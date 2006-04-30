In keeping with Fujitsu Siemens and HP, the Lenovo ThinkPad X41 is a standard laptop that happens to have a digitised screen. Finished in the familiar ThinkPad black, the keyboard is remarkably solid and comfortable. Twisting the 12.1-inch digitised panel into place, you can use the digital pen as effectively as the keyboard.

A fingerprint reader can be found on the panel, pushing security to the fore. Backed by a TMCP chip, data will be safe even from the most ardent of hackers. You won't find a built-in optical drive, this being moved to the supplied docking station, which helps keep the weight of the machine down to 1.7kg. Battery life, under test, is an acceptable 163 minutes.

Powered by an Intel Pentium M 758, which is an ultra-low voltage chip and supported by 512MB of memory, the MobileMark 2005 score of 158 is in-keeping with what's expected. The system also remains comparatively cool at all times, essential if you're to carry it around for most of the day.