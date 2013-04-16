Get excited Explorers: Google Glass ready to hop off production line

Those who signed up (a.k.a. paid) to receive a Google Glass Explorer Edition must be as giddy as a kid on Christmas Eve after receiving an email from the Glass team today that the wearable tech is about to be shipped.

"[We've] been working hard on the Glass Explorer Edition and we have great news: the hardware and software are now ready for you," the company's email read. "We're seeing the first few devices come off the production line right now."

Though units are ready, the Gasses will start rolling out in waves as Google doesn't want to wait for all to get the go-ahead before fulfilling orders.

The roughly 2,000 people who pre-ordered at Google I/O 2012 should look for an emailed "invite" once their pairs are good to go.

And I get mine how?

It's not 100 percent clear how developers are to get their hands on the computational couture, however.

Previously Google had said that Explorers would have to pick up the tech in New York, San Francisco or Los Angeles. The email indicates that more details are forthcoming, so presumably Google will name a pick-up spot at that time. That, or the company is concocting a really elaborate scavenger hunt.

Google had said it would start shipping to developers this month, and it looks like it's about ready to make good on that promise.