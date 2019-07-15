This Apple iPad Pro deal at Walmart beats Amazon's Prime Day price

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and retailers like Walmart are trying to compete with the tech giant with massive savings site-wide and discounts that try to match Amazon's or go even lower. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro that's currently on sale at Amazon for $749 is on sale at Walmart for $599. That's a $200 discount and $50 lower than Amazon's Prime Day price.

The best-selling iPad Pro features a 10.5-inch retina display and an impressive 12MP camera and 7MP FaceTime HD camera. The iPad Pro delivers more power than most laptops by offering an A10X fusion chip and 256GB of storage. This allows you to store pictures, movies, and download apps and games without having to worry about filling up your tablet. The iPad also offers Touch ID and provides an all-day battery life of 10 hours.



This is a fantastic price for an iPad Pro and the best price we've seen for the Apple tablet. This deal not only beats Amazon's price, but Walmart also doesn't require a membership to shop its deals.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple 10.5-inch 256GB iPad Pro $799 $599 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple iPad Pro on sale for $599 at Walmart. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 10.5-inch tablet that comes in your color choice of gold, rose gold, and silver.

View Deal

