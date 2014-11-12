TechRadar Deals: Destiny for PS4, pool tables, USB hard drives and more!

Saving you money is what TechRadar Deals is all about, and we've got some more bargains for you to consider here.

For today's treats we've got some excellent deals on PS4 and Xbox One games so why don't we start there?

If you're a PS4 gamer and you haven't played Destiny yet, you're missing out! It's the first true console-shifter of this generation and you can pick up a copy today for just £29.95 if you're quick!

Xbox One gamers needn't feel left out though - using the secret code MSERAK10 you can pick up Halo: The Master Chief Collection for £32.95 - it's £42.95 without the discount.

The game of the moment, though, seems to be Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. Using the same secret code (MSERAK10) you can grab an Xbox One copy for £31.90 instead of £41.90.

One thing that more of us are finding we need these days is portable storage. This brilliant 2TB WD USB 3.0 drive can currently be had on Amazon for just £69.99. That's a cost of just 3.5p per gigabyte!

And how about a wireless gaming mouse? This VicTsing 7-button mouse is currently just £10.99 on Amazon.

Here's one for those shopping for Christmas presents, this 4ft pool table is currently £25 - that's half the price you'll find on Amazon right now.

And another Christmas bargain for the kids, the NERF Rebelle Diomondista Crossbow is currently available from ASDA Direct for £7.

MORE DEALS

Philips Shaver Series 5000 with DualPrecision Shaving and Pop-up Trimmer PT860/17 for £51.99 @ Amazon

Acer E5-571 15.6 Inch Ci5 Processor 4GB 1TB Laptop £349.99 was £499.99 at Argos

Star Wars Complete Vehicles Book [ Hardcover ] - £5 down from £22.33 at Amazon (free delivery £10 spend/prime)

Bullyland Fillimore Money Bank £6.71 @ AMAZON FREE DEL OVER £10/OR PRIME

Seiko Mens Automatic Military Style Watch £39.99 Delivered Free Sold by WatchWave and Fulfilled by Amazon

Wireless Mouse with 6 Buttons, 2000 DPI (2 colours) £10 Sold by AnkerDirect and Fulfilled by Amazon

Tamiya £94.99 RC deal - Rising Fighter buggy BARGAIN BUNDLE DEAL - Everything for just £94.99! @ Time Tunnel Models