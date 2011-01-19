Panasonic TX-L32D25B review

If you're looking for a small, stylish-looking thinscreen for a family room, the TX-L32D25 is well worth auditioning.

Panasonic may be the world's most vociferous supporter of plasma, but it still does a nice line in LCD. Unlike its mainstream LCD rivals, the TX-L32D25 uses an IPS (In plane Switching) panel.

These have long been credited with giving much better off-axis viewing than conventional glass; next time you find yourself wandering around a high street electrical store, peer at the LCDs from the side to see just how quickly they lose colour and contrast. Depending on where you intend to site the TV this aspect of their performance may prove a significant factor in your buying decision.

The TX-L32D25 is no slouch from a design point of view. Panasonic rarely pushes the boat out when it comes to styling, but this is a smart, well-built set with some distinctive flourishes. The finish is a pearlescent grey, with a curvy gradient pleasingly reminiscent of ravioli around the screen leading to the edge of the bezel.

The back of the set is an unusual and rather fetching silver-grey and the depth maxes out at a svelte 77mm, a dead giveaway that it uses edge LED backlighting.