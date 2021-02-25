Xbox Series X restock: Game has Microsoft's console available via Xbox All Access

Game now has Xbox Series X stock, but the console is only available via Xbox All Access, Microsoft's monthly finance plan.

You can get the Xbox Series X with Xbox All Access, which sees you pay £28.99 per month for an Xbox Series X and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Xbox Series S costs £20.99 per month for the same deal, but isn't available this time around.

To be eligible for Xbox All Access, you need to be over 18 years of age, a UK resident of over three years and work a minimum of 16 hours per week. You can check this detailed FAQ on Game's website for further details.

Microsoft’s flagship console is extremely popular at the moment, with Xbox Series X stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system continues to be hard to find.

Where to buy Xbox Series X: all the retailers checked

Xbox Series X and Series S deals:

Xbox Series X via Xbox All Access: from £28.99 per month at Game

Want an Xbox Series X? Game is showing stock for Microsoft's flagship console again but it's only available on Xbox All Access. Remember this is a finance plan, and there are a number of caveats worth bearing in mind.

View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

Xbox Series X accessory deals

Not in the UK? Head to our where to buy Xbox Series X page, or check out the latest deals on accessories and controllers below:

Where to buy Xbox Series X in the UK

Where to buy Xbox Series S UK