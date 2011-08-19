Plantronics Voyager Pro UC v2 review

At first glance you might be put off by the Plantronics Voyager Pro UC v2 due to its price. If you do, though, you'd be missing out on an excellent Bluetooth device that, in our tests, exceeded our expectations.

There's no denying that charging around £95 for a Bluetooth headset is a big ask – Plantronics' own Discovery 975 is almost half the price. However, there is some excellent technology that makes the high price of the Voyager Pro UC v2 a bit more palatable.

To begin with, the Plantronics Voyager Pro UC v2 is very comfortable to wear, with most of the body made out of rubber. Discomfort is the Achilles heel of a lot of Bluetooth headsets, but not so here – we were able to wear the earpiece and microphone set for a number of hours without feeling uncomfortable.

Button placement is also excellent, making it easy to operate while wearing it.

The Plantronics Voyager Pro UC v2 connects to devices via Bluetooth, and also comes with a handy USB dongle that enables it to be connected to computers without Bluetooth connectivity. This allowed us to use it for Skype calls on our test desktop PC, then easily pair it with a PlayStation 3 for chatting while playing online games. This makes it a very versatile headset.

Sound quality is excellent, especially considering the small size of the Plantronics Voyager Pro UC v2, and it certainly puts other cheaper Bluetooth headsets to shame.

Even when used in noisy environments, sounds were clear and voices easy to understand.

The microphone is also excellent, with dual microphones for excellent noise cancellation – again the Voyager Pro UC v2 worked extremely well in our tests in a noisy environment.

While it is expensive, if you want the best quality sound and voice recording on a Bluetooth headset, then the Plantronics Voyager Pro UC v2 is leagues ahead of the competition.