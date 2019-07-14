Walmart's latest Apple iPad deals show Prime Day isn't just Amazon's party

While Amazon Prime Day doesn't officially start till tomorrow, Walmart is launching killer deals today throughout their site. One of the best deals we've seen is the latest-model Apple iPad that's on sale for $249. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 32GB tablet. Walmart also has the larger 128GB Apple iPad on sale for $329.

The 2018 iPad features a 9.7-inch Retina display and includes an A10 Fusion chip that results in a fast and powerful laptop-like performance and access to the latest apps that include augmented reality experiences. The tablet features Touch ID and an upgraded front-facing camera that allows you to FaceTime in HD. The tablet packs 32GB of storage and offers an impressive all-day battery life of 10 hours.



This is a fantastic price for a newer model iPad, and an excellent opportunity to grab a tablet deal before Amazon Prime Day starts. You don't need a membership to shop Walmart's sale, and you'll still receive free two-day shipping.

The best Prime Day iPad deals at Walmart:

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

Get the latest Apple iPad on sale for $249 at Walmart. The tablet packs 32GB of storage and comes in choice of silver, gold or space grey.

View Deal

Apple iPad 128GB $429.99 $329 at Walmart

Save $100 on the 128GB Apple iPad at Walmart. The powerful tablet features an A10 Fusion chip, includes up to 10 hours of battery life and comes in your color choice of gold, silver, and grey. If you like having lots of apps, media file or games on your devices, then the 128GB version is the way to go today instead of the much smaller 32GB model.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring the site rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.



You can also shop the best Walmart deals on TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.



Interested in other iPad models? We've listed even more of the cheapest iPad deals that are currently available.