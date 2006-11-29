Samsung develops slimmest LCD

Samsung has developed what it is calling the slimmest LCD screen in the world. The Korean electronics giant has produced a 0.82mm thick display - no thicker than a credit card (see picture).

The QVGA screen is a 2.1-inch display, with a 240 x 320 pixel resolution and a 500:1 contrast ratio. It will go into production in mid-2007.

The screen uses a new technology the company is calling i-lens, which compacts the layers of an LCD, and will be used in upcoming mobile phones and other portable gadgets.

The result will be thinner mobile phones, and not just from Samsung. The company already provides LCD screens of all sizes to other manufacturers. Richard Preston