Dell's Cyber Monday in July sale: save up to 60% on laptops, TVs, speakers & more

Amazon Prime Day isn't the only mid-summer sale going on, Dell is having its own massive site wide sale that starts today. The Dell Cyber Monday in July sale includes up to $450 in savings on laptops, TVs, speakers and more with doorbuster deals dropping all week. Unlike Amazon's 48-hour event, the Cyber in July sale is a six-day event with new discounts added every day.
Some highlighted deals from the sale include the Inspiron 11 3000 on sale for just $179, 60% off the Ultimate Ears Bluetooth Speaker and $100 off Dell's 27-inch monitor.
The best deal we've seen so far is the Vizio 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $899.99. That's a $100 discount for the UHD TV that also comes with a $350 Dell gift card. The Vizio 65-inch TV provides a premium viewing experience with 4K HD resolution and Quantum color, which results in a bold, bright picture. The smart TV has Chromecast built-in so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows straight from your phone to the TV. The large-screen TV also offers voice control so you can turn your TV on, browse shows and more with the command of your voice.
Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
$999.99 $899.99 at Dell
Save $100 and get a $250 Dell gift card on the Vizio 65-inch 4K TV. The big-screen smart TV has chromecast built-in and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Shop more of Dell's Cyber Monday in July deals below that include savings on gaming laptops, speakers, monitors, and more. The sale ends on July 21 so make sure to take advantage while supplies last.
The best Dell Cyber Monday in July deals:
Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth Speaker
$179.99 $69.99 at Dell
Get the Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth speaker on sale Dell for just $69.99. That's a whopping $110 discount for the waterproof speaker that delivers 360° sound and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker
$99.99 $44.99 at Dell
Save $55 on the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker at Dell. Despite its size, the portable speaker provides powerful sound and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.
Dell Inspiron 11 3000 for just
$249 $179 at Dell.com
This affordable Windows 10 laptop from Dell houses an AMD processor with AMD Radeon graphics inside, along with 32GB of eMMC flash storage and 4GB of memory. It's basically a Chromebook with more flexibility.
Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop
$2,509.99 $2,049.99 at Dell
This week get the Dell Alienware m15 laptop for $710 off. The gaming laptop packs an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H Processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics video card.
Dell 27 monitor for
$249 $189 at Dell
Score a 27-inch LED display with a 1080p resolution from Dell for a cool $50 off the list price. Plus, with InfinityEdge technology, you can enjoy super-thin bezels as well.
Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
$3,297.99 $2,697.99 at Dell
Save over $1000 on the massive Samsung QLED 4K TV at Dell. The 75-inch TV features a stunning 4K UHD picture and comes with a OneRemote that can control all compatible connected devices.
