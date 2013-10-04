Trending

TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Samsung M3 1TB USB 3.0 portable HDD for £52.98!

By World of tech  

More tech deals to save you money

Samsung M3 1TB USB 3.0 portable HDD
Save £27 on this USB 3.0 portable hard drive

Welcome back deal hunters! This week we have more of the same, that is a selection of deals from the biggest internet retailers in the hope of saving you some money.

Of particular note this week is the Samsung M3 1TB USB 3.0 portable hard drive for a measly £52.98. This saves you a penny over £27 on a capacious and speedy portable hard drive for all your backup and file sharing needs.

Also, not wanting to big up the Samsung hard drive department too much, but the Samsung EVO 500GB SSD is now only £252 over at Amazon.co.uk.

This means the best SSD we have tested to date is now at the magical 50p/GB mark, so those of you wanting to give your computer an upgrade you will really notice will be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. It may not be the cheapest out there now, but the combination of price and performance is hard to beat.

As ever, there are plenty more deals that we have dug out below, so cast your beady eye over them in case there is something you need and can save some money on.

STORAGE

PHONES

TABLETS

COMPUTING

SCREENS

PRINTERS

AUDIO

GAMING

APPS

MISC

DVD

See more World of tech news