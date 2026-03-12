Comfortable and more affordable: Steelcase's Amia ergonomic office chair is nearly £300 off for Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale

Long workdays are much easier with a proper chair, and Steelcase has built a reputation around ergonomic office furniture that keeps you comfortable through hours of meetings, creative tasks and everything in between.

I’ve found a great deal on one of Steelcase’s most popular models for Amazon’s Spring Deal Days. The Steelcase Amia ergonomic office chair is now £739.96 (was £1029). That’s a hefty saving on a premium office chair built for long stretches at a desk.

The Amia features a fully adjustable ergonomic setup, including seat depth adjustment, a height-adjustable pneumatic seat, and tilt tension controls. A forward back lock adds another layer of flexibility, letting you fine-tune the sitting position throughout the day.

Today's top Steelcase office chair deal

Save £289.04 Steelcase Amia Ergonomic Office Chair: was £1,029 now £739.96 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This ergonomic Steelcase office chair offers adjustable seat depth, height control, tilt tension, and 4D armrests for a personalised fit. LiveLumbar back support moves with your body for lasting comfort.

Steelcase also includes 4D adjustable armrests. These move up and down, forward and back, and side to side, making it easier to support your arms properly whether you’re typing, reading, or leaning back between tasks.

Comfort comes from the LiveLumbar support system built into the backrest. The back and seat move together in a synchronised system that follows your body’s movements, helping maintain support while you shift positions during long work sessions.

The chair uses Fame fabric upholstery made from 95% wool and 5% polyamide. It’s certified by OEKO-TEX and the EU Flower programme, and it’s rated for 120,000 Martindale abrasion cycles, so it’s built to handle years of everyday use. This is not just a chair, it's a long term investment.

The chair arrives fully assembled, so there’s no scratching your head trying to work out which way up a part is supposed to be. Just take the chair out of the box and it’s ready for use.

It measures 56.5cm deep, 68cm wide, and 99cm tall, with a solid back design and a sturdy steel frame. The whole unit weighs 21.9kg, giving it a stable feel without being difficult to move around.

Talking of which, wheels are included for both hard floors and carpet, making it easy to roll between desks or adjust your position.

Steelcase also backs the chair with a long warranty and builds it in France, adding an extra layer of confidence for buyers looking for a dependable office upgrade.

More Steelcase office chair deals

Save £342.04 Steelcase Leap Ergonomic Office Chair: was £1,219 now £876.96 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Steelcase Leap ergonomic office chair uses a flexible S-shaped backrest with separate upper and lower sections that move independently to mirror the spine. Its dynamic seat glides forward as you recline, easing pressure on the lumbar vertebrae.

Save £196.01 Steelcase Steelcase Series 2: was £699 now £502.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ An ergonomic office chair built for long workdays, with a flexible backrest that adapts to movement and supports different parts of the spine. Adjustable seat depth, height-adjustable lumbar support, and 4D armrests help fine-tune the fit. Durable wool-blend fabric and a responsive tilt mechanism keep posture comfortable while you focus on work daily without strain.

Save £300.01 Steelcase Gesture : was £1,069 now £768.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This ergonomic office chair has adjustable seat depth, pneumatic height adjustment, and a four-position recline lock for tailored support. It features 360° armrests and a synchronised seat and back system that moves with your body. Upholstery uses durable wool-blend Fame fabric rated for 120,000 Martindale cycles, with wheels suited to hard floors or carpets.