Engwe M20 review: A beautiful e-bike with incredible range

The Engwe M20 is a gorgeous electric bike with a café racer-style look that is very similar to the Super73, albeit a lot less utilitarian. The green aluminum frame with the offset mustard seat makes this a real looker and the spec doesn't let it down either. With a dual battery option, the range is ideal for all-day rides and those needing significant assistance. The disc brakes are adequate but could really have benefited from hydraulic options. For the price, it's hard to find anything that looks this good with the cycle range it boasts.

Engwe M20: One minute review

The Engwe brand has been on the map for some time now, so I was excited to get my hands on their new M20 model. With a fish-inspired design reminiscent of the Super73, the M20 is a great-looking bike. Considering most electric bikes struggle to turn heads, Engwe has done a fantastic job of picking colors, materials, and shapes that make the overall look work.

With the dual battery option, riders will have no issues reaching their destination, and with a peak power of 1,000 W, the necessary assistance is there in abundance.

Unfortunately, the M20 is limited to inclines of 10 degrees, which makes it more of an urban cruiser than a mountain biker. The weight, 35 kg, makes it difficult to move around but has the added benefit of ensuring a safe ride.

The build quality is nothing particularly special, something you'd expect at this price point, but it's fairly decent all the same. The lack of hydraulic brakes is disappointing, especially considering the top speed reaches 45 km per hour.

All in all, the M20 is a great-looking bike with a superb cycling range. The range you get for the price makes the M20 a very appealing package indeed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Engwe M20: Specifications Component Value Size range: Height = 114cm, Length = 167cm Motor: 750W Brushless Motor Top speed 25 km per hour Power: 1 or 2 of 48V 13Ah Lithium-Ion Battery Control: Shimano 7 Gears LCD Display E-bike classification: Class 3 Speeds: Shimano 7-speed Brakes: 160mm Front & Rear Disc Mechanical Brake Frame material: 6061 Aluminum Alloy Weight: 35 kg Range: 75Km per battery

Engwe M20: Price and availability

$1,299 / £1,049 / around AU$1,938 for single battery

$1,599/£1,349 / around AU$2,385 for dual battery

Available from the manufacturer directly

The Engwe M20 is available to buy in the US and the UK, but it's important to note that it's not road-legal in the UK at the moment. With a great range but budget-friendly build quality, the M20 costs $999 / £999 for a single battery or $1,199 / £1,299 for the dual battery option.

For that budget price, it is quite remarkable what you get in the box. The package includes the option of two batteries and ships with dual front lights and a bright rear light, an LCD display, mudguards, horns, Shimano gears, disc brakes, and a sturdy stand.

Engwe also offers a range of accessories, including a rack bag, bike pump, lock, and additional taillights for an additional cost.

Engwe M20: Design

Beautiful café racer-style e-bike

Budget-friendly quality components

Lightweight aluminium alloy but still a heavy bike

The Engwe M20 delivers when it comes to design. Everything about the colors, materials, and overall design makes this a great-looking e-bike. After a fairly easy process of unboxing and building, I struggled to take my eyes off the bike. I managed to get my hands on the green frame with mustard seat and black accessories, and boy did it look good. The green frame can also be swapped out for a white or black option, with the latter looking particularly nice thanks to every part of the bike being black.

The fish-inspired design looks very similar to the Super73 bike but comes in at a fraction of the price. The seat sits quite far back, which took a little bit of getting used to and offers no height adjustment, which is not ideal for taller riders. The sponge seat delivered all the comfort that could be hoped for and was large enough to sit on comfortably.

The frame is made of lightweight aluminium alloy rather than carbon steel, but it's still a really heavy bike. I had trouble shifting it during assembly, and lugging it around at the beginning and end of rides was not easy. The full 35 kg means it's not for the faint-hearted.

The tyres might be the thing I noticed first about this bike. At 20 by 4.0 inches, these tyres are seriously fat and offer a sturdy ride no matter the weather conditions or the speed you are travelling. The three-layer design of rubber, carbon nano-braiding, and a butyl rubber inner tube makes these puncture-resistant while offering a great ride on any terrain.

Everything that you need to get on the bike is included in the box. The front lights are added using two bolts, while the rear lights are pre-installed. The mudguards are easily attached with a bolt on either side, and the inclusion of a robust stand makes it easy to park the bike anywhere you want.

Design Score: 4.5/5

Engwe M20: Performance

Great power delivery and an abundance of torque

Top speed of 45km per hour

Struggles on steeper inclines

I was really impressed by the overall performance of the Engwe M20. The peak power of 1000W delivered an incredible level of torque, sometimes proving to be a little too much. It was fantastic to have so much power at my fingertips, but I did have to be careful to avoid lurching forward, especially from a standstill.

The five power assist modes are plenty for providing enough help under most circumstances, and I found myself utilizing modes 2 and 3 most of the time, which proved, in general, to be enough. The transition up and down the modes is easily achieved using the buttons on the bottom of the LCD display. They are accessible without needing to look at the buttons and are responsive enough to deliver immediate impact.

Unfortunately, the power is lacking when it comes to hills and inclines steeper than 10 degrees. This level of incline isn't very much at all and would rule the bike out for some people surrounded by hills. At the higher end of its incline capabilities, the bike begins to struggle, so it's well worth planning your trips out ahead of time, especially if you're doing any unknown routes. You don't want to be pedaling this heavy beast up any steep hills.

The battery manages to deliver the advertised range, but only at the lower end of the power assist mode. This was significantly helped by the second battery, which not only increased the range from 75 km to 150 km but also made the bike feel more sturdy underneath me.

Due to the height of the seat and the design of the bike, I didn't find myself pedaling very much at all. I didn't particularly need to, due to the power of the bike, but it's always nice to have the option to get some exercise when out cycling.

The disc brakes should have been hydraulic due to the fast available speeds and the heavy weight of the bike. They were a little too grabby for my liking and did rub a bit. In general, they performed fairly well so it was more a case of lacking confidence in the parts rather than having any real issues braking.

Each battery takes around five hours to charge, but only one charging cable is included. This makes it very difficult to get both batteries charged up at all quickly and will require a lot of planning on the riders' part if they're using this bike regularly.

Performance score: 4/5

Engwe M20: Battery life

75Km range for each battery

Five hour charge per battery

Batteries increase bike stability

The Engwe M20 boasts a range of 75km for a single battery but can be extended to 150 km with a second battery. The full range is only available when using assist mode 1 throughout the whole range, which is unlikely to be the case for most riders. The range of a single battery drops to 55 km in electric mode one.

The range, as is the case for all e-bikes, is completely dependent upon the way the bike is used and the terrain traveled. I used modes two and three most of the time, so I wasn't going to benefit from the top range, but I was still impressed by its efficient power usage.

The fact that a single battery takes around five hours to charge means you'll want to be thoughtful about how you ride the bike. If you want to get from A to B as quickly as possible, then there will be more charges required and a higher electricity bill as a result.

The batteries are nicely mounted to the frame and, as a result, stay very much out of the way. Their mounting position and weight give this bike a strong 'core' and keep it well routed to the ground—something that is essential for safe riding.

Battery life score: 4/5

Engwe M20: Scorecard

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Comment Score Design Beautiful café racer-style e-bike 4.5/5 Performance Great power delivery and an abundance of torque 4/5 Battery Life 75Km range for each battery and a 5 hour charge per battery 4/5

Buy it if...

You want a great looking bike

The Engwe M20 comes in three different colour options and boasts a beautiful design that will have heads turning.

You want a long range

Across the two batteries it is possible to get a maximum range of 150Km when using assist mode 1. This is more than enough for daily commutes or even a day out on the bike.

You want an affordable e-bike

The M20 is a budget-friendly bike that has a really reasonable set of specs. The great range and good looks for this price make it a very appealing package.

Don't buy it if...

You want something lightweight

The Engwe M20 weighs 35Kg and is far from light. The bike is cumbersome to move around and not for the faint-hearted.

You want great build quality

Due to the price you're not going to get the best quality parts. Shimano gears and disc brakes are adequate but not high-end.

You want an adjustable seat

The height and position of the seat cannot be adjusted which is far from ideal for taller users. As a result, pedaling, for some, will be extremely cumbersome.

Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Engwe M20: Specifications Component Engwe M20 Super73-R Brooklyn Row 0 - Cell 3 Size range: 114cm x 167cm 110cm x 178cm Row 1 - Cell 3 Motor: 750W Brushless Motor 2,000W Row 2 - Cell 3 Top speed 25 km per hour 45 km per hour Row 3 - Cell 3 Power: 1 or 2 of 48V 13Ah Lithium-Ion Battery 750W 48v 20ah Battery Row 4 - Cell 3 Control: Shimano 7 Gears LCD Display Monochrome LCD display Row 5 - Cell 3 E-bike classification: Class 3 Class 3 Row 6 - Cell 3 Speeds: Shimano 7-speed 8-speed Row 7 - Cell 3 Brakes: 160mm Front & Rear Disc Mechanical Brake Tektro Hydraulic, 4-piston aluminum, 203mm x 2.3mm front, 180mm x 2.3mm rear Row 8 - Cell 3 Frame material: 6061 Aluminum Alloy Aluminum Row 9 - Cell 3 Weight: 35 kg 36.3 kg Row 10 - Cell 3 Range: 75km per battery 120 km Row 11 - Cell 3

Super 73-R Brooklyn A good alternative to the Engwe M20 is the Super 73-R Brooklyn, which has very similar looks but a far superior set of specs. Read our full Super 73-R Brooklyn review

How I tested the Engwe M20 electric bike

The wet, windy, and at times calm weather that was presented to me made for perfect conditions to test out the Engwe M20. Heavy rain meant I could properly test the brakes and the mud guards. Both performed adequately, considering their construction.

The variable weather also meant the tyres got a good run-out. Their significant size and tread depth surpassed all requirements I could throw at them. I wasn't able to test the incline limitations particularly thoroughly due to my area and its surrounding areas being quite flat.

First reviewed: January 2024