick it up for less. Whether you're a newcomer to the series or a veteran, you'll get a lot of mileage out of this.View Deal

Laptops & computing

[UK deal] WD Elements 14TB external hard drive | AU$299.41 (save AU$111.65) You won't be able to find this 14TB WD desktop hard drive for this price anywhere. It usually retails for about AU$550 in Australia, making this offer from Amazon UK an absolute steal – and with 14TB on tap, you'll have plenty of space for all your digital needs.View Deal

Asus RT-AX82U Wi-Fi 6 gaming router | AU$233 (save $63) With both JB and Bing Lee selling this router for AU$499, this deal is honestly a bit astounding. Supporting the very latest Wi-Fi 6 standard (aka 802.11ax) this powerhouse dual-band gaming router from industry stalwart Asus offers combined wireless speeds of 5,400Mbps, built-in Trend Micro security and the ability to optimise and prioritise gaming traffic. Note that as this item ships from Amazon UK, you may need a plug adapter to use it in AU.

Asus ZenBook 14 | Ryzen 5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,160 (save AU$439) This gorgeous laptop is genuine Aussie stock, coming with all the necessary local warranties, and – more importantly – a pretty impressive 27% off the listed price. This 14-inch laptop is light, portable, and has a num pad on its trackpad if you find the need for it. View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15 | i7 / 8GB / 512GB | AU$1,199 (save AU$400) With plenty of power under the hood, thanks to a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, this 15-incher is a darn good bargain with 25% off the listed price. And, like the ZenBook listed above, this laptop is also Aussie stock with local warranties.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y740 15.6-inch gaming laptop | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 | AU$2,907 (save AU$513) This top-shelf gaming laptop is from Lenovo's premium Y740 family, meaning it has an all-aluminium chassis, stacks of ports and speedy internals include an Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 GPU, Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, NVMe SSD and a 144Hz G-Sync 1080p display. If you're after a fast, well-built gaming laptop, this one's a great option.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch gaming laptop | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2060 | AU$2,077 (save AU$365) If most gaming laptops are a bit too much of a hit for your wallet to take, this is a fine alternative. This Y540 model has a plastic chassis as opposed to the Y740's aluminium, but it's still got plenty of grunt thanks to an Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 2060 graphics chip. You'll not find that winning combo of CPU and GPU cheaper in Australia at present, and this is a fine option if you're after an entry-level device.View Deal

Samsung 27 inch curved monitor | AU$360 (save AU$99) A nice saving on this curved, 27-inch 1080p gaming monitor, which flaunts a huge 240Hz refresh rate. Comes with a three year warranty, and is pretty attractive if you like your gaming gear to look low key.View Deal

Dell 32 curved gaming monitor | AU$615 (save AU$483) 32 inches of curved 1440p action with this Dell monitor. Has a 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync compatibility. It's also aesthetically pleasing, though not as showy as its Alienware counterparts. Keep in mind that this product is shipping from the UK.View Deal

Corsair Virtuoso RGB (White) | AU$263.20 (save AU$65.80) Here's a very stylish (and very pricey) set of gaming cans with 7.1 surround sound and a "broadcast grade" omni-directional Microphone. It boasts a frequency range of 20Hz - 30,000Hz. It connects wirelessly and promises to be comfortable as well. Just add it to your cart and the 20% discount will be deducted at checkout.View Deal

Smartphones & tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi, 64GB) | AU$449 (save AU$100) You can bag a solid AU$100 off this mid-range, 10.4-inch Android tablet as part of Prime Day, which is likely the cheapest you'll see it until Black Friday. With an included stylus, the Tab S6 Lite is perfect for drawing and writing, plus other tablet-oriented tasks like watching movies and TV, gaming and all the rest.View Deal

Oppo Reno 2 | AU$435.38 (save AU$263.62) The Oppo Reno 2 is one of the best mid-range handsets of 2019, with this Prime Day discount bringing it closer to a budget-handset price. It has four impressive cameras on the rear, as well as a quirky pop-up front-facing camera for selfies. This snappy smartphone currently has an asking price of AU$699 on Oppo’s official Amazon AU store, but if you buy from Amazon UK, you’ll pocket a big saving. [Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) | AU$1,139 (save AU$360) Samsung’s Note 20 has been out for a hot minute, and it’s already discounted on Amazon, making this rather expensive smartphone much more appealing. It comes with a lovely OLED screen, a triple-camera array and the signature S-Pen stylus. If you’re considering buying, please note that this is the non-5G version of the phone.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 (128GB) | AU$1,146 (save AU$203) Not the best price we've seen on a Galaxy S20 handset but if you need an upgrade, there's over AU$200 to be saved on the 128GB S20. However, if you need a future-proof phone, then the S20 Ultra 5G is also discounted by 15% to AU$1,696 (saving you AU$303).View Deal

Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G | AU$599 (save AU$150) Thanks to a Snapdragon 765 chip in the chassis, this is a rather powerful phone with a mid-range price tag. And it doesn't skimp on features either – you get a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 8GB of RAM and a whopping 4,025mAh battery. And there's a 48MP camera to boot, not to mention a price drop to just AU$599 a pop exclusively available to Prime members.View Deal

Nokia 5.3 | AU$244 (save AU$105) Need a new phone but are on a very tight budget? Then perhaps this Nokia might suit. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, the promise of up to two days of battery life and runs on Android One. For a no-frills device, it's not a bad buy with a 30% discount. And did we mention it comes with a two-year official Nokia warranty?View Deal

Amazon Kindle | AU$99 (save AU$40) It might be a basic, no-frills ereader, but with AU$40 off the RRP, this is the best ebook reader for book lovers on a really tight budget. The 6-inch display is plenty sharp and this latest iteration even has an adjustable front light so you can read – for days at a stretch if you wish – any time and anywhere. The Kindle is available in a black chassis, or in a white body if you're tired of seeing the darker colour.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | AU$149 (save AU$50) It's waterproof, has a pretty decent screen and an adjustable front light for reading anywhere at any time. And it's one of the most popular ereaders in the world. If you're an avid reader, the Kindle Paperwhite is worth the investment, especially when you can save 25% on the 8GB storage version of the ereader. Need more storage? The 32GB Wi-Fi option is now down to just AU$189 – down from AU$249.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis | AU$319 (save AU$80) It's the best ereader money can buy, with a premium-looking metal chassis and page-turn buttons that are perfect for one-handed use. That luxurious reading experience also comes with a hefty price tag, but thanks to Prime Day, you can now grab the Kindle Oasis in both 8GB storage or the larger capacity 32GB flavour and save up to AU$110, depending on which version you choose.View Deal

AV & personal audio

Sennheiser PXC 550-II noise-cancelling headphones | AU$302.25 (was AU$549; save AU$246.75) If you're looking for an alternative to the Bose and Sony noise-cancelling headphones on the market, here's your chance! For Amazon Prime members, Sennheiser's latest PXC-550 II cans are reduced by almost half price. They feature up to 30 hours battery life, touch pad controls, smart pause when removing from your head, and (of course) the Sennheiser sound that the brand is known for.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case | AU$185 (save AU$64) Most major Australian retailers are selling the popular Apple AirPods at full retail value, but you can score yourself a solid discount if you pick them up on Prime Day. This is your chance to snap up the stylish earbuds at 25% off the RRP.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$329 (save AU$170) While the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the flagship offering from Bose, you’d be foolish to write off the QuietComfort 35 II. Not only are the QC 35 II's cheaper, they still have class-leading noise cancellation and are incredibly comfortable to wear. The popular cans are discounted in black.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Colour II Bluetooth speaker | AU$129 (save AU$70) This sweet little speaker might be a few years old now, but it still offers good sound quality for its pint-sized body. The Bose SoundLink Colour II is a rugged and compact way to carry that Bose signature sound around with you. It’s also splash-proof, making this an excellent choice for your adventures. Available in Black, Citron, Aqua Blue, or Pearl White.View Deal

Nuraphone personalised wireless headphones | AU$411 (was AU$549; save AU$138) Melbourne-based company Nura's first set of over/in-ear headphones (the Nuraphone) provide personalised audio unique to each listener and the way their ears hear sound. This unique experience, along with active noise-cancelling, bass-boosting immersion mode, touch controls, and a 20-hour battery life make them a great pair for everyday wear and audiophiles alike.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free truly wireless earbuds | AU$179 (usually AU$295; save AU$116) These fitness-oriented true wireless in-ears from Bose offer meaty, full-bodied sound, IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance, up to 5 hours of battery life (and an extra 10 via recharging with the case), and the option to use a single bud for calls if desired. Best of all, Amazon Prime members can currently score a huge AU$116 discount on these truly wireless earbuds... and there's even three different colours to choose from.View Deal

Denon DHT-S216 Soundbar | AU$299 (was AU$449; save AU$150) This budget soundbar from Denon is already relatively affordable, so knocking an additional AU$150 off the price makes it a bonafide bargain. The DHT-S216 is a 2.1-channel bar that can produce a lot of volume, with clear acoustics and virtual surround sound, plus HDMI ARC compatibility and Bluetooth too.View Deal

JBL Tune 600BTNC noise-cancelling headphones | AU$90 (retails for AU$149) These wireless on-ears from JBL offer no-fuss audio with deep bass and solid detail, active noise-cancelling, and a 16-hour battery life at a tiny price. We rarely see the JBL Tune 600BTNC going for its full retail price of AU$149, but we've also never seen it discounted this much, so grab them while they're hot! If you're not into the White colour option, you can pay a little more for Black or Blue (AU$93).View Deal

Bose Portable Home Speaker | AU$379 (save AU$120) Where most smart speakers need to be plugged into a wall socket, Bose has made its first portable one, with both Google Assistant and Alexa support on tap, even if you're outdoors. You will need a Wi-Fi network to access the voice assistants of course, but you'll also get Bose's signature sound. And now Prime members get this exclusive offer that shaves AU$120 off the RRP.View Deal

Bose Soundbar 700 | AU$769 (save AU$430.95) The Bose Soundbar 700 is sleek and stylish with its tempered glass top, packs in the awesome Bose sound we've grown to love, and features Amazon Alexa built-in for easy voice control. Amazon's currently got this beast in either black or white up for an awesome 33% discount. If you're keen to get a matching subwoofer to go with it, the Bose Bass Module 700 is also discounted by a strong 17% but only in the black option.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$399 (save AU$200) If you're a Bose fan then you'll know these are the best ANC cans Bose has made to date. However, they're pretty expensive at almost AU$600 a pop at full price. Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the RRP by AU$200 and you can grab the Black, the Silver Luxe or the newer Soapstone colour options for just AU$399 apiece.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$277 (save AU$67) Sony officially lists the third iteration of its very popular and oh-so-good noise cancelling cans at AU$399. It's been available for less on Amazon on a regular basis, but it's very rare the price drops below AU$300. So if you've been lusting after these headphones, then the black set is available for just AU$277.View Deal

Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses | AU$219 (save AU$35) If you hate bulky or uncomfortable headphones, then the Bose Frames might be for you. Looking like a stylish set of sunglasses, the Bose Frames actually boast wireless Bluetooth-powered open ear speakers in their arms, so you can discreetly listen to tunes while keeping the sun out of your eyes. Previously priced at AU$254, you can get the Bose Frames in the Alto (also available in S/M size) or Rondo styles at the discounted price of AU$219 for Prime Day.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t | AU$269 (save AU$60) These are the workout-focused earbuds of the Jabra Elite 75t. What separates this sporty version from its sibling is a slightly increased IP rating (IP57 instead of IP55), a rubberised finish and different colour options. The better rating means they’re able to resist water, dust and sweat that little bit more, so if you’re looking for a set of true wireless earbuds to use in your workouts, these are catered to you. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus | AU$178 (save AU$121) These are the new and improved Galaxy Buds, but if you need noise cancellation, you really ought to look elsewhere. If that's not a deal breaker, then you can save a pretty cool 40% on the listed price in both colour options of black and white.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT noise-cancelling headphones | AU$219 (save AU$80) Sennheiser's known for its audio clarity, and now you can take that with you in a set of wireless noise-cancelling headphones. They feature Bluetooth 5.0, a 30-hour battery life, and fast-charging via USB-C. Considerably more affordable than the Bose and Sony competitors, the latest discount from Amazon makes them even more of a no-brainer. Available in black for a much lower price, while the white will cost you a bit more.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve bluetooth speaker | AU$199 (save AU$100) If you're after an alternative to the Ultimate Ears range of waterproof speakers, Bose's SoundLink Revolve is a great option. With 12 hours battery life, 360-degree sound, water-resistance and voice assistant support, this is a great party speaker. Available now with both black and silver models discounted.View Deal

Smart home

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | AU$34 (save AU$45) Getting your foot in the door of a smart home setup has never been this affordable. This is last year's version of the Echo Dot and is available in four different fabric colours. So whether you like Charcoal or the lighter Heather Grey, the Plum or Sandstone, this tiny smart speaker is available for ridiculously affordable price of just AU$34.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (3rd Gen) | AU$59 (save AU$40) If you’d like to pick up the third-gen Echo Dot with Clock, it’s also been discounted by a solid 40%. This pint-sized smart speaker is much the same as the original Echo Dot (3rd Gen), with the exception of a LED display that can show the time, temperature or countdown timers. This model is only available in Sandstone.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) | AU$229 (save AU$120) This smart display is an older version of the new Echo Show 10, but you still get a pretty good 10-inch HD screen from where you can control your smart home setup, stream videos, listen to music (while also keeping up with the lyrics) and so much more. And all of that with the power of Alexa behind it. Now available for AU$229, saving you AU$120, in both the Charcoal and Sandstone fabric versions.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell | AU$105 (save AU$44.70) Easy to install, resistant to moisture and able to record security footage in 1080p, this doorbell will let you talk to anyone at your threshold even if you aren't at home. This is the latest iteration of the popular device and now comes with better motion detection and improved night vision. Available in two colour options – Venetian Bronze and Satin Nickel – with 30% slashed off the RRP.View Deal

Ring Indoor Cam | AU$69 (save AU$30) Want to keep an eye on what's happening inside your home? This little plug-in camera can do that for you, either alone in a single room, or together with other Ring Indoor Cams (set up via the companion app). It's easy to set up, will show you a live feed in the Ring app and now only costs AU$69 – that's 30% off the RRP.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$79 (save AU$50) For those that have a small space but still keen on getting a smart display, this diminutive smart display might be the right fit, especially since there's a whopping 39% off right now. That brings the price down to just AU$79 for an Alexa smart display, making it one of the cheapest smart home devices you can currently get. You have a choice of the Charcoal version or the Sandstone colour, both at the same price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$129 (save AU$100) This smart display now comes with a 44% discount for Prime Day. It has an 8-inch display, so you can control your compatible smart home devices through the touchscreen or with your voice. Even if the Echo Show 8 is your first smart home gadget, you can use it to stream movies and TV shows from Prime Video, chill out with tunes or manage your day. Now discounted in both Charcoal and Sandstone.View Deal

Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi router (3-pack) | AU$257 (save AU$172) Amazon's knocking an impressive 40% off its eero mesh Wi-Fi devices for Prime Day, and this three-pack is what you'll want to get yourself set up for whole-home wireless. If you've already got an eero setup and want to add additional nodes, you can buy single ones for AU$119, down from the usual AU$199.View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam (battery) | AU$139 (save AU$40) For many of us, drilling holes in walls to set up security devices is not an option. That's where this battery-powered Stick Up Cam comes in. You can stick it onto a wall or just place it on a convenient flat surface and you'll have an easy-to-use security camera that's great either indoors or out. You can save AU$40 on a single camera for Prime Day.View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto | AU$49 (save AU$30) These days there are cars that come with a voice assistant built-in, but they're oh-so-expensive! If you aren't too keen on spending you entire savings on a 'smart' car, then you just need to shell out a mere AU$49 on the Echo Auto and you'll be able to get Alexa support in you existing car. That said, you will need to check on the product page to see if the Echo Auto is compatible with your car, so double check before you buy.View Deal

Philips Hue starter kit | from AU$96.90 (save up to AU$62.60) For an easy way to get started with Hue smart lights, or expand your current setup, you could also opt for this starter pack which comes with two E27 Edison screw light bulbs and the Hue Bridge. The classic LED bulb is discounted by 39% for Prime Day, or alternatively, you can score White and Colour Ambience starter kit with three bulbs for 20% off – available with either E27 screw or B22 cap.View Deal

Philips Hue White A60 smart bulb | AU$22.36 (save AU$12.59) When it comes to smart lighting, Philips is among the best in the business. Getting started in the Hue ecosystem can be rather pricey, but now it’s much easier to test out the tech, or expand your current setup, with this regular A60 smart bulb now discounted. This white LED bulb is available with either an E27 screw or a B22 cap, with 34% slashed from the asking price. Note: you can control up to 10 lights in one room without the Hue Bridge, any more than that, and you’ll need a Hue Bridge to control up to 50 lights.View Deal

Philips Hue White Ambience A60 smart bulb | from AU$33.80 (save up to AU$21.05) The Philips Hue White Ambiance smart lights are an adjustable bulb which can go between cool to warm whites. They’re dimmable as well, taking you from bright daylight to a warm candlelit effect in a heartbeat. Discounted in both fittings, with the B22 cap and the E27 screw now available for AU$33.80.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience A60 smart bulb | from AU$60.90 (save up to AU$32.25) To really add some fun and personality to your home lighting, the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance bulbs are an excellent choice. These smart bulbs are capable of going from warm to cool whites, or transforming your home altogether with a myriad of colours. The B22 cap is cheapest at AU$60.90, while the E27 screw is slightly more at AU$67.70 a pop.View Deal

Philips Hue Wireless Dimming Kit | AU$39.20 (save AU$20.75) If you’d like to grab the Philips Hue in White, you can now score it with the Hue Dimmer Switch for AU$42.90. The bulb is a warm white E27 screw. The switch is battery-powered and allows you to control the light’s brightness right out of the box, all you need to do is place it in your home. Up to 10 Hue bulbs can be controlled with the switch, if you’d like more, you’ll need to purchase the Hue Bridge.View Deal

Philips Hue smart plug | AU$49 (save AU$15.95) This Philips Hue plug will turn your regular gizmos into smart ones, whether they're kettles or lamps. All you need to do is plug it into an outlet, and connect your not-so-smart gadgets to the fitting. Connect to it with Bluetooth, and you’ll be able to control it using the Philips Hue app. The smart plug’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can be controlled with your voice. Save 25% when you pick it up on Prime Day.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Candle | AU$60 (save AU$19.95) The candle version of this Philips Hue light is also on sale, with 25% shaved off the RRP. Philips promises there’s some 16 million colours this bulb can illuminate your space with, so you can set the mood just right. It’s all controlled through the app or with your voice, though if you pick up more than 10, you’ll also need to purchase the Hue Bridge.View Deal

Marshall Stanmore II smart speaker | AU$565.66 (save AU$134.33) Marshall is the premium purveyor of retro-rock style hi-fi gear, and the Stanmore II is one of its most flexible offerings, with Bluetooth connectivity, powerful bass and Amazon Alexa built in to take voice commands. RRPing for AU$699, this discounted price is 30% off Amazon's usual one. This deal's available until midnight on Oct 14, or until sold out.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300 | AU$270 (save AU$130) With both Google Assistant and Alexa support built in, plus Bose's signature sound spewing a full 360 degrees to fill a room, and AU$86 off makes this smart speaker worthy of consideration if you're after big sound and a voice assistant.View Deal

Cameras

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II (body only) | AU$1,788 (save AU$211) We're into the Mark III generation of this very proficient MFT snapper but the previous generation is still pretty darn good. It's one of those cameras that's capable of tempting photographers to move to a micro four thirds system. And it's cheaper coming in from the US than buying locally right now. [Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

Fujifilm X-T200 + 15-45mm kit lens | AU$1,049 (save AU$330) This is a fantastic little entry-level snapper, with a plethora of mid-level features not usually found at this price. The image quality is outstanding and shooting performance is likewise top notch. The kit lens here isn't quite as sharp as some of Fujifilm's other X-series lenses, but it still produces good results. At AU$330 off, this is a great option for those looking for a new enthusiast camera.View Deal

Fujifilm X-Pro3 (body only) | from AU$2,114.80 (save up to AU$418.20) Retro charm with some superb digital prowess – the X-Pro3 has some very interesting quirks that you'll either love or hate. But given it's price tag, you'd better be lusting after its old-school charm. However, this is your chance to save 15% during the Prime Day sale on all three body options – the regular Black, along with the slightly more expensive Dura Black and Dura Silver models.View Deal

DJI Osmo Pocket | AU$386.83 (save AU$212.17) The Osmo Pocket is a pint-sized camera gimbal that will record stabilised footage buttery smooth. It usually comes with the hefty asking price of AU$599 in Australia, which makes this Amazon UK offer available locally a darn good bargain, saving you over AU$200. [Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III (body only) | AU$598.50 (save AU$195) Olympus might be changing hands but that cameras are still some of the best micro four thirds you can get. The Mark IV model of this absolutely amazing MFT format camera has arrived, but the older Mark III is still a darn good camera. Not only does it spew out excellent results, it's also compact, lightweight and quite affordable too. It's already listed at a low price, but add it to cart and Prime members can get it for under AU$600.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix G7 + 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 + 45-150mm + f/4.0-5.6 lenses | AU$549 (save AU$650) A price drop of a whopping 54% makes this micro four thirds body and two-lens kits one of the best camera bargains of Prime Day 2020. The G series cameras are some of the best in the business and the G7 will look after you with excellent image quality and 4K video. Touchscreen capabilities makes this camera versatile and as well, and snagging two lenses for under AU$550 is just unbelievable!View Deal

Panasonic Lumix GH5 (body only) | AU$1,749 (save AU$1,065) The GH5 is one of the best hybrid shooters money can buy. And, despite having launched in 2017, is still one amazing camera, especially if you can save way over AU$1,000 on the listed price. With 20.3MP on tap, 4K/60p video, 5-axis image stabilisation and some amazing AF capabilities makes this one of our favourite MFTs ever.View Deal

Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III | AU$1,099 (save AU$530) When the G1 X Mark III launched in 2017, it was revolutionary. It was the first APS-C format compact to feature a zoom lens. Despite its age, its 24MP sensor still performs beautifully and it won't disappoint. This pocket rocket is now available with a pretty significant AU$530 discount for Prime members.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix TZ90 | AU$329 (save AU$152) It's one of Panasonic's best compact cameras, with great specs and travel-friendly dimensions. It's also very affordable, even at full price. But you can save over AU$150 on this 30x zoom snapper and snag it for a great price of AU$329. That's great value for money for a camera that shoots 4K/30p video, features focus stacking and post focus abilities as well.View Deal

Wearables

Garmin Fenix 6 | AU$699 (save AU$300) Garmin’s superb range of multi-sport watches don’t come cheap, but now’s your chance to snag a premium wearable for a much more affordable price. It’s got accurate adventure tracking and GPS-based mapping to handle almost any outdoor activity you can dream of. Prime members can now save AU$300 on the Garmin Fenix 6.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 | AU$175 (save AU$74.95) The updated Charge 4 may look similar to its predecessor on the surface, but big changes have been made inside. Most importantly, it now has GPS built-in, which helps bridge the gap between this fitness tracker and a fully-fledged sport watch. It’s still made for the everyday user interested in fitness and health, and won’t bog you down in performance data. Multiple colour options are available.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | AU$249 (save AU$89) The original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has seen a decent price cut, making this a much more affordable smartwatch. It’s fitness-focused, and is packed with features to monitor your heart rate, sleep and stress levels, as well as auto-track a range of workouts. There’s GPS onboard too. An updated Active 2 is now on the market, but this is a very nice price on the slightly older version, available in black, silver and rose gold.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5 | AU$543 (save AU$543) If you’re serious about your fitness, you’ll want a sporty smartwatch that can keep up the pace. This premium wearable places a heart rate monitor on your wrist, and key stats at your fingertips, so you can track your progress as you go. There’s also GPS onboard. But best of all, Amazon has slashed the price of this sleek multisport watch by a massive 50% for Prime Day.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5S | AU$474 (save AU$474) The price of this premium fitness watch has been slashed right in half at Amazon, with a 50% discount on the black model. This polished wearable has all the heavy-hitting must-haves in a lighter and more compact design, plus GPS and GLONASS reception for when you venture off the beaten track. This model has since been updated with the Garmin Fenix 6S, but that means it’s available for much less than its newer sibling’s AU$999 asking price.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus | AU$624.50 (save AU$624.50) For an incredibly capable multisport watch, take a look at this discounted Garmin Fenix 5 Plus. Alongside the must-have features, you’ll also find routable colour topo maps that’ll help you follow the best paths. Garmin Pay has also been added for contactless payments, as well as built-in storage for music. It’s a rugged design made for the outdoors, now discounted by 50% in orange.View Deal

Appliances

Miele Complete C3 Family All-rounder | AU$336.70 (save AU$112.30) We're huge fans of Miele's vacuum cleaners here at TechRadar, and the Complete C3 Family is no exception. It's powerful – with 2,000 watts of suction power – and can easily be operated with your foot. Its castors rotate 360 degrees, making it easy to move around, and it can be yours for a low price of just AU$337.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 | AU$899 (save AU$400) It's the most powerful and smartest Deebot yet and it will both vacuum and mop for you. With three suction power levels, it will do a great job on carpets, but it will struggle if you have ingrained hair, fibre and dirt on carpets that are very old. Still, it's a darn good investment if you hate vacuuming, particularly since it's now at its lowest price of just AU$899.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 | AU$589 (save AU$310) With more competition in the autonomous cleaning market, Ecovacs is dropping the price of some of its more premium models. This was launched a couple of years back and was one of the first robo vacs to vacuum and mop. While it's not quite as powerful, or intelligent as the T8 mentioned above, it's still a pretty good droid, even on carpets. And it's now cheaper still, with a very cool saving of AU$310. Christmas gift, anyone?View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Nova | from AU$119 (save up to AU$110) Whether you're an excellent cook or someone who just needs a meal ready without too much, the Instant Pot Duo Nova is a must-have in a kitchen. Make a soup, roast a chicken, or just get some steamed rice cooked, it'll all get done without you needing to do much – now with 37% off all three sizes.View Deal

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day began in the US in 2015 as a celebration of the company’s 20th anniversary, with more deals on offer than Black Friday back then. Prime Day then quickly transformed into Amazon’s mid-year sales event where members of Amazon Prime get exclusive discounts on a wide range of items. While it began as a one-day sale, 2018 saw the offers last for 36 hours, while 2019 saw a recording-breaking 65-hour event for shoppers in Australia.

Why does Amazon have Prime Day? It's presented as a neat ‘thank you’ to its paying members, but one that involves giving Amazon more money and shifting a lot of stock at the same time.

Prime Day isn’t just about selling Amazon-branded products – many other brands and third-party sellers also save their best deals for Prime Day, completely aware that thousands of extra shoppers will be hitting the online store.

To make the most of Prime Day you’ll need to get yourself an Amazon Prime membership which, in Australia, will set you back just AU$6.99 a month or AU$59 a year – half the cost of the US subscription.

While you’re paying for the privilege of free, swift delivery, signing up for Prime means you’ll also have free access to Amazon’s streaming services, including Prime Video, Prime Music and Twitch. Members also get free access to Prime Reading and Prime Photos for all their ebook and storage needs.

If you'd like to know more about how a Prime membership can benefit you, head to our dedicated page on Amazon Prime in Australia where we explain it all.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon has finally confirmed the highly anticipated dates of Prime Day 2020. As mentioned earlier, this year the sale event kicks off at 12am AEDT on Tuesday, October 13 – a first as Prime Day is usually in July and always on a Monday.

In Australia, the sale will carry on for a massive 66 hours. Until 11:59pm on Wednesday, October 14, you'll be able to shop for all offers – those sold and shipping domestically and those shipping from abroad (like the UK and US). Once that ends there'll be 18 hours more of offers for Aussie shoppers, although these will be the US deals which, like last year, will carry on until they end in the US West Coast. That's 6pm AEDT on Thursday, October 15.

Last year's Prime Day was 65 hours, but thanks to daylight savings kicking in early October, we get an extra hour to shop this year.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Are Prime Day deals competitive?

Amazon has a plethora of offers on its site each day and those are usually some of the best prices you can find on consumer tech. Whether you’re after a Samsung Note 10 or a Philips Hue smart lighting system, chances are you’ll get them cheaper on Amazon than any other Aussie retailer. It’s even more the case with Prime Day deals.

Leading the raft of deals during Prime Day 2020 will be Amazon’s own products, including all the Echo and Kindle products, not to mention Ring security devices. Amazon is also one of the most convenient places to score a discount on the Oculus VR headsets and, now, lay your hands on official stock of Samsung devices, Xiaomi phones, Instant Pots and Nikon photography gear.

You can easily score about 35% off on Amazon’s own devices during Prime Day which, for the rest of the year probably don’t drop more than 28% or thereabouts. If you’ve managed to score a $500 discount on Samsung or Huawei devices during one of Amazon’s regular deals, then it’s highly likely that the discount will be much deeper come Prime Day. It’s the perfect time to snag a Nintendo Switch or find the lowest prices on the best premium headphones – cheaper than any other retailer who will likely be scrambling to price-match.

What were people searching for on Amazon Prime Day 2019?

According to analytics experts Hitwise, Amazon saw an increase in traffic across all major categories on the Australian site, with the Electronics & Computing showing a 359% growth in reach between 2018 and 2019, with Amazon-branded items being the most popular products on the site, followed closely by the Nintendo Switch. There were nearly 100,000 page views for all NIntendo-branded items, including consoles and games.

With Samsung now having partnered with Amazon to sell its products on the e-commerce platform in Australia, it was no surprise that the South Korean brand clocked up over 95,000 pageviews during Prime Day 2019.

The other big winners in Australia included Sony, Sandisk, Corsair and Philips.

What to expect from Prime Day 2020

We’re not expecting shopping trends during Amazon Prime Day 2020 to change very much. The Nintendo Switch is still going to disappear within minutes of being discounted, and this could happen to the Switch Lite too if you aren’t quick enough. We're not expecting the next-gen game consoles from Sony and Microsoft to be discounted either, but you'll be able to save a packet on older models still in stock.

Of course, Amazon’s Echo devices will likely be flying off the shelves like before, and we’ll still see the Paperwhite beating out the other Kindles in terms of sales. You can even expect to pocket some decent savings on Ring’s range of security devices, including the Doorbells and the cameras.

Premium headphones have been very popular on Amazon over the last couple of years and 2020 will likely see that continue, particularly for Sony and Bose headphones. With the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 one of the more expensive ANC cans on the market, Prime Day will be a great time to get a set for less.

With more TVs available on Amazon Australia now, we think Prime Day 2020 would be an ideal time to upgrade your home entertainment system, especially if you’re in the market for a good 4K smart telly – we've already seen Sony's TVs discounted on the site on a regular basis.

It will also be a good time to get yourself a new fitness wearable, be it from Garmin’s very premium GPS sports watch range or more affordable options from Fitbit. Likewise, cameras and drones will see a price drop, too, so keep that credit card handy.

How to shop on Prime Day in 2020

1. Check out our deals predictions and, eventually our Prime Day deals list

There are also too many deals available on Prime Day. It's never a problem finding discounts, it's always an issue of figuring out what deals are worth your money. That's why we always set up a curated list during the sales marathon.

We spent some good time last Black Friday thinking about smart ways to shop on Amazon – they're still some great Prime Day tips and tricks.

2. Amazon Prime Day has historically required being a Prime member, so be sure to have a subscription on Prime Day

Amazon started Prime Day as a clever way to drive up its Prime subscription count, and this online shopping marathon – conveniently opposite Black Friday – accomplished just that.

You'll need to sign up for Prime (you can get a free 30-day trial), which comes with free shipping and Prime Video access, among other smaller perks.

3. Create a wish list to curate what you want, as there will be loads of deals

You're also going to want to create a wish list ahead of time, which will let you sort out what you want and how much everything costs. This will give you a head start. You'll be able to see which deals dropped in price and which did not.

4. Snap up the best Prime Day 2020 deals before they're gone

We often find the best deals to go in a matter of minutes, at which time Amazon rolls out a waitlist for those who were just behind the curve.

Prime Day: why does it matter more to Amazon?

There are some crucial differences between Prime Day and Black Friday. The first is that Prime Day is Amazon’s own day. It’s right there in the name which, of course, refers to Amazon’s Prime membership program and associated services. Amazon doesn’t own Black Friday, and that means ultimately it’s just another retailer shouting for attention – a massive retailer with a really loud voice. Black Friday is a sales event for the entire retail sector. With Prime Day as its own take on November sale period, it makes it much harder for rivals to muscle in on something that Amazon has effectively created from thin air.

The second and more important difference is that Black Friday doesn’t create new spending. It just moves it slightly. As we’ve discovered in recent years, the money people spend over the Black Friday period is money they were probably going to spend anyway: all Black Friday really does is concentrates pre-Christmas shopping in the last week of November.

Prime Day spending is different in two ways. First of all, people aren’t spending the money they’d already planned to spend on Christmas presents. And secondly, they’re buying mainly for themselves, not for others.

There’s another key benefit for Amazon. Its global bestsellers on Prime Day weren’t just Amazon devices; they were Amazon devices that connect to Amazon services. Fire TVs, Kindle Fires, Echo devices, Alexa remotes. Each one of them connecting to Amazon Prime, and each one of them requiring a Prime membership to buy in the first place. So when Black Friday rolls around, Amazon will have a whole bunch of Prime members for whom shopping on Prime is the default, and who might want to enhance their Amazon-powered smart homes with Amazon-branded Black Friday deals.

Prime Day means that, for Amazon, Christmas now comes twice a year.