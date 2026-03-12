Amazon Spring Sale: This £92 HP 100Hz IPS monitor is the perfect budget upgrade for your home office

If you spend most of your days in front of a screen, a clear and responsive display can make long sessions easier on your eyes. So, I've been keeping an eye out for a great office monitor deal in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale - and now I've found it.

The HP 23.8-inch FHD Series 5 business monitor, now down to £91.50 (was £150) at Amazon in the Spring Sale.

That’s a huge 39% reduction (or a £58.09 saving) on a screen with a fast refresh rate, solid colour coverage, and an adjustable stand.

This display uses a 1920 x 1080 resolution panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, giving you a comfortable amount of screen space for documents, spreadsheets, and browser windows.

Visuals look pleasingly vibrant thanks to 99 percent sRGB colour coverage and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. Brightness reaches 300 nits, helping content stay clear even in well-lit rooms.

The 100Hz refresh rate keeps motion smooth when scrolling through pages or watching video. It also helps make everyday desktop use feel a bit more fluid compared with standard 60Hz panels.

The monitor includes several features aimed at keeping your eyes comfortable during long sessions. HP Eye Ease reduces blue light while maintaining accurate colour, and the anti-glare screen cuts down reflections.

The adjustable stand lets you tweak the height and tilt to suit your setup, which can make a noticeable difference in long work sessions.

The slim design keeps things looking clean on your desk, and the three-sided ultra-thin bezel makes the display feel more immersive and easier to pair with a second monitor.

Connectivity is straightforward with HDMI and VGA ports (for old legacy equipment), so you can hook up laptops, desktops, and other devices without fuss.

For £91.50 during Amazon’s Spring Deal Days, this 23.8-inch display delivers smooth performance, vibrant colour, and ergonomic adjustments in a tidy, workspace-friendly package.

