The best Xbox One bundle deals in August 2018

Today is a great day to get a great price on an Xbox One bundle. Regardless of which model you're looking to buy, a bundle is a great option as you'll usually get more for your money, with extra games and/or accessories thrown in to sweeten the deal. It's a particularly good way to go if you're purchasing your very first console as you'll have a game or two to get you started. Another advantage of an Xbox bundle is that you can also score limited edition designs inspired by the games included, perfect if you're fanatical about a particular title.

To make the task of finding the best Xbox One bundle deal easier, we've scoured the internet for the best bundle deals and rounded them up here in one place for you. Below you will find the lowest prices for Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles bundled with extra games and hardware, as well as some of those limited edition designs. You will find the best standalone console prices as well in case you don't see a bundle to your liking.

The Xbox One S has a slim design in comparison to its original chunky predecessor and also supports 4K content. Not only is it a better design, but it's considerably less expensive than the original. If you'd prefer to leap into the world of full-on 4K HDR gaming, then you might be tempted by one of the latest Xbox One X bundles instead.

Looking to buy an Xbox One in the UK or Australia? You'll want to take a look at our UK page or AU page .

The best Xbox One deals

The slimmed-down design of the Xbox One S looks much better than the original chunky box and the power brick has been absorbed making thing s bit tidier behind your TV. The main draw though is 4K visual support meaning you'll be able to watch specialized 4K Blu-Ray and Netflix content in 4K on your new 4K TV. Most Xbox One S models comes with 500GB of storage and there are some 1TB options too. The limited edition 2TB model has all but disappeared now, but it pops up with an enormous price-tag occasionally. Let's take a look at the cheapest Xbox One deals below, followed by the bundles.

Today's best Xbox One deals ? 375 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ £191 View Battlefield 1 Xbox One bundle £199.99 View Deal ends Mon, 6 Aug Forza Horizon 3 bundle £210 View £229 View Show More Deals

The best Xbox One bundles

Xbox One S 500GB Console Battlefield 1 Bundle | $229 at Microsoft via eBay

Battlefield 1 is still an absolute blast and has received a ton of DLC updates since launch, making it one of the meatier multiplayer shooters out there. The solo campaign is a fine return to form too. Even better, it's at least $6 less than what other stores charge.

View Deal

Xbox One S 500GB Console Minecraft Complete Adventure Bundle | $279 at B&H Photo and Video

If you've been waiting for an excuse to check out the phenomenon that is Minecraft, then this Xbox One bundle is the one for you as it comes with the base game, the Minecraft Explorers Pack, and the full first season of Minecraft: Story Mode. Plus, it's $1 less than what you'll find elsewhere.View Deal

Xbox One S 500GB Console Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle | $229 at Microsoft at eBay

This Xbox One bundle is ideal for racer fans as it comes with the fantastically fun Forza Horizon 3 — easily one of the best-looking racers on Xbox. Better yet, you're also getting the new Hot Wheels expansion pack, and for about $40 less than what other retailers charge.View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB Console PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Bundle | $239.99 at Antonline via eBay

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is one of the most in-demand games on the planet right now, and unless you have a gaming PC, your only other route to the battle royale phenomenon is via an Xbox One. This latest Xbox One bundle comes with the game and a massive 1TB hard-drive. And it's dropped by $39 since last week.

View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB Console Sea of Thieves Bundle | $276 at Amazon

This is a rather new bundle on the market and comes with a full-game download code for Sea of Thieves — one of Microsoft's hottest new exclusives. You're also getting a 1TB hard drive and a one-month game pass trial (think Netflix for games). Plus, it's $1 less than it was last week.

View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB Starter Pack Bundle | $285.99 at Jet

As the name of this bundle denotes, this starter pack is perfect for a first-time Xbox buyer. It comes with the more robust 1TB model bundled with three months of Xbox Live and three months of Xbox Game Pass so you'll get to try a lot of different games. Plus, it's $12 less than it was just last week.View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB Console Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle | $299 at Microsoft Store

If you're a Minecraft fanatic, then perhaps this limited edition bundle is for you. It comes with a custom-designed grass block console and iconic green Creeper controller, as well as a download of Minecraft. Microsoft has it for $1 cheaper than anyone else.View Deal

Xbox One S 2TB Console Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition Bundle | $448.02 at Jet

This crimson red Xbox One S features a 2TB HDD and is incredibly rare, hence the high price. If you're a collector though, this could be your last chance to get a brand new one. It also comes with Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition. Jet still has the lowest price, and it's dropped by a couple bucks since last week.View Deal

The best Xbox One X deals

Released in November at a list price of $499, the HDR- and 4K-equipped Xbox One X is considerably more expensive than the Xbox One S. The prices below are mainly for the console on its own. But if you'd like to see the options that include games too (sometimes you'll get ones thrown in for free), then head on over to our Xbox One X bundles page.

Xbox Live Gold deals

Need to top off your Xbox Live Gold membership? Don't pay the default automatic $60 renewal price. Check out our range of Xbox Live Gold deals to save some serious money.