Xiaomi Mi 11 price leak suggests it'll be a lot cheaper than the Xiaomi Mi 10

Now that the Xiaomi Mi 11 launch has been confirmed, leaks and rumors on the new phone has started coming in a hearty deluge - most importantly, the price has potentially been leaked

As spotted by website ThePhoneTalks, the Xiaomi Mi 11 was briefly listed on an online store in China before being swiftly removed. Three prices for different storage variants were spotted. While we can't say for certain these will definitely be the prices of the handset when it launches, it does seem possible.

The cheapest version of the phone came with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for CNY 4,500, which converts to about $670, £510, AU$910. Then, an 8GB/256GB model was tagged at CNY 4,800 (around $730, £550, AU$970), and a top-spec 12GB/256GB version was matched with a CNY 5,200 price (roughly $800, £590, AU$1,050).

It's unlikely those conversions will be accurate when the Xiaomi Mi 11 gets a global release, especially given how close many of the prices are, but it gives us a good idea at the rough price point the phone could launch at.

It makes it seem very likely the handset will cost less than the Xiaomi Mi 10, which cost £799 / AU$1,699 (roughly $1,000) for its sole 8GB/128GB model (the Mi 10 didn't reach the US, and we wouldn't expect the Mi 11 to either).

One of our criticisms of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro was its high price, and Xiaomi's best phones are all in the mid-range price category (unlike the premium Mi 10 line). The Mi 11 price leak suggests Xiaomi is returning to the mid-range for its next flagship range.

Although there's one thing...

A leak that came out at the same time as the pricing information hints at a very premium feature coming to the Xiaomi Mi 11 - apparently there could be a leather version. Some handsets come with this premium covering - or usually faux-leather, a synthetic alternative not made of animals - though typically only top-end ones like the Oppo Find X2 Pro or Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

This is according to a leak on Chinese social media site Weibo. Curiously, the post containing the information was deleted by the leaker, but GSMArena has a screenshot of it.

Apparently - we're not clear on our Mandarin - the image shows a drop-down menu containing lots of color versions of the Xiaomi Mi 11, including purple and blue versions. There's also supposedly a leather version, though whether it's real or faux leather isn't specified.

This would be a curious addition for a low-cost phone, but perhaps this is a 'special edition' or a cover for the anticipated Mi 11 Pro. We don't know just now, but the Xiaomi Mi 11 is set to launch December 28 so we could find out soon.