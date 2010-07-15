Thermaltake Armor A90 case review

Good quality build and serious cooling, affordable to more than just overclocking fanatics

If you're going to use a bunch of Thermaltake parts to build your system, it makes sense to start with a Thermaltake case. It's is a well-respected name among the high-performance PC crowd and its fans, PSUs and cooling equipment has earned it go-to-guy status for overclocking enthusiasts.

The Armor A90, like Corsair's 700D and CoolerMaster's HAF X, is a case aimed squarely at the high-end gaming and modding market and features two 120mm fans at the front and rear and a gargantuan 200mm top-mounted fan, creating an airflow to rival a wind tunnel.

Such breezy delights are to be expected from a brand like Thermaltake, who made its name in cooling, but the Armor A90 is more than just a box of fans.

A case priced in the same mid-range bracket of the Armor A90 needs to impress on the basis of aesthetics performance and functionality to stand out from the crowd, and Thermaltake certainly hasn't made a wallflower of a case in the Armor A90.