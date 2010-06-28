Where to watch the World Cup in 3D

As the world's biggest sporting event progresses through the knock-out stages UK and Eire footy fans are being offered the chance to watch six unmissable games in 3D at cinemas in a number of towns and cities.
Starting on 2 July, SuperVision Media will be showing three of the quarter finals, both semi finals and the final itself on 11 July.
Screenings are expected to be priced at around the same cost as a 3D movie with 3D specs provided by the cinema. Cineworld has confirmed its prices as £15 for adults and £12.50 for children and concessions.
SuperVision Media director daniel Webber says: "If you are not going to South Africa this will be the next best experience you can have." Possibly even better, we think, since it seems unlikely that vuvuzelas will be allowed in the cinemas.
Schedule of games
7.30pm Friday 2nd July - quarter final 2
3pm Saturday 3rd July - quarter final 3
7.30pm Saturday 3rd July - quarter final 4
7.30pm Tuesday 6th July - semi final 1
7.30pm Wednesday 7th July - semi final 2
7.30pm Sunday 11th July - final
Cinemas showing the games in 3D
Ashford - Cineworld
Birmingham Broad St - Cineworld
Bradford - Cineworld - Cineworld
Cardiff - TBC - Cineworld
Castleford - Cineworld
Cheltenham - Cineworld
Cheshire Oaks - Vue
Crawley - Cineworld
Didsbury - Cineworld
Dublin - Cineworld
Dublin O'Connell Street - Savoy
Enfield - Cineworld
London Finchley Road - O2 Centre Vue
London Fulham Road - Cineworld
London Haymarket - Cineworld
Huntingdon - Cineworld
Ipswich - Cineworld
London Leicester Square - Empire
Northampton - Cineworld
Portsmouth - Vue
Rochester - Cineworld
Sheffield - Cineworld
Solihull - Cineworld
London Wandsworth - Cineworld
London West India Quay - Cineworld
Yeovil - Cineworld
Manchester Trafford Centre - Odeon
Gateshead MetroCentre - Odeon
Southampton - Odeon
Birmingham - Odeon
London Covent Garden - Odeon
For more information on Cineworld's screenings see its website: www.cineworld.com.