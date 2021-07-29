Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid review

The Eufy G30 Hybrid is a powerful robot vacuum that collects fine dust and larger debris off floors. Offering the functionality to mop, too, it’s super-easy to use, plus its slim design ensures it won’t become stuck under any low furniture and it glides well. However, you can’t save maps to ensure certain rooms can be cleaned with only a couple of taps, and the battery doesn’t last as long as some rival models.

One-minute review

Eufy by Anker isn’t a name that automatically springs to mind when you think about the floor-care market, but the brand has been producing some of the best smart home devices since 2016, and that includes some of the best robot vacuums.

These handy automatic cleaners take on the job of vacuuming for you, allowing you to put your feet up – and the Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid is no exception. One of Eufy’s top-of-the-range robot vacuum cleaners, the G30 Hybrid can mop as well as vacuum your floors, taking care of your floor-care needs in their entirety.

It offers three levels of suction power, which you can manually select from the app. Alternatively, opt for the Boost IQ feature, which will automatically switch between the Standard and Turbo power levels based on the type of floor the robot vacuum detects. It has a 0.12-gallon / 0.45-liter dust canister, and a 4.4fl oz / 130ml tank for mopping that attaches to the bottom of the robot vacuum and can be used with both the reusable and disposable cloths that come included.

The G30 Hybrid features a built-in path-tracking sensor, which, when combined with Eufy’s software, sets the robot vacuum cleaning in a logical manner rather than in a random pattern across the floor. This makes the G30 Hybrid one of the more efficient robot cleaners available.

The Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid is powered by a rechargeable battery that Eufy says will last for up to 100 minutes of cleaning. It comes with a charging base, to which the robot vacuum will automatically return if the battery level gets too low during cleaning. The robot will then resume cleaning from the point it left off once the battery level returns to 80%.

Eufy is one of the more affordable robot vacuums brands on the market, and while the RoboVac G30 Hybrid is a top-of-the-range machine at $369.99 / £369.99, it's still considerably cheaper than models from Ecovacs, Roomba, and Roborock. If you want a simple-to-use robot vacuum that offers powerful suction, you should definitely consider the Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid.

Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid price and availability

List price: $369.99 / £369.99

The Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid will set you back $369.99 / £369.99, and is available in the US and the UK from Eufy’s website, as well as from online retailers such as Amazon. It isn’t currently available in Australia, although that may change.

Alongside the RoboVac G30 Hybrid, Eufy also offers two variations of this model that come without built-in mopping functionality. The Eufy G30 Edge, which is available in Australia under the moniker the Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge, has a large 0.16-gallon / 0.6-liter dust canister and comes with a boundary strip that ensures you can create no-go areas for the robot vacuum. It’s priced at $339.99 / £339.99 / AU$499.95. In the UK and US, there’s also a version without the boundary strip, called the Eufy RoboVac G30, which costs $319.99 / £319.99.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Design

0.12 gallon / 0.45-liter dust canister

Slim body can fit under low-clearance furniture

Boundary strip creates no-go areas

The Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid looks very similar to the brand’s other robot vacuum cleaners. Sporting a familiar circular design, complete with a plastic bumper surrounding the top half of the appliance, it measures 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 inches / 32.5 x 32.5 x 7. 2cm ( h x w x d). This is a relatively compact robot vacuum, which means it had few issues navigating under furniture with low clearance.

Its glossy black top surface is complemented by a brown accent and three buttons. The latter enable you to start and stop cleaning, activate spot cleaning mode for intense areas of debris, and enable the robo vac to return to the base station and recharge its battery. The underside of the device has two wheels and a swivel wheel, which help the robot vacuum to work its way around your home. There’s a brush bar, too, plus space for an optional side brush that comes with the vacuum for cleaning edges and any crevices in a room.

Under the hood are 31 sensors, including infrared and a hall effect sensor, which enable the robot vacuum to move around your home avoiding any large furniture. The latter uses magnetic fields to identify position and distance. Unlike some robot vacuums on the market, such as the Ecovacs T8 Aivi, the Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid doesn’t have a built-in camera to help it see obstacles.

As mentioned, the RoboVac G30 Hybrid offers three levels of suction with three power levels, along with a 0.12-gallon / 0.45-liter dust canister. Also bundled in the package is a base station for recharging and a boundary strip that can create no-go areas that the robot vacuum won’t cross.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Performance

Powerful suction

Can mop as well as vacuum

Quiet in use

On test, the Eufy G30 Hybrid impressed with its suction power on both carpets and hard floors. It collected fine dust, cookie crumbs and larger debris – including cereal – with ease, even on the lowest power setting. Capable of mopping as well as vacuuming on hard floors, the G30 Hybrid will happily slosh water over your floors to remove fresh dirt. However, it doesn’t have a scrubbing action, so struggles with tougher, ground-in dirt and stains.

When it came to making its way around our home, slow and steady was the name of the game. The G30 Hybrid took a methodical path backward and forward through a room, which is more efficient than a robot vacuum that zig-zags across a room. However, with only infrared and hall-effect sensors, rather than the more advanced LiDAR scanner tech that uses lasers to accurately detect the position or a built-in camera, it did spend a lot of its time gently bumping into obstacles and repositioning itself. That said, when it came to heights, it was capable enough not to plunge to the bottom of a set of stairs.

The robot vacuum was pleasingly quiet on both its lower power settings and its most powerful suction level, registering a maximum of 61.8dB on our decibel meter. This is the equivalent of a dishwasher mid-cycle, which is an acceptable level of noise – especially since it won’t be running for longer than 30 minutes at a time if cleaning an entire floor.

We found the dust canister relatively easy to empty. It slides out of the front of the cleaner, but be careful to hold it straight – not tipped upwards – to avoid sending dust flying out of the opening all over your clean floors.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

App

App is simple to use

Schedule cleans

Integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

The Eufy Home app is simple to use, making this robot vacuum cleaner extremely easy to control. Once you’ve launched the app and connected the robot vacuum to your home Wi-Fi network, you can set it cleaning and away it will go.

As well as adjusting the suction level and starting a spot clean through the app, which sees the robot vacuum concentrate on a specific area only, you can set a schedule and send the robo vac back to the base station to recharge, too. However, while it will map the rooms in your home as it cleans, which you can review once the session has finished, there’s no way to save these maps to ensure you can set off the vacuum cleaning a particular room or area at a later date with just a few taps.

The app also offers integration with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use your voice, rather than the app, to start the robot vacuum on a cleaning spree.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Battery life

The battery lasts up 1 hour 50 minutes between charges

Takes between 5 and 6 hours to fully recharge

Robot vacuum will return to base station automatically when it needs charging

The Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid offers a run-time of 1 hour 50 minutes, although this is on its lowest power setting. When used on the max power setting, battery life drops to 60 minutes. We found one full charge was sufficient to enable a full clean of a three-bedroom, two-storey house. We were impressed that when the battery became too low for the robot vacuum to continue cleaning, it automatically made its way back to the base station to recharge.

Once battery life is back to 80%, the G30 Hybrid will continue cleaning, starting from the exact spot it left off. However, it’s disappointing to see that the battery level isn’t displayed as a percentage in the app; instead, it’s a graphic that’s hard to gauge.

Should I buy the Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid?

Buy it if...

You want a mop and vacuum in one

The Eufy G30 Hybrid offers the best of both worlds since it can mop as well as vacuum. If you’re looking for a space-saving two-in-one device, it’s worth considering.

You’re on a budget

Considerably more affordable than many rival robot vacuums on the market, the Eufy G30 Hybrid is a great choice for those on a budget.

You have a small home

With a run-time of 100 minutes, which is shorter than many other robot vacuum cleaners, the Eufy G30 Hybrid is best suited to small homes.

Don't buy it if..

You want to map your home

While the G30 Hybrid can store maps of each cleaning session, they can’t be used to start the robot vacuum cleaning specific rooms or areas. If this is a priority, then look elsewhere.

You want a large dust canister

The 0.12-gallon / 0.45-liter dust canister here is smaller than that included in rival robot vacuum models. To reduce interruptions to the robot vacuum’s cleaning session, opt for a model with a larger dust canister.

You want an auto-emptying robot

Robot vacuums from the likes of Roomba and Roborock are self-emptying; unfortunately, this isn’t a feature the G30 Hybrid offers. If you really want to outsource the whole chore of vacuuming, then this isn’t the robot vacuum for you.



First reviewed: June 2021