Nutribullet Juicer review

The Nutribullet juicer is a great entry-level juicer with two speed settings. Simple to use and easy to assemble, it’s a good option if you’re new to juicing or if you only want a juicer for occasional use. It copes well with most fruits and vegetables but doesn’t make completely smooth, froth-free juice and it struggles with leafy greens like kale. Having said that, it’s easy to clean and doesn’t take up too much space on the countertop.

One-minute review

Nutribullet is most well-known for creating some of the best blenders, in particular personal blenders, which pulverize fruits and vegetables into smooth drinks that don’t need decanting before they’re consumed. So it makes sense Nutribullet would use its smoothie-making knowledge to sidestep into the world of the best juicers. The Nutribulllet juicer is an affordable appliance that offers a budget-friendly alternative to other centrifugal juicers from rival brands like Breville.

The Nutribullet juicer is a centrifugal juicer, which uses a high-speed spinning blade to chop fruit and vegetables before pushing it through a rotating mesh filter to extract the juice. It’s a fairly compact and neat model that is easy to use and comes with a recipe booklet to get you started. It has just two settings and the wide feed chute means you don’t even need to chop up most fruits before juicing. When it comes to cleaning, all the parts can go in the dishwasher so it’s a great no-fuss option.

While it doesn’t make completely clear and froth-free juice, the Nutribullet juicer can juice most fruits and vegetables and is perfect for occasional juicing, or for those who are new to juicing and want an entry-level model that’s simple to use and assemble. But if kale shots are your thing, you’ll want to look at other models because leafy greens are its weakness.

Nutribullet Juicer price and availability

List price: $99.99/ £99.99/ AU$179.99

The Nutribullet Juicer is available worldwide for $99.99/ £99.99/ AU$179.99 . In the US and Australia, it’s available through the Nutribullet website and in the UK it can be purchased through Amazon or Argos.

It’s an affordable centrifugal juicer but it can still cope well with most fruits and vegetables and is a good entry-level model for newbie juicers.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Design

27oz/ 800ml juice pitcher with lid and froth separator

Dishwasher safe parts

Easy to assemble

Some centrifugal juicers are fiddly to assemble, but we found the Nutribullet Juicer slots together really easily.

There are just two settings to choose from: high or low speed and there’s a helpful speed selection guide in the recipe booklet. It comes with a good selection of recipes and with reducing food waste becoming more of a hot topic, we were pleased to see the inclusion of recipe ideas to use up the pulp as well as standard juicing recipes.

The main unit is quite compact, Nutribullet has designed it with an integrated pulp container which reduces the amount of counter space needed. It measures in at 16 x 9.5 x 9.5 inches/ 41 x 24 x 24 cm (h x w x d). And if you want to keep it in a cupboard, it weighs 8 lbs/ 3.6kg so it’s not too heavy to lift in and out as you need it.

A 27oz/ 800ml juice pitcher with a lid that seals is included, which means you can make juice in advance and pop it in the fridge in the sealed pitcher until you need it. The lid has an integrated froth separator which helps to reduce the amount of froth that ends up in your glass – handy as this machine produces quite frothy juice.

The juice spout has a useful drip-stop that can be opened and closed as required and the wide 3 inch / 76mm feed tube can accommodate whole fruits like apples and pears.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Performance

Makes foamy juice

Doesn’t extract much juice from leafy greens

Copes well with whole apples

First off, we tasked the Nutribullet juicer with a combination green juice, containing apple, pear, celery, ginger, parsley and broccoli. The large feed tube means there’s no need to cut up the apple or pear which reduces prep time and it coped well with all the ingredients, but after juicing we did notice some whole pieces of parsley, parsley stalk and some smaller pieces of broccoli that hadn’t been juiced.

The other frustrating issue while juicing was that air flows up the feed tube, making it tricky to drop ingredients like parsley into the feed tube without it being blown back out again. There was a little splashing as the juice poured into the jug and it was about 50% foam, but this does stir in and reduce.

The amount of juice produced was 72% of the whole ingredients which is a similar yield to more expensive juicers we’ve tested. It doesn’t produce a completely smooth juice and although it’s not pulpy, there’s a slight graininess in the juice. At 83dB the noise level is typical of a centrifugal juicer, and is the equivalent to a truck traveling down the road at 4omph. However, as the juicer is only one for a couple of minutes at a time, we think this is an acceptable level.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

It didn’t struggle to juice carrots, which we fed in whole and the juice yield was 51% which is similar to what other centrifugal juicers have achieved, but less than you would get from a masticating juicer. The carrot juice had a slightly powdery mouthfeel from very fine pieces of carrot.

Oranges have to be peeled before juicing, but once peeled can be fed in whole and it achieved a very respectable 71% juice yield. There was about an inch of foam on the top of the juice once poured and it wasn’t 100% smooth, there was a small amount of very fine pulp, but for most people it would be perfectly acceptable.

Juicing kale is not where this juicer excels, the issue we had when making the green juice above, also caused problems when we tried to juice kale, the air flowing up the feed tube blows the kale back out as you’re trying to feed it in, it’s quite a messy task and ends up all over the counter. We managed to get it all fed through, but it only achieved an 18% juice yield, so it wasn’t really worth the effort.

Overall, it’s quite a speedy juicer, it can juice a whole apple in around 18 seconds, which is great considering you don’t need to cut it up first. It’s also not too tricky to clean, especially as all the parts are dishwasher safe. Unlike other juicer models which have an external pulp container, the pulp container is internal, meaning you have to disassemble it to empty out the pulp which would get frustrating if you were doing a lot of juicing.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Should I buy the Nutribullet Juicer?

Buy it if...

You’re on a budget

Juicers can be very expensive, but this Nutribullet juicer does a fine job of most basic juicing tasks without breaking the bank.

You want a juicer that’s easy to clean

All of the component parts are dishwasher safe making this juicer effortless to clean. It also comes with a cleaning brush which makes cleaning easy if you fancy washing it by hand.

You want to juice with minimal prep

The large feed tube allows you to juice fruits like apples and pears without the need to chop them first, giving you fresh juice with minimal fuss.

Don't buy it if...

You want very clear smooth juice

The Nutribullet juicer makes quite a frothy juice that does contain some fine grainy pulp, so if you’re looking for juice that’s 100% smooth and clear, this isn’t the best option.

You want to juice green leafy vegetables

Fine leafy vegetables like parsley and kale get blown out of the feed tube as you try and feed them in. Juice yields are also poor on these types of food, with obvious pieces of un-juiced leaf left in the pulp container.

You want a pulp container that’s easy to empty

If you’re doing lots of juicing and want a pulp container that can be emptied quickly and easily, you’ll get frustrated with this integrated container that means you’ll have to disassemble the juicer every time it fills up.

First reviewed: July 2021