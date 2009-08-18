Radmin 3.3 review

This remote access software is one of the best but is only for Windows users so others will need to look elsewhere

Radmin is a cost-effective remote access tool, with a single licence costing under £35 – and the price drops as more licences are purchased.

There's currently limited Windows 7 support, but this is something that will be rectified in future editions. One failing of the software is that it only works with Windows – something of a stumbling block for anyone working with other platforms, such as Mac OS X.

Operation under supported operating systems is pleasingly swift, though, and there are a number of settings that can be changed to improve performance. Where Radmin really shines is in its ease of use.

All that's needed once the software has been installed is the IP address of the remote computer and the associated log-in credentials. After this, working remotely is barely distinguishable from working with a local computer.

While there are numerous free alternatives, if security and control is of importance, then Radmin comes highly recommended.