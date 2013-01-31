tech. magazine: issue 10 – all the stories in one place

So, you have a copy of tech. on the iPad but the editorial journey doesn't stop there. You may have noticed the many fantastic quotes we have in the issue. Well, now you can read the whole articles that we referenced - there's over 40 to choose from! Below is a list of content section by section. Enjoy.
Debrief 1
Will BB10 end BlackBerry's jam?
MelissaJ.Perenson: TechHive
JamesKendrick: ZDNet
ZachEpstein: BGR
John Herrman: Buzzfeed
Debrief 2
Vine captures more than imaginations
Christopher Williams: The Telegraph
William Foxton: The Telegraph
Josh Lowensohn: CNet
Alexandra Cheng: Wired
Carly Page: The Inquirer
Eliza Kern: GigaOM
Joshua Topolsky: The Verge
Doug Gross: CNN
Debrief 3
Microsoft moves its Office to the cloud
Sarah Perez: TechCrunch
Peter Bright: Ars Technica
Sean Gallagher: Ars Technica
Pete Pachal: Mashable
Sam Biddle: Gizmodo
Nancy Gohring: CiteWorld
Katie Boehret: WSJ
Talk: Insight
Stephen Levy: Wired
Jack Schofield: ZDNet
John Gruber: Daring Fireball
Stuart Dredge: Music Ally
Anonymous: X-Surface Blog
Talk: Inform
Forum: AppleInsider
Russell Holly: Geek.com
Juli Clover: AppAdvice
Edwin Kee: Ubergizmo
Michael Gowan: Mashable
Versus
DanSeifert: The Verge
KevinMichaluk: Crackberry
JohnMcCann: Techradar
Matthew Lynley: WSJ
Shane Richmond. Telegraph
Dave Thier: Forbes
Andrew Orlowski: The Register
Brad Molen: Engadget
Week
Bill Stiteler: Technology Tell
Todd Haselton: Techno Buffalo
Natalia Pizzey and Pete Ford: Pozible
Lory Gil: PadGadget
Robin Shreeves: Mnn.com
Jason Gilbert: Huffington Post
Nicole Kobie: PC Pro