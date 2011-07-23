G Data Internet Security 2012 review

Sometimes it feels like G Data is trailing behind its competitors, introducing 'new' features that have been present in other internet security suites for a while.

For example, Internet Security 2012 includes a low-profile idle scan that kicks in when your PC is inactive. Highlighted as 'New!' on the box, this is a feature that most antivirus software has had for some time.

The suite's various tools are brought together in a new interface called G Data SecurityCenter. We found this to be an improvement on previous versions, with information about our test computer's security status clearly displayed.

Although G Data boasts that Internet Security 2012 is light on computer resources, there's a noticeable slowdown after installing it, and Norton AntiVirus still beats it in terms of minimal performance impact –a testament to Symantec's progress with cutting the bloat from its product.

Our initial scan of the test system, took one hour 44 minutes – a lot longer than Kaspersky Internet Security 2012. Speed isn't everything though, and in some ways a longer scan time can be quite reassuring, as the antivirus software leaves no stone unturned.

G Data is certainly thorough, with two virus-scanning engines checking each file. It adds an extra level of protection, though it does impact on performance, with the G Data CPU usage peaking at around 92 per cent on our test PC.

The spam protection and plugin for Outlook add a few seconds onto the usual email send and receive times, but it's a minor inconvenience for the added protection.

Virus definitions are updated hourly, and with a combination of behavioural analysis, heuristics and cloud-based collaboration, G Data Internet Security 2012 offers a solid, though sometimes cumbersome security package.

