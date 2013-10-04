TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Samsung M3 1TB USB 3.0 portable HDD for £52.98!

Welcome back deal hunters! This week we have more of the same, that is a selection of deals from the biggest internet retailers in the hope of saving you some money.

Of particular note this week is the Samsung M3 1TB USB 3.0 portable hard drive for a measly £52.98. This saves you a penny over £27 on a capacious and speedy portable hard drive for all your backup and file sharing needs.

Also, not wanting to big up the Samsung hard drive department too much, but the Samsung EVO 500GB SSD is now only £252 over at Amazon.co.uk.

This means the best SSD we have tested to date is now at the magical 50p/GB mark, so those of you wanting to give your computer an upgrade you will really notice will be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. It may not be the cheapest out there now, but the combination of price and performance is hard to beat.

As ever, there are plenty more deals that we have dug out below, so cast your beady eye over them in case there is something you need and can save some money on.

STORAGE

Samsung Pro SDD 256Gb | Was: £200.00 Now: £160.00 | Amazon

PHONES

TABLETS

COMPUTING

ASRock Z87 PRO3 Motherboard | Was: £124.97 Now: £79.52 | Amazon

Lenovo G580 Intel Pentium Dual Core 15.6in | Was: £399.99 Now: £329.99 | PC World

Asus VivoBook S200E Touch | Was: £329.00 Now: £299.00 | Tesco

SCREENS

PRINTERS

HP Officejet 6600 Wireless All-in-one Inkjet printer | Was: £99.99 Now: £79.00 | PC World

AUDIO

JVC HAFX1X Xtreme Xplosives in Ear headphones | Was: £24.99 Now: £8.99 | Amazon

Sennheiser HD 205 headphones | Was: £49.99 Now: £29.99 | Amazon

GAMING

APPS

iMPC Music Production App for iPad | Now: £2.99 | iTunes

Kid Tripp platform game for iPad | Now: Free | iTunes

Dark Nebula HD - Episode One for iPad | Now: Free | iTunes

Bass Booster Pro for Android | Was: £1.30 Now: £0.65 | Google Play

HD Widgets for Android | Now: £0.99 | Google Play

MISC

Logitech Wireless Touchpad | Was: £44.99 Now: £11.99 | Amazon

RINGKE Fusion Apple iPhone 5S Case bumper | Was: £25.00 Now: £8.99 | Amazon

GreatSielf Legacy Ultra Slim Galaxy S4 case | Was: £24.99 Now: £7.99 | Amazon

Ted Baker iPad 4 case | Was: £79.95 Now: £49.95 | Proporta

DVD