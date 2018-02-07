The best Bluetooth headsets 2018

In 2018, we’re constantly being exposed to improvements and innovations in the smartphone world that no one would have even dreamed of even 10 years ago. These innovations have gone great lengths to making our lives easier in myriad ways, but there is still one inconvenient hassle that has gone largely unchanged – talking on the phone. However, there is a solution. If you need to talk to people on the phone while working, the best bluetooth headsets will make talking on the phone convenient and comfortable again. And to make your life even easier, we’ve created a list of the best Bluetooth headsets on the market in 2018.

The best Bluetooth headsets will go a long way to make talking on the phone less of a hassle, but once you go out searching for a great headset – you’ll find that finding the best Bluetooth headsets among the myriad knockoffs and imitations can be a hassle. And even if there are some devices that look similar, the actual features and functionality can vary wildly.

But, don’t worry, we've gathered together the very best Bluetooth headsets currently available, and we've used our price comparison tool to help you find the very best deals as well.

1. Jabra Motion

Classic design

Weight: 1.75kg | Battery life: 7 hours | Wireless range: 100m | NFC: Yes | Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 4.0

Nice design

Good battery life

Expensive

Not the best sound quality

The Jabra Motion has phenomenal call quality, which is definitely the most important thing that a Bluetooth headset can be good at. The sound quality isn't perfect but with motion and environment-sensitive noise-cancelling it performs well even in loud environments. It's also easy to sync, set up and use. It also has a battery that will last you 7 hours of continuous calls, so even during a busy day of work, it won’t let you down. The Jabra Motion might come with a pretty high asking price, but it’s a small price to pay for all of these great features. Just make sure to try it on before you buy, as despite being adjustable for size and wearable on either ear it won't be a perfect fit for everyone.

2. Plantronics Voyager 5200

Great for work and play

Weight: 2kg | Battery life: 7 hours | NFC: No | Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 4.1

Sweatproof

Caller ID

Pricey

The Plantronics Voyager 5200 is one of the very best Bluetooth headsets around, from a brand name that is well respected when it comes to headsets. It's designed with comfort in mind, so you can wear it for extended periods without it bothering you and it sits securely in place too, so it won't fall off. It's also completely hands free, as caller ID will announce the name of whoever is calling you and you can simply say "answer" to take the call. Its noise-cancelling is effective even in busy environments and multiple microphones ensure strong voice quality, for a great all-round Bluetooth headset. Its also coated in sweat proof material which gives it a robustness that other Bluetooth headsets lack.

3. Plantronics Voyager Edge

Compact and discrete

Weight: 9.07g | Battery life: 6 hours | Wireless range: 10m | NFC: Yes | Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 4.0

Very light

Voice commands

Not the best battery life

Short distance

Plantronics simply makes phenomenal Bluetooth headsets, which is why it should come as no surprise that this isn’t the first Plantronics headset to make it on the list of the best Bluetooth headsets, and it certainly won’t be the last. The Plantronics Voyager Edge is built to be compact and discreet, but there is a huge amount of tech built into this tiny package, including three microphones and a boom arm for stellar voice quality. Like the Voyager Legend the Edge also supports voice commands (with multiple language support) and it's smart enough to know when you're wearing it, so if you put it on when you get a call it will automatically come through on it. NFC makes for quick and simple pairing and it does a great job of cancelling out background noise. Its small size does mean its battery life isn't exactly on the same level as some competitors, but at six hours of talk time it's still very passable.

4. Jabra Stealth

Small and stylish

Weight: 7.9g | Battery life: 6 hours | Wireless range: 10m | NFC: No | Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 4

Comfortable

Nice design

Volume control is fiddly

The Jabra Stealth is one of the nicest designed Bluetooth headsets in our roundup, and not only does it look good, it also feels comfortable to wear. It's not quite as small and unnoticeable as its name suggests, but with such a nice design, you won't really mind that much. Perhaps most importantly, sound quality on this headset is excellent, and it does a good job of limiting background noise picked up by its mic as well. This is definitely a Bluetooth headset worth investing in if you rely on voice-free calls.

5. Sennheiser Presence UC

Multi-connectivity headset

Weight: 13g | Battery life: 10 hours | Wireless range: 25m | NFC: No | Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 4.0

Can connect to phone and laptop at same time for easy switching

Good range

Not the most comfortable to wear

The Sennheiser Presence UC is a brilliant Bluetooth headset if you work in a fast-paced environment where you need to multitask, as it has a multi-connectivity feature that connects to both your phone and computer, so you can quickly switch between the two. It has very good sound and recording quality, and talk time is also very impressive. It's not the most comfortable headset, however, so if you need something that you're going to wear all day, then something like the Jabra Motion will be better suited to your needs.

6. Jabra Steel

A robust headset for outdoor use

Weight: 10g | Battery life: 6 hours | Wireless range: 30m | NFC: Yes | Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 4.1

Rugged design

Good noise cancellation

Sound quality not the best

No physical volume control buttons

If you work outside in noisy environments, and need a robust Bluetooth headset that can eliminate background sounds, then the Jabra Steel is the best Bluetooth headset for you. Resistant to dust, dirt and water, it can also survive high drops, making it an excellent headset for outdoor use - and it comes with a 5 year warranty as well. It also features aggressive noise cancellation which will make your voice calls nice and clear, even if you work somewhere where there is a lot of background noise. Sadly, though, there's no physical volume control buttons on the actual headset, which makes it a bit annoying if you need to adjust loudness.

7. Plantronics M55

Small price, big features

Weight: 8g | Battery life: 11 hours | Wireless range: 10m | NFC: No | Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 3.0

Low price

Long battery life

Not the most stylish design

Some social media features only work in the US

The Plantronics M55 is a truly budget headset, but you get a lot for your money. While it doesn't have a premium build it's perfectly comfortable to wear, it supports voice commands for truly hands-free use and the sound quality is good, especially when aided by the built in noise-cancelling tech. The M55 also has a DeepSleep mode which activates when it's separated from a paired smartphone for 90 minutes and leaves it with up to five months of battery life, but simply bring your phone within range and it will quickly wake up again.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Plantronics Voyager Edge

8. Jabra Wave

A great Bluetooth headset for chatterboxes

Weight: 13.3g | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: 10m | NFC: No | Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 3.0

Good battery life

Comfortable

Large

Showing its age

With a talk time of over eight hours the Jabra Wave is a Bluetooth headset which just keeps going and going, making it a great choice if you're going to be away from a charger for an extended period. Its fairly large size means it's not the most discreet of headsets, but it's a worthwhile trade-off for all that battery life. It also features strong audio quality and is good at suppressing noise, especially wind. Add to that easy pairing and the ability to connect it to two devices at once and the Jabra Wave is a good option.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Plantronics Voyager Edge