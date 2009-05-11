Targus USB Hub for Mac

A useful and practical device that's ideal for travellers

Clearly aimed at travellers, Targus's 4-port USB Hub for Mac is tough enough to take the knocks, and there are no trailing leads to tangle.

The cable is a little inflexible, which sometimes prevents the hub from sitting flat on your desk, but this isn't much of a problem.

Overall, it's ideal for use on the go. The cable wraps snugly around the hub, leaving no exposed ports or plugs.

Being rubber, it offers protection against impact damage, but also prevents dust and dirt getting in.

