Domino's now lets you tweet your pizza order

Good news, pizza lovers of the United States - from 20 May you'll be able to order a slice of your favourite foodstuff from Domino's with a single tweet. One pizza emoji will be enough to send a delivery man scurrying to your door.

"It's the epitome of convenience," Domino's CEO Patrick Doyle told USA Today. "We've got this down to a five-second exchange." Whether or not UK dwellers will soon get the same kind of service remains to be seen.

Presumably a single pizza emoji will order the favourite pizza already associated with your account to your registered address. If you need to make any tweaks to the order you might have to pick up the phone and speak to a real human being.

Whatever the ins and outs of the new scheme, it's another clever way of cutting down the time it takes for your food to get to the door - Domino's says half of its orders already come through digital means.