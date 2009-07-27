Fujitsu Siemens Esprimo V6535

Fujitsu's Esprimo range is aimed at corporate users, with the V-Series comprising its entry-level machines. The Esprimo V6535 is an eye-catching and well-made laptop which also makes it ideal for students.

The 2.7kg chassis is notably large and heavy. This means it is better used in the home or office than on the move. However, its 164-minute battery life means you can work on the daily commute if necessary.

The combination of hard-wearing white, silver and black plastics provides an eye-catching look for consumer or business use; and with a matt finish throughout, the risk of scratches is reduced.

The large keyboard is very comfortable to use. While some of the keys are quite slim, it doesn't restrict usability. All the keys have a tapered edge and move with a soft and quiet action when typing. The large palmrest also lets you comfortably rest your hands during long-term use.

As with most business laptops, the 15.4- inch screen uses a matt TFT panel, rather than a glossy Super-TFT coating. This eliminates reflections and makes it easy to work in the brightest conditions, but colour and contrast are also reduced and image quality is quite dull.

Where the Fujitsu excels is its high-speed network connectivity. 802.11g Wi-Fi provides fast wireless access, and as an added bonus includes Gigabit Ethernet access, for the fastest possible fixed connections at home or school.

While a low-powered Intel Celeron processor has been used, it is a faster variant. Performance is still basic, but this is one of the most powerful laptops at the price point.

Integrated graphics

3D performance is also high for this type of machine. The Intel GMA 4500M graphics chip is one of the latest integrated graphics solutions, and provides enough power for basic photo and video editing. Gaming is still not an option, but that is to be expected at this price.

Finally, storage is also impressive. The 160GB hard drive provides ample room for all your work files and folders, and the 4-in-1 card reader lets you share data with your PDA or camera. The DVD rewriter cannot write to dual-layer discs, however, so it falls behind some of its rivals.

With its great combination of style, usability, performance and business-targeted features, the Fujitsu Esprimo V6535 is a true bargain at this price. While its single-layer DVD rewriter is unfortunate, this is still a great entry-level laptop, suited for both corporate and consumer use.

