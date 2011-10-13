Farmville movie coming soon?

Two Toy Story screenwriters are apparently in talks with Zynga to do "something" with "one of their brands".

Zynga is the company behind the Facebook games Farmville, Cityville and pretty much any other kind of -ville you can imagine, except, perhaps Cruella de.

Alec Sokolow and Joel Cohen, who worked together on Evan Almighty, Garfield and Cheaper By The Dozen as well as the original Toy Story screenplay, dropped the klanging great hint to IGN:

"We will continue writing movies.... We're in conversations with Zynga to do something with one of their brands. Can't really say too much on that front yet, but 'Old MacDonald' didn't have a factory, if you get our drift."

Disasterville

If you'd told us this two years ago, we'd have laughed you out of the park; but in this post-The Social Network day and age, we can't say we're too surprised.

After all, Farmville managed to get previously sane people to part with cash for imaginary goods, and proclaim to all their friends and family that they were ploughing imaginary fields and reaping imaginary crops they imaginarily sowed.

With a peak user base of 32.5 million people playing the game in one day back in 2009, by hitting the silver screen, Zynga would probably be on to a good thing.

