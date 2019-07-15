This iPad Prime Day deal is now matching the stellar Black Friday price

It's official! Amazon Prime Day 2019 is in full swing, and that means you can get some major discounts on the latest phones, laptops big and small, and even on a load of Apple products.

One Apple device that has a solid value when it goes on sale is Apple's iPad. Whether it's the standard version or an iPad Pro, getting a discount makes the praise-worthy tablets all the better. And, right now, there's a hefty discount on the latest standard iPad

For a base model with 32GB, Amazon Prime Day is bringing the price down to $249. And if you want more storage, the discount gets even bigger. The 128GB model is down to just $299.

With deals these hefty, there's not likely to be a better time to get an iPad very soon. And, even if you're not an Amazon Prime member, you're not out of luck. Wal-Mart also has a deal on the 2018 iPad that you can get with no costly membership fee.

And for those in the UK, we're not seeing as many iPad deals for you - but we've rounded up the best around at the bottom of this article.

The best iPad deals from Amazon:

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Amazon

Get the latest model iPad on sale for $249 at Amazon. This is the best price we've seen for the 9.7-inch tablet that features 32GB of storage and offers 10 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 128GB $429 $299 at Amazon

You can get a good deal more storage for your iPad with this deal, and the savings are even greater. This see the price of the iPad come down with 30% off.

The best iPad deals from Walmart:

Walmart's deals are actually fairly close to those offered by Amazon Prime Day, and that makes them all the better when you consider that there's no membership fee associated with shopping at Walmart. Here are the discounts:

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

Get the latest Apple iPad on sale for $249 at Walmart. The tablet packs 32GB of storage and comes in choice of silver, gold or space grey.

Apple iPad 128GB $429.99 $329 at Walmart

Save $100 on the 128GB Apple iPad at Walmart. The powerful tablet features an A10 Fusion chip, includes up to 10 hours of battery life and comes in your color choice of gold, silver, and grey. If you like having lots of apps, media file or games on your devices, then the 128GB version is the way to go today instead of the much smaller 32GB model.

