Panasonic Strada CN-GP50N review

This device has a multitude of features to endear it to users, and more than justifies its asking price

Panasonic may be known for its household consumer electronics, but it also makes a range of satellite navigation devices. The Strada CN-GP50N (£299 inc. VAT) is a high-end product, offering all the features you'll ever need.

The front of the device is dominated by its 5-inch screen. You won't find any hardware buttons, with all the functions controlled by large onscreen buttons. The keypad features either QWERTY, ABC or the French AZERTY layout.

Voice control

Full postcode searches are supported, and you'll also be able to enter destinations by street or town names. Unusually, you'll also be able to control the Strada using voice, so you'll be able to use it safely while driving. We found satellites were located rapidly, and signal strength was also good. This is due to the use of a SiRF Star III GPS chip, the most accurate adapter available.

Maps for 37 European countries are included as standard, with mapping provided by Navteq. Images were clear and easy to follow, helped by details such as the lane assist function.

Unlike many devices, historical landmarks are exquisitely rendered, with 3D images in place. You'll also find restaurants, banks and other useful locations marked on the maps, with details of around 1.3 million Points Of Interest (POI) included.

Looking good

It's a stylish device, finished in a glossy black. It does attract fingerprints, however. Measuring 30mm in depth, it's also slightly too thick to comfortably pocket when you leave your car.

Features include real-time traffic updates, helping you to avoid congestion. You'll also find Bluetooth in place, letting you use the Panasonic as a hands-free device for your mobile phone.

With detailed and attractive mapping for all of Europe, voice control and Bluetooth, Panasonic's Strada CN-GP50N offers a lot. It's not the cheapest unit available, but it ticks all the right boxes.