Buy the great Samsung UE40H5000 for only £329

The Samsung UE40H5000 is now available at John Lewis for only £329. Bringing together Full HD and a high frame rate for the smoothest viewing, the UE40H5000 also includes colour enhancement technology as well as Freeview HD and easy USB playback keep you entertained
Check out our other deals below:
- Roku 2400 set-top Box for only £29.99.
- WD My Passport Ultra 1TB for only £49.99.
- Bush 42-inch Freeview HD Smart 3D LED TV for only £259.99.
- Now TV with three-month Sky Movies pass for only £12.50.
- Netgear DGND3300 DSL Gateway for only £26.99.