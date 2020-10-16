iPhone 12 deals are now available to pre-order - here's the best places to get them

The latest release from Apple is finally here and, from today, you can now pre-order iPhone 12 deals in the UK. But which retailers will be offering it and is it worth getting in there early with a pre-order?

Of the four devices Apple has announced, only two are available right now - the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. For the vast majority of people, we would imagine the former will be the preferred option.

It is more affordable, comes in a more one-hand friendly size of 6.1-inches and shares most of the important features that the larger models have. It's 5G-enabled, has Apple's new and market-leading A14 Bionic chip processor and the clever new MagSafe feature.

However, for those who like a larger device, the iPhone 12 Pro is also a promising new handset. It ups the screen size to 6.4-inches, adds an extra camera lens and increases the max brightness.

Whether you prefer the more affordable iPhone 12 deals or the larger iPhone 12 Pro deals, we've listed all of the retailers you can pre-order the two devices from below, for both SIM-free and contract mobile phone deals.

Where to pre-order iPhone 12 and 12 Pro deals:

iPhone 12 deals on contract:

- Carphone Warehouse

- Mobiles.co.uk

- EE

- Vodafone

- e2save

- Fonehouse

- ChitterChatter

- Affordable Mobiles

- Buymobiles

- Sky Mobile

- Virgin Mobile



iPhone 12 deals SIM-free:

- Currys

- John Lewis

- Amazon UK

- Apple Store

- Very

What's the iPhone 12 like?

Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 12. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.

It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone, improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography and ups the display with more pixels and a higher brightness.

As for the Pro - the only other device of the four available right now - you're getting an additional camera lens, a larger battery, a higher max brightness and a larger display. But in most of the core areas, it remains the same as the iPhone 12.