HP Officejet Pro 8500 review

You can't fault it for features. HP's Officejet Pro 8500 lets you fax or email documents directly from the printer, offers Duplex printing and can be connected to a network via Ethernet. The model here is wireless, enables Duplex scanning and has a 3.5-inch colour touchscreen.

HP has improved the paper feeder, with pages now pulled from the centre instead of the sides for fewer jams. You can add a second feeder tray if you wish. The 8500 boasts a 20% smaller footprint compared to predecessors, and measured against colour all-in-one laser printers, we're promised it's 50% cheaper to run and uses half the energy.

HP says its Officejet range isn't that ideal for photo printing, but the 8500 performed okay. It lacks the vibrancy of a dedicated photo printer and doesn't handle solid colours so well, but text printing is solid and clear, even at very low point sizes.

Our 20-page test document printed in one minute, 46 seconds using Preview's standard settings, which is excellent. It photocopies with clarity, though loses it a little on very tight parallel lines. Setting up a wireless connection is simple.

HP Officejet Pro 8500 is a good all-rounder that's packed with features. If you do a lot of photo printing it isn't for you, but for the home or small office it's ideal. At £300 it doesn't come cheap, so make sure you need all those features.

