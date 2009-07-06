New atlas features geek dating hotspots

Example of tumours of the skull from William Hunter's pathological collection (courtesy of University of Glasgow)

Author John Graham-Cumming was inspired to compile his Geek Atlas when he realised there was no 'Lonely Planet for scientists' while away on a business trip with some time to kill.

So whether or not you happen to be a self-confessed geek or a fully-fledged scientist, Graham-Cumming's guide is well worth investing in.

"I went online looking for a Lonely Planet guide for scientists, and I couldn't find one," the writer tells BBC News.

"I called a few tourist boards and asked about scientific attractions. I realised I could get a shortlist of really mainstream ones but there seemed to be a gap in the market for anything more detailed."

Weeping at engines

Graham-Cumming admits to being particularly moved by an exhibition at London's superb Science Museum.

"The first time I saw Charles Babbage's Difference Engine No 2 reconstruction in the Science Museum I shed a tear," the author touchingly admits.

Graham-Cumming also notes that the Royal College of Surgeons' (rather macabre) exhibitions of surgical equipment on show at Glasgow's Hunterian Museum, "would be an interesting place to come on a date…You'd certainly find out quite quickly whether you were suited..."

TechRadar has made a mental note not to go on dates with fans of old scalpels…

For more on the Geek Atlas and details on the forthcoming new issue of the book due soon, check out the website over at geekatlas.com

Via BBC Technology